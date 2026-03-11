Need Help With Credit Card Debt? Check Out This 21-Month 0% Intro APR Card Now

Total U.S. credit card debt hit $1.277 trillion at the end of 2025. And if you're carrying a balance right now, you already know how fast the interest stacks up.

One of the most underused tools in personal finance is a 0% intro APR credit card. If you transfer your balance to one and pay zero interest during the intro period, every dollar you put toward your debt actually reduces your balance instead of feeding a 20%+ APR. That's a genuinely different math problem.

The Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card, from our partner, is one of the strongest options out there right now for doing exactly that -- and if you're carrying a balance, it deserves a serious look.

What the Citi Diamond Preferred offers

With no annual fee and one of the longest 0% intro APR windows available on a balance transfer card right now, the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card is built for one thing: giving you time and space to pay down what you owe.

Here's what you get:

0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers

0% intro APR for 12 months on Purchases

After the intro period, a 16.49% - 27.24% (Variable) APR applies, based on creditworthiness

Balance transfer fee applies with this offer 5% of each balance transfer; $5 minimum.

$0 annual fee

This intro APR window is one of the longest offers available on a balance transfer card right now. That's almost two full years to pay down what you owe without a single dollar going to interest.