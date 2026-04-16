Offer Ending Soon: Chase Freedom Unlimited's $250 Bonus Is Almost Gone

The Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees) usually offers a $200 sign-up bonus after required spending is met in a given amount of time for new cardholders. Right now that offer is higher, but only until 9 a.m. EST on April 30, 2026. After that, the standard offer comes back and the extra boost disappears.

Limited Time Offer: Earn a $250 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening.

The spending threshold to earn it hasn't changed. That's one tank of gas and a few dinners.

What you get

The Chase Freedom Unlimited® earns:

5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel

3% cash back on drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery

1.5% cash back on all other purchases

You can also finance a big purchase or finally get out of credit card debt with a 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers, then a 18.24% - 27.74% Variable APR after.

And the best part might be that this all comes with no annual fee.