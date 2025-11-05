No-Annual-Fee Balance Transfer Cards That Actually Help You Get Ahead

Looking to make a dent in high-interest debt? If so, you're probably looking for a balance transfer credit card. That's a card that lets you transfer your debt from another card, then pay it off at 0% APR for a limited time.

Even better: The best balance transfer cards have no annual fee, which means you'll only have to worry about the balance transfer fee when paying off debt.

Here are three of my favorite credit cards with 0% intro APR periods available today.

1. Wells Fargo Reflect® Card

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) is the card I'd use if I were looking to pay off debt. For no annual fee, you'll get 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and 21 months from account opening on purchases; after that, a 17.74%, 24.24%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies.

That's one of the longest intro APR periods you'll find, making the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card one of the best ways to save on interest long-term. It applies to both balance transfers and purchases, too, so you can save on both existing debt and upcoming purchases.

Simply put, if you're looking for a credit card to help you save on interest, you can't do much better than the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card.

