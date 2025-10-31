Need Help With Credit Card Debt? Get 21 Months of Breathing Room With This 0% Intro APR Card

High-interest debt can be draining, both financially and emotionally. But there's at least one smart way to get out from under: the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees).

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card offers one of the longest intro APRs you'll find, on both purchases and balance transfers. If you're tackling high-interest debt, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card gives you the breathing room to do it.

Keep reading to learn why I recommend the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card above all else.

Get nearly two years to pay off debt interest-free

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card comes with:

0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and 21 months from account opening on purchases; after that, a 17.99%, 24.49%, or 28.74% Variable APR applies

$0 annual fee

$600 in cellphone protection per year (subject to a $25 deductible) when you pay your bill with the card

That's one of the longest intro APR periods you'll find. If you're hoping to finally pay off your credit card debt and get ahead, you can't do much better than the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card.

The best part? The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card doesn't charge an annual fee. Just keep in mind that there's a balance transfer fee of 5%, min: $5 and a 3% foreign transaction fee. Also, balance transfers have to be made in the first 120 days to qualify for the intro rate.

Ready to start saving? Read our full review of the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card to apply now.