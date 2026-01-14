Need a Break From Interest Payments? Here's Our Top 0% Intro APR Credit Card
Earlier this year, a coworker told me their parents spent over $10,000 replacing their home's old windows -- and they put the purchase on a regular credit card. Within weeks, 20%+ interest started stacking up and they started to realize the pain that comes with high-interest debt.
If they'd used a 0% intro APR card like the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees), they could have avoided almost $2,000 in interest and paid that balance down interest-free over nearly two years.
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card has one of the longest intro APR offers you'll find in 2026. It charges no annual fee, and it's a solid tool for managing big expenses, smoothing out surprise costs, or getting ahead on existing credit card debt.
Here's how it works.
Nearly two years with no interest
Many 0% intro APR cards offer just a 12 or 15-month promo period. And that's great for many use cases and smaller balances.
But the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card goes way further, offering 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies after).
A super long window like this means much lower payments are required to pay off debt within the promo window to avoid interest.
This is one of the longest promotional offers available right now.
Here's why that matters:
- You can make a major purchase and split the payments over time without paying any interest.
- You can transfer existing high-interest credit card debt onto the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card and finally make real progress without getting buried by interest.
Having predictable payments and avoiding interest for nearly two years can make a massive difference in your monthly budget -- and your stress levels.
Pro tip: Balance transfers must be completed within 120 days of account opening to lock in the full promo rate.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
Balance transfer example: Save $1,500+
To see the potential savings, here's a realistic balance transfer scenario with numbers.
Let's say you're carrying $6,000 in credit card debt on a card with a 25% APR currently.
Even if you throw $300/month at it, you'd pay nearly $1,842 in interest, and it'd take about 27 months to fully pay it off.
Now, imagine transferring that balance to the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card. With that same $300 monthly payment, you'd pay off the entire $6,000 by the end of the intro period, and pay $0 in interest during that time.
Even after factoring in a balance transfer fee of 5%, min: $5 ($300), you're still $1,542 ahead and done with the debt six months faster.
Financing a new purchase: ~$400 saved in interest
Now let's see how a good 0% intro APR card can save you on financing a new purchase
Say you're buying a new laptop and some home office gear, totaling $4,000. The store offers financing at 9% APR over 24 months, which would tack on about $386 in interest.
But if you put the purchase on the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card, you could pay off that same $4,000 without any interest, as long as you finish payments before the intro period ends.
The best 0% intro APR offer we've seen in 2026
My team and I review hundreds of credit cards each year. And only a select few stand out enough to win category awards.
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card earned Motley Fool Money's 2026 Best 0% Intro APR Credit Card award -- and it's easy to see why.
It's straightforward, easy to qualify for, and super helpful for folks focused on saving money on interest.
It also landed a perfect 5-star rating this year.
Learn more and apply for the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card now for your shot to pay down debt or finance a purchase interest-free for nearly two full years.
Our Research Expert