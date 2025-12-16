Need a Break From Interest Payments? Here's Our Top 0% Intro APR Credit Card

Fighting off high-interest debt and looking for breathing room? The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) is a great way to do it.

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card comes with one of the longest intro APR offers you'll find -- and it has no annual fee. It's no wonder Motley Fool Money named it the Best 0% Intro APR Credit Card of 2026.

Simply put, if I were trying to pay off debt myself, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is the card I'd use to do it. Here's what to know before you hit apply.

Get nearly two years of intro APR

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card comes with:

0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers; after that, a 17.74%, 24.24%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies

$0 annual fee

$600 in cellphone protection per year (subject to a $25 deductible) when you pay your bill with the card

As mentioned, that's one of the longest intro APR periods you'll find, period. When you're looking to save on interest, you can't do much better than the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card.

You'll also get a solid amount of cellphone protection, all for no annual fee. Just note that balance transfers must be made within 120 days to qualify for the intro rate.