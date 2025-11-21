Need a Break From Interest Payments? Here's Our Top 0% Intro APR Credit Card
When my coworker's parents replaced their old, drafty windows this year, they put the $10,000+ purchase on a regular credit card -- and instantly started racking up interest.
If they'd used a 0% intro APR card instead -- like the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) -- they could have saved $2,000 or more in interest over a nearly two-year period.
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card offers one of the longest 0% intro APR periods available today: 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and 21 months from account opening on purchases. (A 17.74%, 24.24%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies after.)
With no annual fee, it's a smart move for big home upgrades, unexpected expenses, or getting ahead on existing credit card debt.
Here's how it works, and when it makes sense to use it.
Nearly two years to pay down debt interest-free
That's one of the longest promotional periods you'll find in 2025.
That's one of the longest promotional periods you'll find in 2025.
Here's how it could help your finances:
- If you're planning a big-ticket purchase, you can split the cost into manageable monthly payments over 21 months from account opening without paying any interest.
- For folks in credit card debt, transferring a balance to the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card means pausing interest and getting ahead on paying it off.
- With fixed monthly payments and no surprise interest, it's easier to budget with confidence and reach your financial goals faster.
Note on balance transfers: Just be sure to complete any balance transfers within 120 days of opening your account to lock in the full intro APR.
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.74%, 24.24%, or 28.49% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
-
This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.74%, 24.24%, or 28.49% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
-
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
-
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.74%, 24.24%, or 28.49% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
A balance transfer example: Save $1,842 in interest
Every debt situation looks different. But to give you an idea of potential savings, here's an example of how much money a balance transfer card can help save.
Say you're carrying a $6,000 balance on a credit card charging 25% APR. Even if you pay $300 a month, you'd still be on the hook for $1,842 in interest before the debt is gone -- and it would take you about 27 months to fully pay it off.
Now, if you transfer that same balance to the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card, and continue making $300 monthly payments, you'd pay off the entire $6,000 in just 21 months, and pay $0 in interest. (An ongoing 17.74%, 24.24%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies after the intro period concludes.)
Even after the balance transfer fee of 5%, min: $5 ($300), you'd still come out $1,542 ahead -- and become debt-free six months sooner.
New purchase example: Save $386 on a $4,000 purchase
Say you need to replace your laptop and home office gear, and the total comes to $4,000. And let's say the store offers 9% APR over 24 months -- which would cost you $386 in interest over time.
But if you put that same $4,000 on the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card and pay it off over 21 months from account opening, you'd pay $0 in interest. As long as the full balance is paid before the intro period ends. (A 17.74%, 24.24%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies after the intro period.)
It's a simple way to finance big purchases without falling into a debt trap. Compared to traditional financing, 0% intro APR credit cards can help you save money and stay in control.
Why we named it our best 0% intro APR card for 2026
My team and I review hundreds of credit cards every year. And we don't hand out "best of" category awards lightly.
But the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card has consistently impressed us over the past few years. It just took home Motley Fool Money's Best 0% intro APR Credit Card Award for 2026.
This card is simple, generous, and genuinely useful to most Americans. Especially for anyone trying to pay off debt or finance a purchase without taking on more.
It also earned a perfect 5-star rating this year.
Should you apply?
If you're carrying high-interest debt or planning a large purchase, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card will give you one of the longest interest-free windows available today.
Longer 0% intro APR windows mean lower monthly payments, and potentially more interest saved.
It's a great fit if you need extra time to pay off a balance without compounding interest. Or for anyone financing something big like my coworker's parents did this year.
This isn't a rewards card with travel perks -- and that's the point. It's built to save you money, not distract you with extras.
Learn more in our full review and apply now for the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card to take advantage of an intro APR offer spanning nearly two full years.
