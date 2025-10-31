Need Help With Credit Card Debt? Get 21 Months of Breathing Room With This 0% Intro APR Card
High-interest debt can be draining, both financially and emotionally. But there's at least one smart way to get out from under: the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees).
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card offers one of the longest intro APRs you'll find, on both purchases and balance transfers. If you're tackling high-interest debt, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card gives you the breathing room to do it.
Keep reading to learn why I recommend the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card above all else.
Get nearly two years to pay off debt interest-free
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card comes with:
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and 21 months from account opening on purchases; after that, a 17.99%, 24.49%, or 28.74% Variable APR applies
- $0 annual fee
- $600 in cellphone protection per year (subject to a $25 deductible) when you pay your bill with the card
That's one of the longest intro APR periods you'll find. If you're hoping to finally pay off your credit card debt and get ahead, you can't do much better than the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card.
The best part? The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card doesn't charge an annual fee. Just keep in mind that there's a balance transfer fee of 5%, min: $5 and a 3% foreign transaction fee. Also, balance transfers have to be made in the first 120 days to qualify for the intro rate.
Ready to start saving? Read our full review of the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card to apply now.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.99%, 24.49%, or 28.74% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
-
This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.99%, 24.49%, or 28.74% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
-
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
-
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.99%, 24.49%, or 28.74% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
Who should apply for the Wells Fargo Reflect Card?
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is one of the best ways to save on interest long-term -- but if you're looking for a card that racks up rewards, you'll want to look elsewhere.
The card has no ongoing earning rates, which means you won't earn any points or cash back when you use it. Some cards offer great rewards and a solid intro APR period, but the offers typically aren't as long -- maybe 12-15 months, for example, instead of nearly two years.
If your only goal is to save on interest, though -- either on existing debt or an upcoming purchase -- the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is the way to go. I'd recommend it to anyone who's drowning in debt and needs help now.
Want to start fighting back against credit card debt? Check out our list of the best 0% intro APR cards to explore all the top options.
