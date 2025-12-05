New Offer: Get 100,000 Bonus Points With This Chase Business Card
Business owners and freelancers, listen up: One of the best business credit cards out there just got even better.
The recently updated Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card (see rates and fees) now has an even more valuable welcome bonus -- plus new perks to use with two popular Chase partners, Lyft and DoorDash.
Whether you've got a side gig or are the CEO of a Fortune 500, it's pretty easy to get value with this card. Here's what to know about the changes to the Chase Ink Business Preferred.
A new welcome offer worth $1,000+
First things first: The Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card's standard welcome offer is now a bit more valuable than before.
Right now, for new cardholders: Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's a 10,000-point increase from the card's previous standard bonus.
100,000 Chase points are worth a bare minimum of $1,000 in cash back and travel, and potentially even more with Chase's Points Boost program or a transfer to one of Chase's travel partners. Not bad at all for a card with a $95 annual fee.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR N/A
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.74% - 25.74% Variable
Rewards Earn 3 points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent in combined purchases on travel, shipping purchases, Internet, cable and phone services, advertising purchases made with social media sites and search engines each account anniversary year. Earn 1 point per $1 on all other purchases-with no limit to the amount you can earn. Earn 5x total points on Lyft rides through 9/30/27.
Earn 3 points per $1 in select business categories
Annual Fee
$95
Welcome Offer Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
Earn 100,000 bonus points
This card offers excellent earning potential for businesses looking to earn valuable rewards on everyday expenses. You’ll earn 3X points on travel, shipping, and advertising purchases (up to $150,000 per year), making it a great fit for businesses that invest in growth. With an impressive 100,000-point welcome bonus and access to the Chase Ultimate Rewards® ecosystem, this card helps you maximize rewards. Plus, we like that points are worth more when redeemed for travel through Chase Travel℠, further boosting the card’s value.Read Full Review
- Huge sign-up bonus
- Advertising rewards
- Shipping rewards
- Cell phone protection
- Flexible travel points
- Card perks
- Annual fee
- No intro APR offer
- Spending minimum for sign-up bonus
- Earn 100k bonus points after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- Earn 3 points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent on travel and select business categories each account anniversary year. Earn 1 point per $1 on all other purchases
- Earn 5x total points on Lyft rides through 9/30/27.
- With Zero Liability you won't be held responsible for unauthorized charges made with your card or account information.
- Redeem points for cash back, gift cards, travel and more - your points don't expire as long as your account is open
- Go further when you book with Chase Travel(SM). Enjoy competitive rates, seamless booking and premium benefits.
- Purchase Protection covers your new purchases for 120 days against damage or theft up to $10,000 per claim and $50,000 per account.
- Receive complimentary access to DashPass by DoorDash.
- Member FDIC
New perks and earning rates with DoorDash and Lyft
The Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card has long been one of the more valuable business credit cards out there. As always, you'll earn 3X points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent in combined purchases on travel, shipping purchases, Internet, cable and phone services, advertising purchases made with social media sites and search engines each account anniversary year.
That's enough to cover the $95 annual fee for most. But now, you'll also earn 5X total points on Lyft rides through 9/30/27. That's an easy way to rack up rewards on your rideshares.
Also, in addition to existing perks like travel and purchase protections, you'll get a complimentary membership to DashPass, DoorDash's premium subscription service. That's a $96 annual value -- say goodbye to delivery fees for your next office lunch.
With a massive welcome offer, a new Lyft bonus category and complimentary DashPass, the Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card is an even better choice for all kinds of business owners.
If you land the welcome bonus, you've already justified the card's current $95 annual fee for an entire decade. That means all you have to worry about is racking up rewards and enjoying its sweet new perks.
Ready to start earning? Read our full review of the Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card now to apply.
Our Research Expert