Nearly 1 in 4 BNPL Users Pay Late. Here's the Simple Fix in 2026

Nearly 1 in 4 buy now, pay later (BNPL) users have paid late, according to Motley Fool Money's Buy Now, Pay Later Trends Study.

That same research shows 29% of users say they have paid late at least once, and 26% regret using BNPL after seeing the total cost.

Let's be real: the problem isn't BNPL itself. It's how it's used. Stacking too many plans, spending without a budget, or losing track of due dates is all a recipe for stressful consumer debt.

The fix is simple: Treat BNPL like you would a credit card.

1. Don't buy stuff you don't have the money for

This is the golden rule of any credit tool, not just BNPL. If you couldn't buy it today with your debit card or cash, you probably shouldn't finance it across four installments.

The trends study found that 57% of users rely on BNPL to buy things they couldn't otherwise afford, and more than half said their purchases weren't even in the budget.

BNPL works best for smoothing out timing -- not stretching beyond your means.

2. Don't stack multiple BNPL loans

One BNPL plan is manageable. But five or six scattered across different apps and retailers gets messy, fast.

The more installment plans you stack, the more likely you are to lose track and miss payments.

Just like the credit cards in your wallet… Keep things clean and limit yourself to one or two active plans at a time. And only take on a new one once the previous is paid off.

3. Try a 0% intro APR credit card for big purchases

If you're eyeing something more expensive and need time to pay it off, a 0% intro APR credit card might be a smarter move.

You'll often get more time to pay, clearer payment schedules, and credit card protections like fraud alerts, purchase protection, and chargeback rights -- stuff most BNPL apps can't match.

That said, you still have to follow golden rule #1. It's not free money -- it's borrowed time. Treat it like a short-term loan with a hard deadline.

Compare top 0% intro APR cards and find one that matches your payoff timeline.

4. Always read the fine print

Some BNPL loans charge late fees, others don't. Some pull directly from your bank account, others use cards.

Before you click "Pay in 4," take 60 seconds to skim the terms:

When are the payments due?

What happens if you miss one?

Is there a fee, or will they block your account?

What are your return options for the stuff you're buying?

That little preview can save you a lot of money (and stress) later.

No shame in using BNPL -- just have a plan

BNPL is everywhere these days.

You don't have to avoid it. But you do need to be intentional with how you use it.

That means knowing what you can afford and limiting how many plans you're juggling.

And if you need a smoother way to space out payments (or if you're consolidating existing CC debt) compare these top 0% intro APR offers -- some offering up to 21 months of no interest.