Need a Balance Transfer Card? Here's What a 'Good Deal' Looks Like

The average American household carries about $6,523 in credit card debt at an APR north of 20%. That's roughly $1,300+ a year going straight to interest before you've made a dent in the actual balance. Brutal.

I review credit cards for a living, and balance transfer cards are one of the few financial tools that can flip that math overnight. The right one can pause your interest for nearly two years and let every dollar you pay go straight to the principal.

Here's what my team and I look for when we identify a good deal worth taking.

1. A long 0% intro APR period

The no-interest window is the heart of the offer. The longer your intro APR window, the smaller your required monthly payment to clear the balance before interest kicks back in.

Plenty of cards offer 12 to 15 months of 0% intro APR, which is great. But the top ones stretch that out to 18 to 21 months on balance transfers.

Here's what that extra runway actually buys you. Say you're carrying a $6,000 balance and want to clear it before interest kicks in. On a 12-month intro APR card, you'd need to pay $500 a month to wipe it out in time. On a 21-month card, that drops to about $286 a month -- nearly half.

Long story short: The longer the intro APR period, the more breathing room you have to pay your debt off. Check out the top balance transfers cards right now to compare offers.

2. A low balance transfer fee

Almost every balance transfer card charges a fee, which is typically 3% to 5% of the amount you move.

On a $6,000 transfer, that's the difference between $180 and $300.

A 3% fee is the gold standard. 5% isn't a dealbreaker if the intro APR is long enough to make up for it, but it eats into your savings. When two cards have the same intro APR length, the lower fee wins.

3. No annual fee

This is self-explanatory, but worth saying: a balance transfer card exists to save you money.

Paying $95 a year for the privilege defeats the purpose. Every card I'd recommend in this category has a $0 annual fee, and there's no good reason to settle for less.

4. Extras that can add value (but shouldn't drive the decision)

A few cards bundle in perks beyond the intro APR. These are nice to have, but they shouldn't distract you from the main goal of paying off debt.

A 0% intro APR on new purchases. This is useful if you anticipate using the new card for ongoing spending -- but only if you're confident you can pay it off alongside the transferred balance.

This is useful if you anticipate using the new card for ongoing spending -- but only if you're confident you can pay it off alongside the transferred balance. A rewards program. Cash back or points can be a bonus if you plan to keep the card long term. Most pure balance transfer cards skip rewards entirely, and that's fine. But some of the best cash back cards offer a rare combo or rewards + a 0% intro APR offer.

Cash back or points can be a bonus if you plan to keep the card long term. Most pure balance transfer cards skip rewards entirely, and that's fine. But some of the best cash back cards offer a rare combo or rewards + a 0% intro APR offer. A welcome offer. Some hybrid cards also include a welcome bonus, with a small spending requirement. This is a nice boost, but only makes sense if you have planned spending anyway.

If you're transferring a balance, your number one goal is killing the interest. Everything else is secondary. Pick the card that does the core job best, then think about extras.