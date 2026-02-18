No Interest for 21 Months: This Wells Fargo Card Is Our Favorite Way to Crush Debt

Credit card debt is like running a race in waist-deep mud. Those 20%+ interest rates ensure you stay stuck, no matter how hard you're sprinting.

That's why 0% intro APR cards have become such a valuable tool -- especially ones built to give you more time and flexibility. I've reviewed dozens of debt payoff cards this year, and the one that keeps rising to the top is the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees). It offers 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (a go-to 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies after the intro period).

Here is why it's my top pick for crushing debt in 2026.

Why nearly two years of zero interest matters

Most balance transfer cards offer 12 or maybe 15 months of interest-free time. That sounds great until you realize how fast a year disappears.

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card offers a 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. After the intro period, a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR will apply. Balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate. There is a balance transfer fee of 5%, min: $5.

Having nearly two years of breathing room is a total game-changer for your budget. It means every single dollar you pay goes directly toward your principal balance.

Imagine you have $5,000 in debt at a 24% interest rate. By moving that balance to this card, you could save over $1,400 in interest alone. That is money that stays in your pocket instead of padding a big bank's bottom line.