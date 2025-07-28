No Annual Fee and Big Dining Perks? That's the Discover it® Chrome Card

Published on July 28, 2025

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It's how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures that our product ratings are not influenced by compensation.

The Discover it® Chrome is one of those cards that quietly delivers, even if it doesn't make flashy headlines. But if you eat out often or spend a lot on gas, it absolutely deserves a look.

The Discover it® Chrome keeps it simple. You earn 2% cash back automatically at gas stations and restaurants, up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter. Everything else earns 1%. There's a $0 annual fee, and Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year.

That last part is the kicker.

A dining and road trip sleeper pick

The 2% category may not sound like a blockbuster at first glance, but it's practical. A lot of us are spending more on takeout, drive-thru coffee, and weekly trips to the pump. This card quietly earns solid rewards in the places your budget likely hits most.

And since there's no activation required and no rotating calendar to follow, it's truly set-it-and-forget-it. That simplicity makes it a great "everyday" card; especially if you're not ready to commit to an annual fee card just to earn higher-tier points.

Ratings Methodology

Discover it® Chrome

Discover it® Chrome
4.70/5
Credit Score:
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Good/Excellent (670-850)

Intro APR

Purchases: 0%, 6 months

Balance Transfers: 0%, 18 months

Regular APR

18.24% - 27.24% Variable APR

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. 2% cash back at Gas Stations and Restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter. 1% unlimited cash back on all other purchases - automatically

1% - 2% Cashback

Annual Fee

$0

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers–only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards.

Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year.

  • The main draw of this Discover card is the balance transfer offer, which is one of the best we've come across. Unlike many balance transfer cards, it combines that with cash back rewards. But the cash back program doesn't measure up to what other cards offer.

    • Welcome bonus offer
    • Gas and restaurants rewards
    • 0% intro APR
    • No annual fee
    • No foreign transaction fee
    • Low cash back rates
    • INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers–only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards.
    • Earn 2% cash back at Gas Stations and Restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter, automatically. Plus earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
    • Get a 0% intro APR for 18 months on balance transfers. Then 18.24% to 27.24% Standard Variable APR applies, based on credit worthiness.
    • Redeem cash back for any amount
    • No annual fee.
    • Terms and conditions apply.

The first-year bonus most people overlook

Discover's welcome bonus is a bit of a secret weapon. Instead of offering a set dollar amount after a certain amount of spending in a given period of time after account opening, it will match all the cash back you earn in your first year.

So if you earn $150 in cash back? You'll actually end the year with $300. That can easily beat other cards with $200 bonuses, especially if you're spending regularly at restaurants and gas stations.

It's not instant gratification, but it adds up. And since there's no cap on the match, big spenders can do surprisingly well here.

How it compares to other no-annual-fee cards

If you're looking for flat-rate rewards on everything, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) and Citi Double Cash® Card might offer better long-term value with a 2% rewards rate on all purchases. But neither one offers a first-year match.

The Discover it® Chrome is dead simple, gives you boosted rewards in two practical categories, and doesn't cost a dime to carry. Apply today and start earning cash back on some of your everyday purchases (see rates and fees).

Why now's a good time to apply

Summer is prime time for road trips, weekend getaways, and patio dining. If those things are part of your routine, the Discover it® Chrome card will quietly pay you back every step of the way. And thanks to that first-year welcome bonus, all the cash back you earn during your first year will be worth twice as much after you receive the cashback match at the end of the first year.

You can apply online in minutes, and even see if you're pre-approved with no impact to your credit score.

If you've been holding off on getting a card that rewards everyday spending, the Discover it® Chrome might be exactly what you've been looking for.

Jake FitzGerald
Jake is a full-time Editorial Strategist for Motley Fool Money. He specializes in product ratings and all things credit cards, and wants to make sure each person has the best card for them.