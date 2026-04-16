Offer Ending Soon: Chase Freedom Unlimited's $250 Bonus Is Almost Gone
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees) usually offers a $200 sign-up bonus after required spending is met in a given amount of time for new cardholders. Right now that offer is higher, but only until 9 a.m. EST on April 30, 2026. After that, the standard offer comes back and the extra boost disappears.
Limited Time Offer: Earn a $250 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening.
The spending threshold to earn it hasn't changed. That's one tank of gas and a few dinners.
What you get
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® earns:
- 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel
- 3% cash back on drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery
- 1.5% cash back on all other purchases
You can also finance a big purchase or finally get out of credit card debt with a 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers, then a 18.24% - 27.74% Variable APR after.
And the best part might be that this all comes with no annual fee.
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Earn a $250 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months -- that's 50% back on your spend. Ends at 9 AM EST on 4/30/2026.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular APR
18.24% - 27.74% Variable
Rewards Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases
1.5% - 5% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Limited Time Offer: Earn a $250 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
Earn $250 cash back
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The Chase Freedom Unlimited® delivers strong upfront value and everyday rewards. Earn a $250 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months -- that's 50% back on your spend, and one of the best bonuses we’ve ever seen. You’ll also earn 3% on dining and drugstores, 5% on Chase Travel, and 1.5% back on everything else. With a 0% intro APR for 15 months, it’s an easy pick for a one-card wallet.Read Full Review
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- Innovative sign-up bonus
- Purchase and travel protections
- Robust rewards program
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Limited bonus opportunities on everyday spending
- Foreign transaction fee
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- Limited Time Offer: Earn a $250 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
- Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases.
- No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can use points to redeem for cash through an account statement credit or an electronic deposit into an eligible Chase account located in the United States!
- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 27.74%.
- No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Unlimited® card
- Keep tabs on your credit health, Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, alerts, and more.
- Member FDIC
Why it holds up after the intro period
Most cards with a sign-up bonus are worth getting for the bonus and keeping for the rewards. The Chase Freedom Unlimited® checks both boxes.
If you already have a Chase Sapphire card, the Chase Freedom Unlimited® plugs directly into that ecosystem and lets you use your points in the Chase Ultimate Rewards portal where you can potentially earn more than the standard value of $0.01 per point by utilizing transfer partners or the Points Boost program.
A card earning 1.5% on everyday purchases quietly becomes one of the better earners in your wallet when the points are worth more than a penny.
If you don't have a Sapphire card, the cash back holds up on its own terms.
Worth knowing
No annual fee means there's no break-even math to do. The card doesn't cost you anything to carry.
The 0% intro APR window gives you time to pay off a large purchase without interest. On a $3,000 expense, that's $200 a month to clear it before the regular APR kicks in.
One thing to watch is the balance transfer fee: Either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater in the first 60 days. After that it increases to 5%; $5 min. But for almost everyone with credit card debt, the savings of a balance transfer far outweigh the transfer fee.
The sign-up bonus
Don't miss out on $250 after spending $500 in the first 3 months. The offer ends at 9 a.m. EST on April 30, 2026.
The $500 threshold is low enough that almost any cardholder hits it naturally, but there are only days left to lock it in.
Read our full review and apply for the Chase Freedom Unlimited® card right here.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase and Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.