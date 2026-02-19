No-Annual-Fee Balance Transfer Cards That Actually Help You Get Ahead
Dealing with credit card debt can feel like fighting an uphill battle -- but there's at least one smart way to get back on track: balance transfer cards.
True to their name, balance transfer cards let you transfer an existing balance to your new card, then pay it off at a 0% interest rate for a limited time. That makes them a great way to pay off your debt faster and save a ton in interest.
Here's how to know if a balance transfer card is right for you -- plus my three favorites right now.
Should you get a balance transfer card?
A balance transfer card can be a great way to chip away at a mountain of debt -- but it's not right for every situation. Here's how to know if it makes sense for you:
- You're paying a high APR. The average credit card APR in 2025 was over 20%, according to the Federal Reserve. A 0% intro APR card lets you pay 0% interest on that debt for a limited time.
- You have a clear payoff plan. A 0% intro rate is always temporary. Try making a month-by-month plan for paying off your balance in full before that intro rate ends.
- The math works in your favor. Most balance transfer cards charge a fee of 3% to 5% of the amount you're transferring. Make sure the interest you'll save is greater than the upfront cost. (In most cases, it definitely will be.)
- You won't rack up new debt. Big-picture, a balance transfer only helps if you don't keep piling up more debt. Otherwise, you could end up right back where you started.
If all of the above sounds like you, a balance transfer card could be just what you need.
1. Wells Fargo Reflect® Card -- Best for balance transfers and purchases
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) is my favorite balance transfer card out there, and that's for two reasons: Longevity and flexibility. For a $0 annual fee, you'll get 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers; after that, a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies. There's also a balance transfer fee of 5%, min: $5.
Not only is that one of the longest intro APR periods you'll find, but it applies to both balance transfers and purchases. That means you can avoid interest on both existing debt and upcoming big buys.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
-
This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
-
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
-
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
2. Citi Simplicity® Card -- Best for avoiding fees
The Citi Simplicity® Card is another top contender, coming with 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers, plus 0% intro APR for 12 months on Purchases. Once those promotional periods end, a 17.49% - 28.24% (Variable) APR applies to each.
Like the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card, the Citi Simplicity® Card has no annual fee. But you'll also get no late fees, no penalty APR, and a lower balance transfer fee.
There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5). That makes the Citi Simplicity® Card your best bet if you're worried about paying off your balance on time.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases
Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
17.49% - 28.24% (Variable)
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee N/A
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
-
This is one of our favorite cards for balance transfers. It has 0% intro APR for 21 months on balance transfers and a discounted intro balance transfer fee for the first four months. That combo makes it one of the most generous balance transfer offers we’ve seen. But it doesn't have much ongoing value after the intro 0% APR period ends.Read Full Review
-
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- No late fees
- No penalty APR
- Choose your own payment date
- No rewards
- Foreign transaction fee
-
- No Late Fees, No Penalty Rate, and No Annual Fee... Ever
- 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 17.49% - 28.24%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
- Stay protected with Citi® Quick Lock
3. Chase Slate® -- The return of an old favorite
Finally, there's the recently reintroduced Chase Slate® card (see rates and fees), with another one of the best intro APR offers out there. Just like the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card, you'll enjoy 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 21 months. After that, a 18.24% - 28.24% Variable APR applies. There's also a balance transfer fee: Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.
The variable APR on the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is slightly lower, but other than that, the two cards are neck-and-neck. The difference here could come down to where your existing debt is at -- most issuers don't let you transfer a balance to another card in their network (i.e., moving debt from one Chase card to another).
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 21 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 21 Months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 21 Months
Regular APR
18.24% - 28.24% Variable
Rewards N/A
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer 0% Intro Offer- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 28.24% thereafter
0% Intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers
-
A savvy choice for chipping away at debt with a lengthy intro APR offer on purchases and balance transfers. Plus, peace of mind with purchase and travel protections, all for no annual fee.
-
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- No rewards
-
- 0% Intro Offer- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 28.24% thereafter
- No Annual Fee- You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Slate Card
- Zero Liability Protection & Fraud Protection - You won’t be held responsible for unauthorized charges made with your card. We help safeguard your credit card purchases using sophisticated fraud monitoring. We monitor for fraud 24/7 and can text, email or call you if there are unusual purchases on your credit card.
- Chase Pay Over Time- Access more options to pay over time for eligible purchases made with your participating Chase credit card. With Pay Over Time, you can break up eligible purchases you've already made
- Get more purchasing power: Chase Slate® cardmembers may be eligible for a credit limit increase in as few as six months.
- Stay protected with purchase & travel benefits - Enjoy peace of mind with purchase protection, which safeguards your eligible new items against damage or theft for 120 days from the date of purchase, up to $500 per item. Plus, extended warranty protection adds an extra year to U.S. manufacturer warranties of three years or less, giving you up to four full years of coverage from the date of purchase
- Credit Journey: Access your credit score, receive customized score improvement plans from Experian™, and benefit from identity monitoring—all for free with Chase Credit Journey®
- Member FDIC
Our Research Expert
