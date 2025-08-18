Offer Ending Soon: Get $1,500+ Toward Travel With the Chase Sapphire Reserve Card

Now's your last chance to earn a lucrative haul of travel rewards with the Chase Sapphire Reserve® (see rates and fees).

Currently, new Chase Sapphire Reserve® cardholders can earn 100,000 bonus points + $500 Chase Travel℠ promo credit after spending $5,000 in the first 3 months from account opening. This offer ends at 9 a.m. EST on Aug. 21, though, so you'll need to act fast to get it.

Between the bonus points and travel credit, this bonus is worth $1,500 in travel rewards -- or more, if you transfer your points to some of Chase's airline or hotel partners. As someone who's been writing about credit cards for years, that's easily one of the most valuable bonuses I've ever come across.

Here are some other reasons we named the Chase Sapphire Reserve® the best travel card of 2025.

Strong rewards-earning potential

First, the Chase Sapphire Reserve® comes with some fantastic travel- and dining-related spending rewards: