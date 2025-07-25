Never Use Your Debit Card in These 3 Places
The FBI reports that card skimming costs financial institutions and consumers (me and you) more than $1 billion each year. And debit cards -- because they're tied directly to your checking account -- are the most vulnerable.
And unlike credit cards, where you're only on the hook for $50 max (or usually $0) in fraudulent charges, debit fraud can freeze your funds for weeks while your bank investigates. Not ideal if that's your rent or grocery money.
I'm not saying you should never use your debit card. But there are three specific places where you really, really shouldn't.
1. Filling your gas tank
Those little credit card readers at gas pumps? They're often unattended and outdated -- making them prime real estate for card skimmers.
These are tiny, hard-to-spot devices that steal your card numbers and pin when you swipe and buy gas.
And here's the worst part: If your debit card info gets skimmed, the thief isn't just racking up charges on credit. They're draining your real money from your checking account.
That can mess up bill payments, automatic transfers, or even overdraft your account.
Instead, use a credit card when filling up. Better yet, use a gas rewards card! You'll still get charged the same price at most stations, but with way better fraud protection and possible rewards on gas purchases.
2. When booking travel
Booking flights, hotels, or rental cars with a debit card is like saying "no thanks" to free money.
Travel bookings are one of the most rewarding spending categories for rewards credit cards. I'm talking like upwards of 5% to 10% back in points or cash when you book through issuer travel portals.
Even if you're a once-a-year traveler, that can be a big discount on your trip.
And it's not just the rewards. Travel cards come packed with perks and protections that debit cards don't offer. Stuff like:
- Trip cancellation and delay insurance
- Lost luggage reimbursement
- Auto rental collision coverage
- No foreign transaction fees
- Airport lounge access (on premium cards)
Just remember to pay off your credit card in full. That way you can earn big rewards and get a layer of protection, without worrying about interest or debt.
Want a top travel card that's easy to use and packed with value? The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) is a fan favorite for both beginners and seasoned travelers. I use one for all my travel booking to earn points and get built-in trip protections. Read our full review here.
3. Shopping online
Even legit-looking websites can have weak security. And all it takes is one little breach for your debit info to be exposed and money to be stolen.
If fraud happens, you may not catch it right away. Most banks do eventually reimburse you, but the money is pulled from your actual account first.
Instead, use a credit card or a digital wallet that offers fraud protection and extended warranties. Plus, some cards let you generate virtual numbers for online purchases, adding another layer of security.
So when is it OK to use a debit card?
If you're withdrawing cash from your bank's ATM or buying groceries at a familiar store, debit is fine.
But for anything where money could be held, skimmed, or hacked, it's better to play it safe. Use a credit card or money app.
And remember, credit cards don't mean debt if you pay them off in full each month. They can actually be safer than debit -- and reward you along the way.
Want more peace of mind and better perks? See our top-rated cards for travel, security, and cash back.
Our Research Expert
We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. Motley Fool Money does not cover all offers on the market. Motley Fool Money is 100% owned and operated by The Motley Fool. Our knowledgeable team of personal finance editors and analysts are employed by The Motley Fool and held to the same set of publishing standards and editorial integrity while maintaining professional separation from the analysts and editors on other Motley Fool brands. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page.
Motley Fool Money is a Motley Fool service that rates and reviews essential products for your everyday money matters.
Copyright © 2018 - 2025 Motley Fool Money. All rights reserved.