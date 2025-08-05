No Annual Fee, Serious Rewards -- Our Pick: Chase Freedom Unlimited

I've banked with Chase for over a decade. And while I dabble in other rewards cards here and there (I'm a credit card nerd), the Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees) has stuck with me for the long haul.

It's one of the first cards I recommend to others, for many reasons. No annual fee. Easy cash back. Low-key travel rewards.

It's not just me. Our rating team just handed this card our Best No Annual Fee Card for 2025.

Here are all the details and why this card probably deserves a spot in your pocket.

Strong rewards with zero hassle

In a world of rotating categories and confusing point systems, the Chase Freedom Unlimited® keeps it really simple.

Here's how this card earns cash back:

5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel

3% cash back at drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery

1.5% cash back on all other purchases

That 1.5% base rate is higher than many no-fee cards, which typically offer just 1%. If you spend around $2,000 a month, this could mean $360 per year in rewards -- without any bonus categories.