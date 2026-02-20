Need a Break From Interest Payments? Here's Our Top 0% Intro APR Credit Card
Balance transfer credit cards are one of my favorite money hacks out there. Basically, they let you move an existing credit card balance to a new card, then pay it off at 0% interest for a limited time. It's like a "get out of jail free" card for credit card debt.
And if you're looking for the best balance transfer card out there, I've got a recommendation: the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees), with 0% intro APR for nearly two full years on purchases and balance transfers-- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (then 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR) . That's one of the longest intro APR offers you can find -- it's no wonder this card won our award for the Best 0% Intro APR Card of 2026.
Here's what to know about the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card and whether it's right for you.
An extra-long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card comes with 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (after that, a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies).
Plenty of cards come with 0% intro APR offers, but 21 months is pretty much the longest offer you'll find. Just keep in mind that there's a balance transfer fee of 5%, min: $5. Also, you'll have to transfer your balance within 120 days to qualify for the intro rate.
Never done a balance transfer? Here's how it works:
- Apply and get approved for the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card.
- Wells Fargo will pay off your existing card balance from another issuer and "move" the debt to your new card. Now you're paying off the same amount (plus the 5%, min: $5 transfer fee), only on the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card's terms.
- Pay off your Wells Fargo Reflect® Card balance during the interest-free window. Make sure you're making at least your minimum monthly payment to keep your intro offer and avoid penalties.
- Once your intro period ends, any remaining balance is hit with a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR. So you'll want to pay off as much of your balance as possible during the offer period.
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card doesn't have any bonus categories, so you won't earn any rewards with it. But it's a great choice if your top priority is eating into debt -- and if you've got a lot of debt, it should be.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
Is the Wells Fargo Reflect Card right for you?
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is perfect if you're laser-focused on saving on debt. There are some other options worth mentioning, though.
If you're worried about late payments
The Citi Simplicity® Card comes with a 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers, plus 0% intro APR for 12 months on Purchases. A 17.49% - 28.24% (Variable) APR will apply after.
In exchange for the shorter intro APR on purchases, though, you'll get no late fees, no penalty APR, and a lower intro balance transfer fee.
There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
If you want to earn rewards, too
The Discover it® Chrome card comes with a 0% intro APR on balance transfers for 18 months. After the intro period, a 17.49% - 26.49% Variable APR will apply.
Unlike the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card, though, the Discover it® Chrome also has some decent rewards rates: 2% cash back at gas stations and restaurants, up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter, and 1% cash back on all other purchases.
Plus, for new cardholders, Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year. It's rare to see a welcome bonus offered on 0% intro APR and balance transfer cards.
If you want a different issuer
The newly reintroduced Chase Slate® card comes with 21 months of 0% intro APR on both purchases and balance transfers. A 18.24% - 28.24% Variable APR will apply at the end of the intro period.
This one's super similar to the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card, only from a different issuer. That's useful if your existing debt's on a Wells Fargo card, since you typically can't move debt to a different card from the same issuer.
With its super-long intro APR on both balance transfers and purchases, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is still my go-to recommendation. If you want to compare all your options, though, check out our list of the best balance transfer cards available now.
