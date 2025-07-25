Never Use Your Debit Card in These 3 Places

The FBI reports that card skimming costs financial institutions and consumers (me and you) more than $1 billion each year. And debit cards -- because they're tied directly to your checking account -- are the most vulnerable.

And unlike credit cards, where you're only on the hook for $50 max (or usually $0) in fraudulent charges, debit fraud can freeze your funds for weeks while your bank investigates. Not ideal if that's your rent or grocery money.

I'm not saying you should never use your debit card. But there are three specific places where you really, really shouldn't.

1. Filling your gas tank

Those little credit card readers at gas pumps? They're often unattended and outdated -- making them prime real estate for card skimmers.

These are tiny, hard-to-spot devices that steal your card numbers and pin when you swipe and buy gas.

And here's the worst part: If your debit card info gets skimmed, the thief isn't just racking up charges on credit. They're draining your real money from your checking account.

That can mess up bill payments, automatic transfers, or even overdraft your account.

Instead, use a credit card when filling up. Better yet, use a gas rewards card! You'll still get charged the same price at most stations, but with way better fraud protection and possible rewards on gas purchases.

2. When booking travel

Booking flights, hotels, or rental cars with a debit card is like saying "no thanks" to free money.

Travel bookings are one of the most rewarding spending categories for rewards credit cards. I'm talking like upwards of 5% to 10% back in points or cash when you book through issuer travel portals.

Even if you're a once-a-year traveler, that can be a big discount on your trip.

And it's not just the rewards. Travel cards come packed with perks and protections that debit cards don't offer. Stuff like:

Trip cancellation and delay insurance

Lost luggage reimbursement

Auto rental collision coverage

No foreign transaction fees

Airport lounge access (on premium cards)

Just remember to pay off your credit card in full. That way you can earn big rewards and get a layer of protection, without worrying about interest or debt.