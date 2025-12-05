New Offer: Get 100,000 Bonus Points With This Chase Business Card

Business owners and freelancers, listen up: One of the best business credit cards out there just got even better.

The recently updated Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card (see rates and fees) now has an even more valuable welcome bonus -- plus new perks to use with two popular Chase partners, Lyft and DoorDash.

Whether you've got a side gig or are the CEO of a Fortune 500, it's pretty easy to get value with this card. Here's what to know about the changes to the Chase Ink Business Preferred.

A new welcome offer worth $1,000+

First things first: The Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card's standard welcome offer is now a bit more valuable than before.

Right now, for new cardholders: Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's a 10,000-point increase from the card's previous standard bonus.

100,000 Chase points are worth a bare minimum of $1,000 in cash back and travel, and potentially even more with Chase's Points Boost program or a transfer to one of Chase's travel partners. Not bad at all for a card with a $95 annual fee.