Not Using This Card at the Grocery Store? You Could Be Missing Out on $360 a Year

If you're buying groceries with anything other than the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express, you could be leaving hundreds of dollars on the table.

That's because the Amex Blue Cash Preferred earns 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions (then 1% after that). Terms apply. Hitting that yearly cap would earn you a whopping $360 in cash back.

It's no wonder Motley Fool Money named it the Best Card for Groceries of 2025. Keep reading to learn why else we love this card.

Get 6% cash back on groceries and more

The Amex Blue Cash Preferred's earning rates are its biggest selling point. You'll get:

6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions

3% cash back at U.S. gas stations and transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more)

1% cash back on other purchases

Terms apply

If you're a big grocery spender, you can't do better than a card with 6% cash back.

Spending $6,000 a year ($500 a month) on groceries will get you $360 a year, plus you'll still get 1% cash back on groceries after that.

New cardholders can also earn a $250 welcome bonus after spending $3,000 in the first 6 months (terms apply). The Amex Blue Cash Preferred has a $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. (See rates and fees.) So landing the welcome bonus will make up for the cost of the card for the first three years and then some.

Want to earn cash back on trips to the grocery store? Read our full review of the Amex Blue Cash Preferred to learn more.