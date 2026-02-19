No-Annual-Fee Balance Transfer Cards That Actually Help You Get Ahead

Dealing with credit card debt can feel like fighting an uphill battle -- but there's at least one smart way to get back on track: balance transfer cards.

True to their name, balance transfer cards let you transfer an existing balance to your new card, then pay it off at a 0% interest rate for a limited time. That makes them a great way to pay off your debt faster and save a ton in interest.

Here's how to know if a balance transfer card is right for you -- plus my three favorites right now.

Should you get a balance transfer card?

A balance transfer card can be a great way to chip away at a mountain of debt -- but it's not right for every situation. Here's how to know if it makes sense for you:

You're paying a high APR. The average credit card APR in 2025 was over 20%, according to the Federal Reserve. A 0% intro APR card lets you pay 0% interest on that debt for a limited time.

You have a clear payoff plan. A 0% intro rate is always temporary. Try making a month-by-month plan for paying off your balance in full before that intro rate ends.

The math works in your favor. Most balance transfer cards charge a fee of 3% to 5% of the amount you're transferring. Make sure the interest you'll save is greater than the upfront cost. (In most cases, it definitely will be.)

You won't rack up new debt. Big-picture, a balance transfer only helps if you don't keep piling up more debt. Otherwise, you could end up right back where you started.

If all of the above sounds like you, a balance transfer card could be just what you need.

1. Wells Fargo Reflect® Card -- Best for balance transfers and purchases

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) is my favorite balance transfer card out there, and that's for two reasons: Longevity and flexibility. For a $0 annual fee, you'll get 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers; after that, a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies. There's also a balance transfer fee of 5%, min: $5.

Not only is that one of the longest intro APR periods you'll find, but it applies to both balance transfers and purchases. That means you can avoid interest on both existing debt and upcoming big buys.