Not Using This Card at the Grocery Store? You Could Be Missing Out on $360 a Year
If you're buying groceries with anything other than the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express, you could be leaving hundreds of dollars on the table.
That's because the Amex Blue Cash Preferred earns 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions (then 1% after that). Terms apply. Hitting that yearly cap would earn you a whopping $360 in cash back.
It's no wonder Motley Fool Money named it the Best Card for Groceries of 2025. Keep reading to learn why else we love this card.
Get 6% cash back on groceries and more
The Amex Blue Cash Preferred's earning rates are its biggest selling point. You'll get:
- 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions
- 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations and transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more)
- 1% cash back on other purchases
- Terms apply
If you're a big grocery spender, you can't do better than a card with 6% cash back.
Spending $6,000 a year ($500 a month) on groceries will get you $360 a year, plus you'll still get 1% cash back on groceries after that.
New cardholders can also earn a $250 welcome bonus after spending $3,000 in the first 6 months (terms apply). The Amex Blue Cash Preferred has a $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. (See rates and fees.) So landing the welcome bonus will make up for the cost of the card for the first three years and then some.
Want to earn cash back on trips to the grocery store? Read our full review of the Amex Blue Cash Preferred to learn more.
Terms apply
Good/Excellent
Intro APR
Purchases: 0% on purchases, 12 months
Balance Transfers: 0%, 12 months
APR
20.24%-29.24% Variable
Rewards Earn 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases (then 1%), 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% cash back at eligible U.S. gas stations and on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more) purchases and 1% cash back on other purchases. Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit and at Amazon.com checkout.
1%-6% Cash Back
Annual Fee
$0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.
Welcome Offer Earn a $250 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.
$250
-
This card is a smart choice for earning top-tier rewards on everyday purchases. It features a market-leading rate of a whopping 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year), 6% on select U.S. streaming services, and 3% on U.S. gas and transit. Plus, there’s a strong welcome offer: Earn a $250 statement credit after spending $3,000 in the first 6 months. With 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for the first 12 months and $0 annual fee for the first year (then $95), it’s one of our favorite credit cards for a reason. Terms apply.Read Full Review
-
- Big welcome offer
- U.S. supermarkets rewards
- U.S. gas stations rewards
- Streaming subscription rewards
- Annual fee
- Foreign transaction fee
-
- Earn a $250 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.
- $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.
- Low Intro APR: 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 12 months from the date of account opening. After that, your APR will be a variable APR of 20.24% - 29.24%.
- Plan It®: Buy now, pay later with Plan It. Split purchases of $100 or more into equal monthly installments with a fixed fee so you don’t have the pressure of paying all at once. Simply select the purchase in your online account or the American Express® App to see your plan options. Plus, you’ll still earn rewards on purchases the way you usually do.
- Earn 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases (then 1%), 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% cash back at eligible U.S. gas stations and on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more) purchases and 1% cash back on other purchases. Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit and at Amazon.com checkout.
- Get up to a $10 monthly statement credit after using your enrolled Blue Cash Preferred® Card for a subscription purchase, including a bundle subscription purchase, at disneyplus.com, Hulu.com, or Plus.espn.com U.S. websites. Subject to auto-renewal.
- Apply with confidence. Know if you're approved for a Card with no impact to your credit score. If you're approved and you choose to accept this Card, your credit score may be impacted.
- Terms Apply.
Other benefits worth noting
The perks of the Amex Blue Cash Preferred go beyond its earning rates. It also comes with:
- $120 in Disney streaming credits each year (up to $10 a month for Disney+, Hulu, or ESPN+ with enrollment)
- 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 12 months (An ongoing 20.24%-29.24% Variable APR applies at the end of the intro period)
- Valuable cash back rewards that are easy to redeem
- Terms apply; enrollment may be required
The streaming credit single-handedly covers the card's annual fee, and the 0% intro APR is perfect if you've got an upcoming large purchase or lots of debt on another credit card you need some time to pay off.
Who should get the Amex Blue Cash Preferred?
For everyday shopping, the Amex Blue Cash Preferred is one of the best card products on the market. It's a great pick if you:
- Spend hundreds a month on groceries
- Commute or drive regularly
- Subscribe to multiple streaming services
- Want straightforward, valuable cash back
If you're not using the Amex Blue Cash Preferred at the grocery store, you could be missing out on hundreds of dollars a year. And if you can use the card's other streaming and transit perks, the Amex Blue Cash Preferred becomes even more valuable.
Our Research Expert
For rates and fees for the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express, click here