New Venture X Offer Alert -- 100,000 Miles for a Limited Time
I'll admit it: I'm a total bonus junkie. I track credit card offers like some people track flight deals. Whenever a big one lands, I pounce -- and the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) just launched one of those moments.
Right now, new cardholders can earn 100,000 Miles (worth $1,000 in travel) when you spend $10,000 on purchases in the first 6 months from account opening. Yeah, that sounds like a lot. But stick with me -- because not only is that goal more reachable than it looks, it's also dropping at exactly the right time.
Between holiday shopping, travel, and all the extra spending that sneaks into November and December (hello, charcuterie boards and Amazon gift hauls), most households are already halfway there.
Personally, I'll spend around $6,000 this December alone on flights to visit family, groceries for hosting, big ticket gifts I swore I wouldn't buy my kids. So for me, that spending goal is easy to hit.
Get $1,000 or more in travel value
Let's talk numbers for a sec. The current welcome bonus is worth $1,000 toward travel, meaning each mile is worth $0.01, which is calculated by taking the total bonus amount and dividing it by miles.
But you can stretch that value a little when you transfer those miles to Capital One's 15+ travel loyalty partners. You can potentially squeeze out more in travel value with the right deal.
In travel-math terms, we estimate this bonus could cover:
- Two round-trip tickets to Europe in economy, or
- A one-way business-class upgrade to Asia, or
- Four to five domestic round-trips if you time redemptions right.
This welcome offer isn't just a "nice perk," it's a legit travel bankroll you can use for vacations. Don't miss out -- read our full Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card review and apply today.
-
Why I call it the most underrated premium card
My theory is that most people sleep on this card because they see the $395 annual fee (see rates and fees) and tap out too soon. But this is where the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card quietly beats most luxury travel cards.
As long as you spend at least $300 on travel per year and book through Capital One Travel, you'll receive a $300 annual travel credit. Add the 10,000 anniversary bonus miles (worth another $100 in travel), and that annual fee is essentially recovered.
That means all the premium perks that come with it -- the airport lounge access, Global Entry/TSA PreCheck® credit, and up to 10X-mile earning rates -- are pure upside.
Plus, another thing I like is the simple rewards structure. You'll earn:
- 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
- 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel
- 2X miles on all other purchases
That flat-rate 2X miles is unlimited, with no spending cap or category exclusions.
Perfect timing for the holidays
I love when a great offer lines up perfectly with real-life spending. Between Thanksgiving flights, Christmas gifts, and New Year getaways, the average household spends thousands this time of year.
Here's how I see it: you're probably going to spend a good chunk between now and spring anyway. So why not let those purchases work for you?
Whether you're flying once a month or once a year, the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card's perks can easily outweigh its fee -- and right now's a perfect time to make them work for you.
And since this welcome bonus of 100,000 Miles (worth $1,000 in travel) when you spend $10,000 on purchases in the first 6 months from account opening is only available for a limited time, it's one of those moments where acting sooner genuinely pays off.
Our Research Expert