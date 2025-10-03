New Amex Platinum Perks Drop: $600 Hotel Credit, Lululemon & Resy Bonuses, and More

When the American Express Platinum Card® gets an update, it makes headlines. And this year's refresh is no exception. Yes, the annual fee is higher, but the new perks may easily outweigh the cost if you know how to use them.

We're talking hundreds of dollars in hotel credits, big lifestyle perks from brands like lululemon, and fresh dining benefits through Resy. Terms apply; Enrollment may be required. For frequent travelers and big spenders, the card's new structure could be more valuable than ever.

The big headline change: $600 hotel credit

Amex is leaning into luxury travel. Cardholders now get up to $600 in annual credits for bookings through Fine Hotels + Resorts and The Hotel Collection (terms apply; enrollment may be required). These programs already offered extras like room upgrades, late checkout, and daily breakfast, so this added credit makes them even harder to ignore.

If you book just one or two high-end hotel stays a year, that $600 can go a long way toward offsetting the card's $895 fee (see rates and fees).

New lifestyle perks: lululemon and Resy

One of the biggest surprises is the $300 lululemon credit (terms apply; enrollment required). It's split into quarterly chunks, so you'll need to shop regularly to max it out, but for anyone who already buys activewear, it's practically free gear.

Then there's $400 in annual Resy dining credits ($100 quarterly), which can cover everything from a date night at a Michelin-starred restaurant to a casual brunch (terms apply; enrollment required). Unlike some past Amex credits that felt awkward to use, this one ties directly into how cardholders already spend.