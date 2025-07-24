New Offer: Get 6% Cash Back and a $200 Bonus With This Bank of America Card

With the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card, you'll get its standard 3% cash back in a chosen spending category, plus an additional 3% for the first 12 months, for a total of 6% cash back.

Right now, there's a card that pays 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice.

In the world of cash back credit cards, a rewards rate of 5% is just about as good as it gets. And anything above 2% is respectable.

This card's wide range of extra cash back options speaks for itself, with a choice of six bonus categories you can change monthly for 6% earnings for the first year in the category of your choice. And you can earn 2% back automatically at grocery stores and wholesale clubs. No annual fee and a nice welcome bonus also make this one a winner. Plus, if you're a Bank of America Preferred Rewards member, this card will be even more valuable for you.

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice, 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the first year from account opening, you’ll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category and 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs up to the quarterly maximum.

Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days

Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 18.24% - 28.24% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 4%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Earn 6% cash back in the category of your choice -- like dining, travel, or online shopping -- for the first year. Plus, score a $200 cash rewards bonus after qualifying purchases.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice

With the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card, you'll unlock the following earning rates for your first 12 months:

Note the quarterly $2,500 cap on your bonus categories. This means if you spend, say, $1,300 in your choice category and $1,200 at grocery stores, you'll hit your quarterly cap and get 1% cash back on on all other purchases after that.

After your first year, the same earning rates and quarterly caps apply, only you'll get 3% in your category of choice instead of 6%.

The card's laundry list of choice categories include:

Dining

Travel

Online shopping, streaming, cable, internet, and phone plans

Gas and EV charging stations

Drugstores and pharmacies

Home improvement and furnishings

You have the option to change your bonus category each month online or through the Bank of America mobile app. If you don't make a switch, your previous selection rolls over.

And that's not all. Right now, you'll also qualify for the card's welcome offer of $200 cash back after making $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.

What are you waiting for? Apply for the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card now to start racking up the cash back.

Get even more as a Preferred Rewards member

Want to stack rewards on rewards? Bank of America Preferred Rewards® members get even more cash back, depending on your tier. You can earn 25%-75% more cash back on every purchase (up to a quarterly maximum). This means:

A boost on your 3% category to 3.75%-5.25% (after the first-year bonus ends)

A boost on your 2% at grocery stores and wholesale clubs to 2.50%-3.50%

A boost on your 1% on all other purchases to 1.25%-1.75%

The Preferred Rewards bonus is not applied to the 3% first-year bonus, but you still have the potential to earn tons more rewards over time.

Apply now for no annual fee

Thought it couldn't get any better? The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card also has no annual fee and comes with 0% intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days and 15 billing cycles on purchases. After that, an ongoing 18.24% - 28.24% (Variable) APR applies.

If you're looking for a strong cash back credit card, the standard Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card is a great choice. With its new first-year bonus, though, the card is a no-brainer.

Get to earning today: Apply for the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card now to get 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice.