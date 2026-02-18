No Interest for 21 Months: This Wells Fargo Card Is Our Favorite Way to Crush Debt
Credit card debt is like running a race in waist-deep mud. Those 20%+ interest rates ensure you stay stuck, no matter how hard you're sprinting.
That's why 0% intro APR cards have become such a valuable tool -- especially ones built to give you more time and flexibility. I've reviewed dozens of debt payoff cards this year, and the one that keeps rising to the top is the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees). It offers 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (a go-to 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies after the intro period).
Here is why it's my top pick for crushing debt in 2026.
Why nearly two years of zero interest matters
Most balance transfer cards offer 12 or maybe 15 months of interest-free time. That sounds great until you realize how fast a year disappears.
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card offers a 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. After the intro period, a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR will apply. Balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate. There is a balance transfer fee of 5%, min: $5.
Having nearly two years of breathing room is a total game-changer for your budget. It means every single dollar you pay goes directly toward your principal balance.
Imagine you have $5,000 in debt at a 24% interest rate. By moving that balance to this card, you could save over $1,400 in interest alone. That is money that stays in your pocket instead of padding a big bank's bottom line.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
-
This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
-
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
-
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
How to use the Wells Fargo Reflect Card effectively
To get the most out of this card, you need a plan.
A 0% intro APR offer is a powerful tool, but it is not a "get out of jail free" card. You still have to pay off the balance before that interest-free window slams shut.
Here is how I recommend folks tackle debt using this specific card:
- Request your balance transfer ASAP so you can get the maximum time benefit with no interest.
- Divide your total balance by the number of months in the intro APR offer, then set this as your minimum monthly payment. (Eg. $5,000 divided by 21 = ~$240 per month)
- Set up autopay for that amount so you never miss a deadline.
- Put the card in a drawer so you do not add new charges.
Just be aware that there is a balance transfer fee, which is added to your balance at time of transfer. But, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card has a $0 annual fee so it doesn't cost anything ongoing to keep open.
A closer look at the numbers
When you see the math laid out, it's easier to understand the power of a long intro APR.
Let's say you transfer $6,000 from a card charging 22% APR and you want to wipe it out over the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card's intro APR offer window. Making monthly payments of $286, here is the difference between cards:
|Card
|Interest Paid
|Time to Become Debt-Free
|Old card at 22% APR
|~$1,645
|27 months
|Wells Fargo Reflect® Card
|$0
|21 months
That's a pretty significant amount of savings! Not to mention, becoming debt-free six months earlier.
If you want to see your potential savings, use this free balance transfer calculator and input your own numbers.
Start your debt-free journey today
I know how heavy debt can feel when you are trying to build a future. It can keep you up at night and make every purchase feel like a mistake.
But having the right tool makes the job feel much more manageable.
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card gives you the time and the terms you need to succeed. If you are serious about becoming debt-free in 2026, this is where you start.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresWells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has positions in Target. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Target and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.