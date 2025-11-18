New Venture X Offer Alert -- 100,000 Miles for a Limited Time

I'll admit it: I'm a total bonus junkie. I track credit card offers like some people track flight deals. Whenever a big one lands, I pounce -- and the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) just launched one of those moments.

Right now, new cardholders can earn 100,000 Miles (worth $1,000 in travel) when you spend $10,000 on purchases in the first 6 months from account opening. Yeah, that sounds like a lot. But stick with me -- because not only is that goal more reachable than it looks, it's also dropping at exactly the right time.

Between holiday shopping, travel, and all the extra spending that sneaks into November and December (hello, charcuterie boards and Amazon gift hauls), most households are already halfway there.

Personally, I'll spend around $6,000 this December alone on flights to visit family, groceries for hosting, big ticket gifts I swore I wouldn't buy my kids. So for me, that spending goal is easy to hit.

Get $1,000 or more in travel value

Let's talk numbers for a sec. The current welcome bonus is worth $1,000 toward travel, meaning each mile is worth $0.01, which is calculated by taking the total bonus amount and dividing it by miles.

But you can stretch that value a little when you transfer those miles to Capital One's 15+ travel loyalty partners. You can potentially squeeze out more in travel value with the right deal.

In travel-math terms, we estimate this bonus could cover:

Two round-trip tickets to Europe in economy, or

A one-way business-class upgrade to Asia, or

Four to five domestic round-trips if you time redemptions right.

This welcome offer isn't just a "nice perk," it's a legit travel bankroll you can use for vacations. Don't miss out -- read our full Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card review and apply today.