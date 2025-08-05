No Annual Fee, Serious Rewards -- Our Pick: Chase Freedom Unlimited
I've banked with Chase for over a decade. And while I dabble in other rewards cards here and there (I'm a credit card nerd), the Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees) has stuck with me for the long haul.
It's one of the first cards I recommend to others, for many reasons. No annual fee. Easy cash back. Low-key travel rewards.
It's not just me. Our rating team just handed this card our Best No Annual Fee Card for 2025.
Here are all the details and why this card probably deserves a spot in your pocket.
Strong rewards with zero hassle
In a world of rotating categories and confusing point systems, the Chase Freedom Unlimited® keeps it really simple.
Here's how this card earns cash back:
- 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel
- 3% cash back at drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery
- 1.5% cash back on all other purchases
That 1.5% base rate is higher than many no-fee cards, which typically offer just 1%. If you spend around $2,000 a month, this could mean $360 per year in rewards -- without any bonus categories.
No annual fee, but serious perks
A common trade-off with no-annual-fee cards is fewer benefits. But not this one!
Chase Freedom Unlimited® gives you a 0% intro APR for 15 months on both purchases and balance transfers (then a 18.99% - 28.49% Variable APR applies).
That's helpful if you're planning a big purchase or need to consolidate some debt. Just be sure to pay it off before the intro period ends to avoid interest charges.
You'll also get:
- Purchase protection against damage or theft (up to 120 days and $500 per item)
- Extended warranty coverage on eligible purchases
- Trip cancellation/interruption insurance (rare for a no-fee card)
- Auto rental coverage (reimbursement for theft and collision damage for most rental vehicles)
These extras are what make this card feel premium, without paying a premium.
Easy $200 welcome bonus offer
If you're new to Chase Freedom Unlimited®, there's an extra perk up for grabs… A $200 welcome bonus after spending $500 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening.
Ready to earn an easy $200 with no annual fee? Apply for the Chase Freedom Unlimited® today.
Our top-rated no annual fee card of 2025
Our experts review hundreds of credit cards each year, carefully rating them and selecting a winner for each card category.
For 2025, we gave the Chase Freedom Unlimited® a 4.8 out of 5 stars rating. And it won the Best No Annual Fee Card award for 2025.
It's a solid pick for both beginners and seasoned credit card pros. And since there's no annual fee, it's an easy card to keep open long-term (which helps your credit score, too).
Your new "forever" card
Some credit cards are short-term flings. Others are long-term relationships. For me, the Chase Freedom Unlimited® is the latter.
If you want a card that's low-maintenance but high-value, this one's a no-brainer.
Explore the Chase Freedom Unlimited® card today, and get ready to earn effortless cash back, a $200 bonus, and long-term perks.
