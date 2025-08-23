Nearly 2 Years Interest-Free: This Is Our Favorite 0% Intro APR Card
If you've been struggling to make a dent in credit card debt -- or dreading a new purchase you need to finance -- here's a tool that can provide relief.
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) offers a massive 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and new purchases. That's nearly two full years with zero interest charges.
It's no surprise this card earned Motley Fool Money's 2025 Best 0% Intro APR Card award, and even scored a perfect 5 out of 5 stars from our ratings team.
Why 0% intro APR for nearly two years is a big deal
Most cards that offer a 0% intro APR only extend it for 12 to 18 months.
But the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card stretches that to 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and purchases.
It's one of the longest intro APR periods you'll find in 2025.
Just make sure you complete any balance transfers within 120 days of account opening to lock in the intro offer rate.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR, 21 months from account opening
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR, 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.24%, 23.74%, or 28.99% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
-
This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible intro APR. The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
-
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
-
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.24%, 23.74%, or 28.99% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
Balance transfer example: Save $1,842 in interest
For anyone stuck in high-interest debt, a balance transfer is an incredibly powerful tool. Here's an example of how it can save money on interest, and time to pay off debt.
Let's say you've got a $6,000 balance on a credit card with a 25% APR. That balance is costing you around $125 in interest every month. Even making payments of $300 per month, it would take you 27 months to become debt-free, and you'd pay a total of $1,842 in interest.
Now picture transferring that $6,000 balance to the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card. If you made those same $300 per month payments, you'd wipe out the full balance in 21 months and pay $0 in interest along the way.
Yes, there's a balance transfer fee (5%, min: $5), which would be $300 in this case. But even accounting for that you'd still be $1,542 ahead, and completely debt-free six months earlier.
Explore our full list of top-rated balance transfer credit cards to find the right fit for your payoff plan.
New purchase example: Save $771 in interest
Balance transfers are just one way to take advantage of a 0% intro APR card. You can also use it to finance big-ticket purchases and pay no interest.
Let's say your fridge gives out, and you take the opportunity to upgrade your whole kitchen. You find a full appliance package for $8,000, and the store offers financing at 9% APR over 24 months.
With store financing, you'd pay about $771 in interest over two years -- assuming you stick to the scheduled payments.
But here's a smarter alternative. Using the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card, you could purchase that same $8,000 package and split it into 21 equal monthly payments of about $381. You'd end up paying $0 in interest, as long as the balance is fully paid off before the intro period ends.
It's kind of like getting an interest-free loan. Nearly two years of no interest, and you can pay it off early with no fees or penalties.
Why we picked it as our top 0% intro APR card
We put dozens of credit cards under the microscope every year. And only a few meet the bar for our top picks.
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card didn't just make the cut -- it took the top spot in the 0% intro APR category.
The nearly two years of no interest, $0 annual fee, and simple structure make it an incredibly useful tool. It also got a perfect 5 out of 5 star rating from our review team.
For anyone trying to pay off debt or manage big expenses without paying a fortune in interest, this card deserves a serious look.
Read our full Wells Fargo Reflect® Card review and apply today to enjoy nearly two years interest-free.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Money is a Motley Fool service that rates and reviews essential products for your everyday money matters.
Copyright © 2018 - 2025 Motley Fool Money. All rights reserved.