Need a Break From Interest Payments? This Is Our 0% Intro APR Award-Winning Credit Card

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) is a tool I've recommended to many people looking for serious breathing room paying off debt. It offers a massive 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and new purchases.

It also has no annual fee, and just won Motley Fool Money's Best 0% Intro APR Card award for 2025!

Here are all the deets.

Nearly two years of 0% intro APR

Most 0% intro APR credit cards cap out at 12 to 18 months. Or they specifically lean towards either new purchases or balance transfers.

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card goes the extra mile on both, offering 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and purchases.

Here's how it could help your budget:

If you're planning a large purchase, you can spread out payments for almost two years without racking up interest.

For anyone carrying a balance, you can transfer it to Wells Fargo Reflect® Card and pay it off over time. Without interest, you can crush your debt faster, and with less cost!

You'll have flexibility to breathe, budget, and regain control of your finances.

Important note: To lock in the 0% intro rate on balance transfers, you'll need to complete them within 120 days of account opening.