Nearly 40% of Millennials Waste Money Multiple Times a Month

Spending money has never been easier.

You don't even need your wallet. Your phone does it. Sometimes your face does it.

In the most frictionless spending environment ever, nearly 40% of millennials admit they waste money multiple times a month, according to a study by Motley Fool Money.

The waste usually doesn't feel like "waste"

When people hear "wasteful spending," it's easy to picture designer bags or $1,000 gadgets.

But the most common leaks look like this:

Frequent dining out and takeout

Delivery app orders for convenience

Convenience store snacks and drinks

Online impulse buys

Subscriptions that barely get used

All of these little expenses add up. If you waste $75 three times a month, that's $225. Over a year, that's $2,700. And that's on the conservative side.

For millennials already juggling rent, childcare, student loans, and rising insurance costs, that kind of drift matters.

If that money is just sitting in checking earning almost nothing, it's worth comparing today's top high-yield savings accounts. The rate difference alone can offset a lot of this drift.

Why it keeps happening

Spending has never been easier. One-click checkouts. Auto-filled cards. Saved payment info. Push notifications. "Limited-time" drops.

Add buy now, pay later options and delayed consequences, and it gets even easier to disconnect the purchase from the impact.

Nearly 1 in 4 Americans say they regret using buy now, pay later (BNPL) plans after realizing the true cost. Wasteful spending increases as the pain of paying disappears.

The math most people don't run

Let's keep this simple. Waste $150 a month. That's $1,800 a year.

Put that $150 into a high-yield savings account earning around 4.00% instead of letting it disappear, and you're earning interest instead of losing purchasing power.

The difference over five years isn't just $9,000 in saved contributions. It's the compounding on top of it.

If you're curious how much your idle cash could be earning instead, start by comparing some of the top high-yield savings accounts right now. Many are paying around 10x the national average.

This isn't about perfection

You don't need to eliminate every coffee or cancel every subscription.

Simple changes do most of the work:

Turn off one-click purchasing

Delete saved cards from your phone

Move savings to a separate bank so it's slightly harder to access

Review subscriptions once a quarter

Use a flat-rate cash back card so at least you're earning 2% back on spending that would happen anyway

Millennials aren't uniquely irresponsible. They're just living in the most frictionless spending environment ever created.

Nearly 40% admit they waste money multiple times a month. That's honest. It's also fixable.