Need a Break From Interest Payments? Here's Our Top 0% Intro APR Credit Card

If you're looking to make a dent in your debt, I've got a credit card for you: the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees), which Motley Fool Money named the Best 0% Intro APR Credit Card of 2025.

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card offers one of the longest intro APRs on the market on both purchases and balance transfers. Whether you're planning a big spend or tackling debt on another credit card, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card gives you the breathing room you need to do it.

Keep reading to learn why else I recommend the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card.

Nearly two years' worth of intro APR

With the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card, you'll enjoy:

0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and 21 months from account opening on purchases; after that, a 17.99%, 24.49%, or 28.74% Variable APR applies

$0 annual fee

$600 in cellphone protection per year (subject to a $25 deductible) when you pay your bill with the card

That's one of the longest intro APR periods you'll find. If you're looking to save on interest, you can't do much better than the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card.

You'll also get solid cellphone protection and no annual fee attached. Just note that balance transfers must be made within 120 days to qualify for the intro rate.

Ready to start saving? Read our full review of the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card to apply now.