Need a Break From Interest Payments? Here's Our Top 0% Intro APR Credit Card

Balance transfer credit cards are one of my favorite money hacks out there. Basically, they let you move an existing credit card balance to a new card, then pay it off at 0% interest for a limited time. It's like a "get out of jail free" card for credit card debt.

And if you're looking for the best balance transfer card out there, I've got a recommendation: the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees), with 0% intro APR for nearly two full years on purchases and balance transfers-- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (then 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR) . That's one of the longest intro APR offers you can find -- it's no wonder this card won our award for the Best 0% Intro APR Card of 2026.

Here's what to know about the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card and whether it's right for you.

An extra-long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card comes with 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (after that, a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies).

Plenty of cards come with 0% intro APR offers, but 21 months is pretty much the longest offer you'll find. Just keep in mind that there's a balance transfer fee of 5%, min: $5. Also, you'll have to transfer your balance within 120 days to qualify for the intro rate.

Never done a balance transfer? Here's how it works:

Apply and get approved for the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card. Wells Fargo will pay off your existing card balance from another issuer and "move" the debt to your new card. Now you're paying off the same amount (plus the 5%, min: $5 transfer fee), only on the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card's terms. Pay off your Wells Fargo Reflect® Card balance during the interest-free window. Make sure you're making at least your minimum monthly payment to keep your intro offer and avoid penalties. Once your intro period ends, any remaining balance is hit with a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR. So you'll want to pay off as much of your balance as possible during the offer period.

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card doesn't have any bonus categories, so you won't earn any rewards with it. But it's a great choice if your top priority is eating into debt -- and if you've got a lot of debt, it should be.