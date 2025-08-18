Offer Ending Soon: Get $1,500+ Toward Travel With the Chase Sapphire Reserve Card
Now's your last chance to earn a lucrative haul of travel rewards with the Chase Sapphire Reserve® (see rates and fees).
Currently, new Chase Sapphire Reserve® cardholders can earn 100,000 bonus points + $500 Chase Travel℠ promo credit after spending $5,000 in the first 3 months from account opening. This offer ends at 9 a.m. EST on Aug. 21, though, so you'll need to act fast to get it.
Between the bonus points and travel credit, this bonus is worth $1,500 in travel rewards -- or more, if you transfer your points to some of Chase's airline or hotel partners. As someone who's been writing about credit cards for years, that's easily one of the most valuable bonuses I've ever come across.
Here are some other reasons we named the Chase Sapphire Reserve® the best travel card of 2025.
Strong rewards-earning potential
First, the Chase Sapphire Reserve® comes with some fantastic travel- and dining-related spending rewards:
|Earning Rate
|Category
|8x points
|all purchases through Chase Travel℠, including The Edit℠
|4x points
|flights and hotels booked direct
|3x points
|dining worldwide
|1x points
|all other purchases
Your points can be redeemed through the Chase Travel portal for flights, hotels, and more. I recommend transferring them to one of Chase's travel partners for even more potential value.
Looking for great earning rates and a lucrative bonus? Read our full Chase Sapphire Reserve® review now and apply today.
Generous statement credits and perks
The Chase Sapphire Reserve®'s laundry list of perks can easily justify the $795 annual fee. They include:
- Up to $500/year in credits for stays at Chase's "The Edit" hotel collection
- An annual $300 travel credit
- Up to $300/year in StubHub or viagogo credits
- Up to $300/year in DoorDash promos
- Up to $300/year in credits at restaurants that are part of the Sapphire Reserve Exclusive Tables collection
- Complimentary Apple Music and Apple TV+ subscriptions (worth $250/year)
- Up to $120/year in Peloton membership credits
- Up to $120/year in Lyft credits
- Free 12 months of DoorDash DashPass membership ($120 value)
You'll also get access to over 1,300 airport lounges with a free Priority Pass Select membership. If you're a frequent traveler -- or just spend a lot on entertainment and dining -- the Chase Sapphire Reserve®'s perks can save you a bundle.
Act now before this offer disappears
The Chase Sapphire Reserve®'s big welcome bonus ends at 9 a.m. EST on Aug. 21 -- and it may never come back.
If you're looking to earn $1,500+ in travel rewards with a top-flight credit card, now's your chance. Waiting could mean missing out on one of the most rewarding welcome bonuses the Chase Sapphire Reserve® has ever seen.
