No-Annual-Fee Balance Transfer Cards That Actually Help You Get Ahead
Looking to make a dent in high-interest debt? If so, you're probably looking for a balance transfer credit card. That's a card that lets you transfer your debt from another card, then pay it off at 0% APR for a limited time.
Even better: The best balance transfer cards have no annual fee, which means you'll only have to worry about the balance transfer fee when paying off debt.
Here are three of my favorite credit cards with 0% intro APR periods available today.
1. Wells Fargo Reflect® Card
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) is the card I'd use if I were looking to pay off debt. For no annual fee, you'll get 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and 21 months from account opening on purchases; after that, a 17.74%, 24.24%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies.
That's one of the longest intro APR periods you'll find, making the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card one of the best ways to save on interest long-term. It applies to both balance transfers and purchases, too, so you can save on both existing debt and upcoming purchases.
Simply put, if you're looking for a credit card to help you save on interest, you can't do much better than the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card.
Ready to start saving today? Read our full review of the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card to apply now.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.74%, 24.24%, or 28.49% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.74%, 24.24%, or 28.49% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.74%, 24.24%, or 28.49% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
2. Discover it® Chrome
The Discover it® Chrome offers 0% intro APR for 18 months on balance transfers and 6 months on purchases. The standard ongoing 17.99% - 26.99% Variable APR will apply at the end of the intro period. Also note there is a 3% intro balance transfer fee, up to 5% fee on future balance transfers (see terms)*.
That's a pretty long intro APR period for balance transfers, which is perfect if you need help paying off debt. Better yet, this card earns rewards on your everyday spending, even after the intro periods have come to an end. You'll earn:
- 2% cash back on gas stations and restaurants, up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter
- 1% cash back on all other purchases
If you're opposed to the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card and want a long intro period on balance transfers plus a decent rewards rate on everyday purchases like gas and dining, the Discover it® Chrome is worth a look.
Looking to pay off debt now? Read our full review of the Discover it® Chrome to apply today.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 6 months
Balance Transfers: 0%, 18 months
Regular APR
17.99% - 26.99% Variable APR
Rewards 2% cash back at Gas Stations and Restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter. 1% unlimited cash back on all other purchases - automatically
1% - 2% Cashback
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers–only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards.
Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year.
-
The main draw of this Discover card is the balance transfer offer, which is one of the best we've come across. Unlike many balance transfer cards, it combines that with cash back rewards. But the cash back program doesn't measure up to what other cards offer.
-
- Welcome bonus offer
- Gas and restaurants rewards
- 0% intro APR
- No annual fee
- No foreign transaction fee
- Low cash back rates
-
- INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers–only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards.
- Earn 2% cash back at Gas Stations and Restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter, automatically. Plus earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
- Get a 0% intro APR for 18 months on balance transfers. Then 17.99% to 26.99% Standard Variable APR applies, based on credit worthiness.
- Redeem cash back for any amount
- No annual fee.
- Terms and conditions apply.
3. Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card
Looking for a card with an intro APR offer and solid rewards rates on all your purchases? I recommend the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees).
With the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card, you'll earn a straightforward 2% cash rewards on everything you buy for no annual fee, one of the best flat rates you'll find. You'll also get a 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and 12 months from account opening on purchases; after that, a 18.74%, 24.74%, or 28.74% Variable APR applies.
That's a nice no-annual-fee double whammy: 2% cash rewards on everything, plus an intro APR offer spanning a full year. That's not as long as the other cards on this list, but if you want a card that also racks up solid rewards for the long run, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is worth a look.
Want the chance to pay down debt interest-free for a year, plus 2% cash rewards on every purchase? Read our full review of the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card to apply now.
Our Research Expert