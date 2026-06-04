My Top 3 Balance Transfer Cards for People With Good Credit: June 2026

Most balance transfer cards are pretty similar at a glance -- long 0% intro period, no annual fee, zero or limited rewards. The ones that are actually worth your time do at least one thing better than the competition. And if you're in serious debt but still have a decent credit score, there are a number of top options worth looking at. Here are my three favorites available right now in June 2026. 1. Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card: Our favorite for most balance transfers This is the card my team at Motley Fool Money named the best balance transfer card of 2026 -- and it's not hard to see why. It offers 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers, with one meaningful edge over the competition: a lower transfer fee if you move quickly. There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5). That means on a $5,000 transfer, you're paying $150 instead of $250 -- meaningful upfront savings. This card also offers a much shorter 0% intro APR for 12 months on Purchases -- so it's not the best to lean on for new spending. But for the single job of paying off existing debt, it's hard to beat. An ongoing 16.49% - 27.24% (Variable) APR will apply after the intro periods conclude.

2026 Award Winner 2026 Award Winner Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card Apply Now for Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card On Citi's Secure Website. Rates & Fees 4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor 4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850) Poor Fair Good Excellent 300-579 580-669 670-739 740-850 Apply Now for Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card On Citi's Secure Website. Rates & Fees Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Good/Excellent (670-850) Intro APR Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers Regular APR 16.49% - 27.24% (Variable)

Rewards N/A Annual Fee $0 Welcome Offer N/A Bottom Line This card sets itself apart with one of the longest 0% intro APR periods available — 21 months on qualifying balance transfers — plus a lower intro balance transfer fee of just 3% for the first 4 months. That combination can help you move your balance for less and pay it down without interest for nearly two years. If you want maximum time to get out of debt while keeping upfront costs low, this is one of the strongest offers available right now. Read Full Review

Pros/Cons Great intro APR No annual fee Free credit score monitoring No rewards Foreign transaction fee

Card Details 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 16.49% - 27.24%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening. There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5). No Annual Fee - our low intro rates and all the benefits don't come with a yearly charge. Buy now and pay later. Split your payment for eligible purchases of $75 or more into a fixed payment with Citi® Flex Pay. Get free access to your FICO® Score online.



2. BankAmericard® credit card: Get a long runway on balance transfers and purchases If your only goal is buying yourself as much time as possible to save on debt and new purchases, the BankAmericard® credit card is the way to go. Right now it offers 0% Intro APR for 21 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 14.99% - 25.99% will apply. A 5% fee applies to all balance transfers. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America. That's nearly two whole years of breathing room, all for no annual fee. One catch: The transfer fee. BankAmericard charges a balance transfer fee of 5% of the amount of each transaction, which is on the higher end. On a $5,000 balance, you're paying $250 upfront to stop the clock on interest. That's still a great tradeoff if you're paying 20+% APR, but it's worth running the numbers before you commit. Another downside is that the BankAmericard -- and the Citi Diamond Preferred, for that matter -- offer no earning rates or notable perks, which means they're basically built only for paying off debt. But if you're serious about saving on interest, it's a great pick.

BankAmericard® credit card Apply Now for BankAmericard® credit card On Bank of America's Secure Website. 5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor 5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850) Poor Fair Good Excellent 300-579 580-669 670-739 740-850 Apply Now for BankAmericard® credit card On Bank of America's Secure Website. Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Good/Excellent (670-850) Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% Intro APR for 21 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 14.99% - 25.99% will apply. A 5% fee applies to all balance transfers. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America. Purchases: 0% Intro APR for 21 billing cycles for purchases Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 21 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days Regular APR 14.99% - 25.99% (Variable)

Rewards N/A Annual Fee $0 Welcome Offer N/A Bottom Line No rewards program, no welcome bonus -- and that's exactly the point. The BankAmericard® Credit Card is built for one thing: giving you the longest possible runway to pay down debt interest-free. At 21 billing cycles of 0% intro APR for both purchases and balance transfers made within the first 60 days (a 14.99% - 25.99% variable APR applies after), it's one of the longest intro periods out there. No annual fee means nothing eating into your savings while you chip away at what you owe. If you want rewards, look elsewhere. If you want time, this is a great option. Read Full Review

Pros/Cons No annual fee No penalty APR Great 0% intro APR offer No rewards Balance transfer fee

Card Details New! 0% Intro APR for 21 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 14.99% - 25.99% will apply. A 5% fee applies to all balance transfers. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America. No annual fee. No penalty APR. Paying late won't automatically raise your interest rate (APR). Other account pricing and terms apply. This offer may not be available elsewhere if you leave this page. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.

Bank of America content updated on 4/2/26.

3. Discover it® Chrome: A card that keeps earning after The Discover it® Chrome is the only card on this list that gives you something to hold onto once the intro period ends. You get 0% intro APR for 18 months on balance transfers and 6 months on purchases. A 17.49% - 26.49% Variable APR will apply after. That's shorter than the other two -- but it makes up for it with solid cash back rates like: 2% cash back at gas stations and restaurants, up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter

1% cash back on all other purchases

Unlimited Cashback Match: Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year. There's also a 3% intro balance transfer fee, up to 5% fee on future balance transfers (see terms)* -- the same low intro rate as the Citi Diamond Preferred. If you're carrying a moderate balance that you can pay off in 18 months and want a card that still pulls its weight once you're debt-free, this is the one I'd lean toward.

Discover it® Chrome Apply Now for Discover it® Chrome On Issuer's Secure Website. Rates & Fees 4.70/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor 4.70/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Excellent

= Good

= Fair

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850) Poor Fair Good Excellent 300-579 580-669 670-739 740-850 Apply Now for Discover it® Chrome On Issuer's Secure Website. Rates & Fees Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Good/Excellent (670-850) Intro APR Purchases: 0%, 6 months Balance Transfers: 0%, 18 months Regular APR 17.49% - 26.49% Variable APR

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. 2% cash back at Gas Stations and Restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter. 1% unlimited cash back on all other purchases - automatically 1% - 2% Cashback Annual Fee $0 Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year. Bottom Line The main draw of this Discover card is the balance transfer offer, which is one of the best we've come across. Unlike many balance transfer cards, it combines that with cash back rewards. But the cash back program doesn't measure up to what other cards offer.

Pros/Cons Welcome bonus offer Gas and restaurants rewards 0% intro APR No annual fee No foreign transaction fee Low cash back rates

Card Details INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. Earn 2% cash back at Gas Stations and Restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter, automatically. You'll still earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. Get a 0% intro APR for 18 months on balance transfers. Then 17.49% to 26.49% Standard Variable APR applies, based on credit worthiness. Redeem cash back for any amount No annual fee. Terms and conditions apply.

