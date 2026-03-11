Need Help With Credit Card Debt? Check Out This 21-Month 0% Intro APR Card Now

Published on March 11, 2026

Joel O'Leary

By: Joel O'Leary

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures that our product ratings are not influenced by compensation. Citi is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money.

Total U.S. credit card debt hit $1.277 trillion at the end of 2025. And if you're carrying a balance right now, you already know how fast the interest stacks up.

One of the most underused tools in personal finance is a 0% intro APR credit card. If you transfer your balance to one and pay zero interest during the intro period, every dollar you put toward your debt actually reduces your balance instead of feeding a 20%+ APR. That's a genuinely different math problem.

The Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card, from our partner, is one of the strongest options out there right now for doing exactly that -- and if you're carrying a balance, it deserves a serious look.

What the Citi Diamond Preferred offers

With no annual fee and one of the longest 0% intro APR windows available on a balance transfer card right now, the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card is built for one thing: giving you time and space to pay down what you owe.

Here's what you get:

  • 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers
  • 0% intro APR for 12 months on Purchases
  • After the intro period, a 16.49% - 27.24% (Variable) APR applies, based on creditworthiness
  • Balance transfer fee applies with this offer 5% of each balance transfer; $5 minimum.
  • $0 annual fee

This intro APR window is one of the longest offers available on a balance transfer card right now. That's almost two full years to pay down what you owe without a single dollar going to interest.

Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card

Apply Now for Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card

On Citi's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card
4.70/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
4.70/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Apply Now for Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card

On Citi's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Good/Excellent (670-850)

Intro APR

Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases

Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers

Regular APR

16.49% - 27.24% (Variable)

Rewards

N/A

Annual Fee Circle with letter I in it. N/A

$0

Welcome Offer

N/A

  • This card sets itself apart with an incredible 21-month 0% intro APR offer on qualifying balance transfers and no annual fee, making it a top pick for anyone looking for ample time to pay off credit card debt. Plus, you can choose from any available payment date. That way, you can set up automatic payments that are aligned with your paycheck.

    Read Full Review
    • Great intro APR
    • No annual fee
    • Free credit score monitoring
    • No rewards
    • Foreign transaction fee
    • High balance transfer fee
    • 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 16.49% - 27.24%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
    • There is a balance transfer fee of either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater
    • Get free access to your FICO® Score online.
    • With Citi Entertainment®, get special access to purchase tickets to thousands of events, including concerts, sporting events, dining experiences and more.
    • No Annual Fee - our low intro rates and all the benefits don’t come with a yearly charge.

How much could you actually save

Let's run some numbers, because this is where it gets real.

The average American carries a credit card balance of $6,523, according to TransUnion data from Q3 2025. And at today's average credit card interest rate of around 21%, keeping that balance on a high-APR card and making minimum payments for 21 months would cost you roughly $2,000+ in interest charges alone.

But instead, if you transfer that same balance to the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card, you'll have nearly two years to pay the balance down with no interest. Making steady payments of $325 per month would fully clear the balance during the intro APR window and you'd end up saving ~$1,580 in interest.

There is the balance transfer fee to factor in, which adds a few hundred dollars. But still, the savings is pretty mind-blowing.

This is why balance transfer cards are so powerful. They can help clear credit card debt faster, cheaper, and totally reset your finances.

What to know before you apply

A balance transfer card is still a credit card. So you need to be responsible while using it or your debt payoff plan could backfire.

The most important thing: Commit to paying off the transferred balance before the intro APR period is over. You can do this by dividing your balance by the number of months in the offer, and then treat that number as your monthly target.

For example, if your debt is $3,000 and you have a 21-month 0% intro APR offer, your monthly payment should be ~$145 per month ($3K divided by 21 months).

If you can hit that consistently, you'll come out the other side debt-free (or close to it) without paying a penny in interest.

A few things to keep in mind:

  1. Transfers should be completed ASAP after opening the card to give you the longest available intro APR period.
  2. The 0% intro rate doesn't apply to cash advances.
  3. You'll typically need good to excellent credit to qualify.

The bottom line

Twenty-one months is a long runway. The Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card gives you that window -- with no annual fee and a clear path to pay down what you owe without interest eating your progress every month.

If you've been carrying a balance and waiting for the right moment to make a move -- this is a pretty good moment.

Read our full card review here to learn more and apply.

Our Research Expert

Joel O'Leary
Joel O'Leary icon-button-linkedin-2x

Joel O’Leary is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, mortgages, and other personal finance topics. Joel has been writing about personal finance since 2018, previously leading editorial content for the How To Money podcast and serving as a resident writer at Budgets Are Sexy. He bought his first rental property at age 18, funding the down payment with savings from his high school job at McDonald’s -- a testament to his lifelong passion for smart money decisions. His work aims to make personal finance accessible and actionable for everyday readers. When he’s not writing, Joel enjoys surfing and spending time with his family.