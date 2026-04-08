My Top 3 Balance Transfer Cards for People With Good Credit: April 2026

A balance transfer is one of the most straightforward ways to stop paying interest on credit card debt. Move the balance to a card with a 0% intro APR, pay it down during the promotional window, and pay $0 in interest along the way.

The catch is that the best offers go to people with the best credit. If your credit is good, here's a great place to start.

1. Chase Slate®: Best intro period on the list

What you get: 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 21 months. No annual fee. After the intro period, a 18.24% - 28.24% Variable APR applies.

Balance transfer fee: Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.

Chase Slate®'s (see rates and fees) offer is about as long as it gets in this category. On a $5,000 balance, that's roughly $250 a month to pay it off completely before interest kicks in -- and that accounts for a balance transfer fee of $250 as well.

The card doesn't earn rewards, and that's the right tradeoff if your goal is paying down debt.

Apply if: You have a balance you're confident you can pay off in under two years and want the longest interest-free runway available.