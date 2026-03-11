Need Help With Credit Card Debt? Check Out This 21-Month 0% Intro APR Card Now
Total U.S. credit card debt hit $1.277 trillion at the end of 2025. And if you're carrying a balance right now, you already know how fast the interest stacks up.
One of the most underused tools in personal finance is a 0% intro APR credit card. If you transfer your balance to one and pay zero interest during the intro period, every dollar you put toward your debt actually reduces your balance instead of feeding a 20%+ APR. That's a genuinely different math problem.
The Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card, from our partner, is one of the strongest options out there right now for doing exactly that -- and if you're carrying a balance, it deserves a serious look.
What the Citi Diamond Preferred offers
With no annual fee and one of the longest 0% intro APR windows available on a balance transfer card right now, the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card is built for one thing: giving you time and space to pay down what you owe.
Here's what you get:
- 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers
- 0% intro APR for 12 months on Purchases
- After the intro period, a 16.49% - 27.24% (Variable) APR applies, based on creditworthiness
- Balance transfer fee applies with this offer 5% of each balance transfer; $5 minimum.
- $0 annual fee
This intro APR window is one of the longest offers available on a balance transfer card right now. That's almost two full years to pay down what you owe without a single dollar going to interest.
This card sets itself apart with an incredible 21-month 0% intro APR offer on qualifying balance transfers and no annual fee, making it a top pick for anyone looking for ample time to pay off credit card debt. Plus, you can choose from any available payment date. That way, you can set up automatic payments that are aligned with your paycheck.
How much could you actually save
Let's run some numbers, because this is where it gets real.
The average American carries a credit card balance of $6,523, according to TransUnion data from Q3 2025. And at today's average credit card interest rate of around 21%, keeping that balance on a high-APR card and making minimum payments for 21 months would cost you roughly $2,000+ in interest charges alone.
But instead, if you transfer that same balance to the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card, you'll have nearly two years to pay the balance down with no interest. Making steady payments of $325 per month would fully clear the balance during the intro APR window and you'd end up saving ~$1,580 in interest.
There is the balance transfer fee to factor in, which adds a few hundred dollars. But still, the savings is pretty mind-blowing.
This is why balance transfer cards are so powerful. They can help clear credit card debt faster, cheaper, and totally reset your finances.
What to know before you apply
A balance transfer card is still a credit card. So you need to be responsible while using it or your debt payoff plan could backfire.
The most important thing: Commit to paying off the transferred balance before the intro APR period is over. You can do this by dividing your balance by the number of months in the offer, and then treat that number as your monthly target.
For example, if your debt is $3,000 and you have a 21-month 0% intro APR offer, your monthly payment should be ~$145 per month ($3K divided by 21 months).
If you can hit that consistently, you'll come out the other side debt-free (or close to it) without paying a penny in interest.
A few things to keep in mind:
- Transfers should be completed ASAP after opening the card to give you the longest available intro APR period.
- The 0% intro rate doesn't apply to cash advances.
- You'll typically need good to excellent credit to qualify.
The bottom line
Twenty-one months is a long runway. The Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card gives you that window -- with no annual fee and a clear path to pay down what you owe without interest eating your progress every month.
If you've been carrying a balance and waiting for the right moment to make a move -- this is a pretty good moment.
