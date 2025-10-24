No Interest for 21 Months: This Wells Fargo Card Is Our Favorite Way to Crush Debt
Trying to duck your high-interest debt? The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) is a great way to do it.
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card comes with one of the longest intro APR offers on the market, plus cellphone protection, for no annual fee. It's no wonder Motley Fool Money named it the Best 0% Intro APR Credit Card of 2025.
If I were looking to pay off debt, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is the tool I'd use to do it. Here's what you need to know before you apply.
Intro APR offer lasting nearly two years
First things first: The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card doesn't come with the upside of some other cards. It earns no rewards, for example, and has limited perks.
Where it does shine, though, is its intro APR offer. You'll get 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and 21 months from account opening on purchases; after that, a 17.99%, 24.49%, or 28.74% Variable APR applies. That's one of the longest intro APR periods you'll find.
Other cards, like the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card, offer solid rewards rates, but a shorter intro APR. If your only goal is to avoid interest on big purchases and cut down on high-interest debt, you can't do much better than the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card.
Ready to save today? Read our full review of the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card to apply now.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.99%, 24.49%, or 28.74% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
Should you apply for the Wells Fargo Reflect Card?
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is a great way to save on interest, but it's not the right choice if you're looking for long-term perks. It's important to note that the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card has:
- No ongoing earning rates or rewards structure
- A balance transfer fee of 5%, min: $5
- A 3% foreign transaction fee
Paying a balance transfer fee is much cheaper than paying interest, but it's still worth noting. And the fact that the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card doesn't earn any rewards hurts, too.
Still, when your primary aim is to save on interest, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is one of the best options on the market. With an intro APR offer spanning nearly two years and no annual fee, it's the perfect way to get your finances on track -- and make sure they stay that way.
Want to start eating into high-interest debt? Check out our list of the best 0% intro APR cards to explore all the top options.
Our Research Expert