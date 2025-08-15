Need a Break From Interest Payments? This Is Our 0% Intro APR Award-Winning Credit Card
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) is a tool I've recommended to many people looking for serious breathing room paying off debt. It offers a massive 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and new purchases.
It also has no annual fee, and just won Motley Fool Money's Best 0% Intro APR Card award for 2025!
Here are all the deets.
Nearly two years of 0% intro APR
Most 0% intro APR credit cards cap out at 12 to 18 months. Or they specifically lean towards either new purchases or balance transfers.
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card goes the extra mile on both, offering 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and purchases.
Here's how it could help your budget:
- If you're planning a large purchase, you can spread out payments for almost two years without racking up interest.
- For anyone carrying a balance, you can transfer it to Wells Fargo Reflect® Card and pay it off over time. Without interest, you can crush your debt faster, and with less cost!
- You'll have flexibility to breathe, budget, and regain control of your finances.
Important note: To lock in the 0% intro rate on balance transfers, you'll need to complete them within 120 days of account opening.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR, 21 months from account opening
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR, 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.24%, 23.74%, or 28.99% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
-
This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible intro APR. The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
-
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
-
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.24%, 23.74%, or 28.99% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
A $6,000 balance transfer could save $1,842 in interest
Here's how powerful 0% intro APR credit cards can be…
Let's say you've got a $6,000 balance on a credit card charging 25% APR. Each month you carry that balance over, you're paying about $125 in interest.
But if you transfer that same $6,000 to the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card, you'll get a 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers (as long as you transfer within 120 days of account opening).
If you stick to a payment schedule of $300 per month, you'll pay off that entire $6,000 balance in 21 months, and pay nothing in interest. The total interest saved over those 21 months is $1,842.
To be fair, we need to account for the balance transfer fee, which in this case would be $300 (5%, min: $5). Still, the total savings after the fee is $1,542.
A top pick if you want to stop paying interest
We review dozens of balance transfer cards each year, and only a select few ever earn a spot on our "best of" lists.
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card didn't just make the cut -- it won our 2025 Best 0% Intro APR Card award.
The lengthy 0% intro APR period obviously stands out as the headline feature, as well as having no annual fee. But the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card also earned a perfect 5-star rating from our editorial team -- a pretty rare achievement that speaks to its overall value and usefulness.
If your goal is to stop paying interest and make real progress on your balance, this is one of the best tools available right now.
Our Research Expert
We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. Motley Fool Money does not cover all offers on the market. Motley Fool Money is 100% owned and operated by The Motley Fool. Our knowledgeable team of personal finance editors and analysts are employed by The Motley Fool and held to the same set of publishing standards and editorial integrity while maintaining professional separation from the analysts and editors on other Motley Fool brands. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page.
Motley Fool Money is a Motley Fool service that rates and reviews essential products for your everyday money matters.
Copyright © 2018 - 2025 Motley Fool Money. All rights reserved.