No Annual Fee, $1,000 Bonus: Is the Chase Ink Business Unlimited the Best Business Card for New Owners?

So you've just started a new business or taken up a new side hustle -- congratulations. One more thing to add to your to-do list, if it's not there already: Land a great credit card like the Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card (see rates and fees).

The Chase Ink Business Unlimited is my go-to rec for new business owners who want simple, flat-rate cash back for no annual fee. Right now, it also has one of the best elevated welcome bonuses out there: Earn $750 $1,000 bonus cash back after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months from account opening.

Here's what to know about the Chase Ink Business Unlimited and who it's right for now.

Chase Ink Business Unlimited: How does the $1,000 welcome bonus work?

Right now with the Chase Ink Business Unlimited, cardholders can earn $1,000 bonus cash back after spending $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months.

That's the biggest bonus this card has had, well above its usual $750. Chase hasn't given an official end date, but I can attest that it's been around for a little while now -- which means it'll probably end soon.

For a brand-new business, spending $8,000 in 4 months can be pretty easy. Expenses on things like equipment, inventory, subscriptions, and marketing can add up pretty fast.

Once you hit it, you'll enjoy a sweet $1,000 in bonus cash back for your trouble. And since the Chase Ink Business Unlimited has no annual fee, you're basically up $1,000 lifetime on the card already.