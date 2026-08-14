No Annual Fee, $1,000 Bonus: Is the Chase Ink Business Unlimited the Best Business Card for New Owners?
So you've just started a new business or taken up a new side hustle -- congratulations. One more thing to add to your to-do list, if it's not there already: Land a great credit card like the Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card (see rates and fees).
The Chase Ink Business Unlimited is my go-to rec for new business owners who want simple, flat-rate cash back for no annual fee. Right now, it also has one of the best elevated welcome bonuses out there: Earn
$750 $1,000 bonus cash back after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months from account opening.
Here's what to know about the Chase Ink Business Unlimited and who it's right for now.
Chase Ink Business Unlimited: How does the $1,000 welcome bonus work?
Right now with the Chase Ink Business Unlimited, cardholders can earn $1,000 bonus cash back after spending $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months.
That's the biggest bonus this card has had, well above its usual $750. Chase hasn't given an official end date, but I can attest that it's been around for a little while now -- which means it'll probably end soon.
For a brand-new business, spending $8,000 in 4 months can be pretty easy. Expenses on things like equipment, inventory, subscriptions, and marketing can add up pretty fast.
Once you hit it, you'll enjoy a sweet $1,000 in bonus cash back for your trouble. And since the Chase Ink Business Unlimited has no annual fee, you're basically up $1,000 lifetime on the card already.
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NEW: Earn
$750 $1,000 when you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first four months after account opening.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 12 months
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
16.74% - 24.74% Variable
Rewards Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business
Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
Earn
$750 $1,000 bonus cash back after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months from account opening.
Earn
$750 $1,000 bonus cash back
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This is one of the easiest ways to turn business spending into real cash back. Earn unlimited 1.5% on every purchase, plus a limited-time $1,000 welcome bonus to boost your rewards right away. With no annual fee, 0% intro APR for 12 months on purchases, and free employee cards, it’s a low-maintenance card that delivers big value from day one.Read Full Review
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- Big cash back sign-up bonus
- Competitive cash back rate
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free employee cards
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fee
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- Earn
$750$1,000 bonus cash back after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months from account opening
- Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business
- No Annual Fee
- Redeem rewards for cash back, gift cards, travel and more through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
- Earn rewards faster with employee cards at no additional cost. Set individual spending limits for greater control.
- Round-the-clock monitoring for unusual credit card purchases
- With Zero Liability you won't be held responsible for unauthorized charges made with your card or account information.
- 0% introductory APR for 12 months on purchases
- Earn 5% total cash back on Lyft rides through 9/30/27.
- Member FDIC
- Earn
Chase Ink Business Unlimited: Get 1.5% cash back and more
The Chase Ink Business Unlimited also earns 1.5% cash back on every purchase, with no categories to track and no cap on how much you can earn. That can matter a lot in year one of your business, when expenses can be unpredictable and spread across dozens of spending categories.
For example, online stores spend anywhere from $1,000 to $60,000 in their first year of business, according to Shopify. Service businesses spend anywhere from $3,000 to $15,000. With a flat-rate card like the Chase Ink Business Unlimited, that can come out to hundreds of dollars in easy rewards.
The Chase Ink Business Unlimited also comes with a 0% intro APR on purchases for 12 months, which gives new owners breathing room if they need to spread out big early purchases. After that, the ongoing APR will be 16.74% - 24.74% Variable, so it's smart to have a payoff plan before the intro period ends.
Carry a balance past that window, and interest charges will eat into the rewards you've earned. This card works best as a spending tool you pay off monthly, not a way to finance ongoing debt.
Is the Chase Ink Business Unlimited right for you?
The Chase Ink Business Unlimited's 1.5% flat rate leaves money on the table if your spending clusters in specific categories. A card built around those categories can easily outearn the Chase Ink Business Unlimited.
Take the Ink Business Cash® Credit Card (see rates and fees), for example, the sibling of the Chase Ink Business Unlimited. It earns:
- 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year
- 5% cash back on Lyft rides through 9/30/27
- 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year
- 1% cash back on all other purchases
It's also got an identical elevated bonus: Earn
$750 $1,000 when you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months after account opening. If your business spends a lot on things like internet and office supplies, the Chase Ink Business Cash is probably the easy winner here.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
NEW: Earn
$750 $1,000 when you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first four months after account opening.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 12 months
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
16.74% - 24.74% Variable
Rewards Earn 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year. Earn 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year. Earn 1% cash back on all other card purchases with no limit to the amount you can earn.
Earn 5% cash back in select business categories
Annual Fee N/A
$0
Welcome Offer
Earn
$750 $1,000 when you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months after account opening.
Earn
$750 $1,000 bonus cash back
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If your business spends at office supply stores or on telecom, this card can pay off fast. Earn 5% cash back in those categories (on up to $25,000 yearly), plus 2% on gas and dining (on up to $25,000 yearly). With a limited-time $1,000 welcome bonus and no annual fee, it can outpace flat-rate cards when you maximize its 5% rewards.Read Full Review
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- Big cash back sign-up bonus
- Office supply store rewards
- Internet, cable, and phone service rewards
- 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Low caps on bonus categories
- No balance transfer offer
- Foreign transaction fee
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- Earn
$750$1,000 when you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months after account opening
- Earn 5% cash back at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year on the first $25,000 in combined spend
- Earn 2% cash back on dining and gas each account anniversary year on the first $25,000 spent in combined spend.
- Earn 1% cash back on all other purchases with no limit to the amount you can earn.
- Earn 5% total cash back on Lyft rides through 9/30/27.
- As a Chase cardmember, you’ll be automatically checked for a credit line increase at least every 6 months.
- Complimentary three-month lnstacart+ membership.
- No Annual Fee
- 0% introductory APR for 12 months on purchases
- Member FDIC
- Earn
Still, I love the Chase Ink Business Unlimited as a set-it-and-forget-it card that can help you save on all types of expenses -- not just in a few given categories. If you're just getting a business off the ground and want to earn rewards the easy way, I highly recommend it as a top business card pick.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase, Lyft, and Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.