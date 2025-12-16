Need a Break From Interest Payments? Here's Our Top 0% Intro APR Credit Card
Fighting off high-interest debt and looking for breathing room? The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) is a great way to do it.
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card comes with one of the longest intro APR offers you'll find -- and it has no annual fee. It's no wonder Motley Fool Money named it the Best 0% Intro APR Credit Card of 2026.
Simply put, if I were trying to pay off debt myself, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is the card I'd use to do it. Here's what to know before you hit apply.
Get nearly two years of intro APR
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card comes with:
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers; after that, a 17.74%, 24.24%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies
- $0 annual fee
- $600 in cellphone protection per year (subject to a $25 deductible) when you pay your bill with the card
As mentioned, that's one of the longest intro APR periods you'll find, period. When you're looking to save on interest, you can't do much better than the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card.
You'll also get a solid amount of cellphone protection, all for no annual fee. Just note that balance transfers must be made within 120 days to qualify for the intro rate.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.74%, 24.24%, or 28.49% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
-
This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.74%, 24.24%, or 28.49% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.
-
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
-
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.74%, 24.24%, or 28.49% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
Should you get the Wells Fargo Reflect Card?
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is a perfect way to save on high-interest debt, but it's not the best option if you're looking for long-term perks or earning rates. It's important to note that the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card has:
- No ongoing earning rates or rewards structure
- A balance transfer fee of 5%, min: $5
- A 3% foreign transaction fee
The balance transfer fee almost always works out to be a better deal than paying interest, but it's still worth noting. And the fact that the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card doesn't earn any rewards hurts, too.
Still, if your only goal is to avoid interest -- and if you're in serious debt, it should be -- the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is one of your best bets. With almost two years to pay off your debt interest-free, it's the perfect way to get your finances back on track.
Ready to save today? Read our full review of the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card to apply now.
