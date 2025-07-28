No Annual Fee and Big Dining Perks? That's the Discover it® Chrome Card

The Discover it® Chrome is one of those cards that quietly delivers, even if it doesn't make flashy headlines. But if you eat out often or spend a lot on gas, it absolutely deserves a look.

The Discover it® Chrome keeps it simple. You earn 2% cash back automatically at gas stations and restaurants, up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter. Everything else earns 1%. There's a $0 annual fee, and Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year.

That last part is the kicker.

A dining and road trip sleeper pick

The 2% category may not sound like a blockbuster at first glance, but it's practical. A lot of us are spending more on takeout, drive-thru coffee, and weekly trips to the pump. This card quietly earns solid rewards in the places your budget likely hits most.

And since there's no activation required and no rotating calendar to follow, it's truly set-it-and-forget-it. That simplicity makes it a great "everyday" card; especially if you're not ready to commit to an annual fee card just to earn higher-tier points.