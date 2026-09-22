Need to Hit Pause on Credit Card Debt? Another Card Could Be the Answer

If you're swimming in credit card debt, maybe the last thing you want to do is get another credit card. But what if I told you that's exactly what you need?

A balance transfer card can pause interest on your existing credit card debt, sometimes for almost two whole years. You move your balance to the new card, pay 0% for a set intro period, and every dollar you send in goes toward what you actually owe, instead of interest.

That's a big deal. The average credit card charges around 21% APR as of May 2026, according to Motley Fool Money research. On a $6,000 balance, that can mean over $1,000 a year in interest saved.

Here's what to know about balance transfer cards, plus our favorite one available now.

How does a balance transfer card work?

Here's how balance transfer cards work: You apply for a new card, get approved, and "transfer" your existing balance to the new card. Basically, you ask your new issuer to pay off the balance on your old card, then it shows up on your new card. The new card then reports that amount (give or take) as your balance, which you can pay off at 0% interest for a limited time.

Most issuers give you 60 to 120 days after opening the card to complete the transfer and qualify for the 0% intro APR. Once you do, that intro rate can last for as long as 21 months -- almost two years of breathing room from interest. Just make sure you pay off as much as you can within that window, because after that an ongoing (usually variable) APR applies to whatever's left on your new card.

What's the catch with balance transfer cards?

The "catch," if you want to call it that, is the balance transfer fee. You'll typically pay 3% to 5% of whatever you move, charged upfront to the new card.

Move $6,000 at a 5% fee, for example, and you're paying $300 just to make the switch. That might sound steep -- but compare it to a year of interest at 21% APR on that same balance, and the one-time fee wins by a wide margin.

Do the math on your own balance before you apply, but for most people carrying real debt, the fee is easily worth it.

How long do you get to pay it off?

Most balance transfer cards give you somewhere between 12 and 21 months at 0% -- and generally, the longer that window, the better the card is. A longer intro period means you can make smaller payments each month and still clear your balance before interest kicks back in.

If you've got $6,000 to pay off, an 18-month runway means you need to pay about $333 a month to zero it out before the promo ends. Stretch that to 21 months, and the monthly number drops closer to around $286. Either way, you're paying down principal the whole time, not just covering interest.

My go-to balance transfer recommendation

If you want as much 0% runway as possible, I recommend the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees). It gets you 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers made within 120 days (a 17.74%, 24.24%, or 28.49% Variable APR will apply after) -- basically the longest window on the market.

It won our award for Best 0% Intro APR Credit Card for 2026, and that's no accident.

There's a $0 annual fee, though the balance transfer fee runs on the higher end at 5%, min: $5. For anyone carrying a big balance who wants nearly two years to pay it off without interest piling up, though, that trade-off is easy to accept. You won't earn rewards, but you will get $600 of cellphone protection -- a nice bonus while you save hundreds or even thousands on credit card debt