No Interest for 21 Months: This Wells Fargo Card Is Our Favorite Way to Crush Debt

Trying to duck your high-interest debt? The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) is a great way to do it.

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card comes with one of the longest intro APR offers on the market, plus cellphone protection, for no annual fee. It's no wonder Motley Fool Money named it the Best 0% Intro APR Credit Card of 2025.

If I were looking to pay off debt, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is the tool I'd use to do it. Here's what you need to know before you apply.

Intro APR offer lasting nearly two years

First things first: The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card doesn't come with the upside of some other cards. It earns no rewards, for example, and has limited perks.

Where it does shine, though, is its intro APR offer. You'll get 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and 21 months from account opening on purchases; after that, a 17.99%, 24.49%, or 28.74% Variable APR applies. That's one of the longest intro APR periods you'll find.

Other cards, like the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card, offer solid rewards rates, but a shorter intro APR. If your only goal is to avoid interest on big purchases and cut down on high-interest debt, you can't do much better than the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card.

Ready to save today? Read our full review of the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card to apply now.