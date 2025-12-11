Offer Extended: Claim an Instant $250 Amazon Gift Card Today

If you're an Amazon Prime member, there could be an easy $250 waiting for you.

The Prime Visa card (see rates and fees) is offering a limited-time welcome offer and that offer has been recently extended: Get a $250 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members. This is great news for people who still have gifts to buy. There's no spending requirement and no waiting.

And even after that bonus, this card is built to save Prime members real money every month.

Here's what you need to know.

Why this offer is so good

Most credit card bonuses require you to spend anywhere from $500 to several thousand dollars. The Prime Visa skips all of that. The bonus hits your Amazon account the moment your application is approved.

Plus, $250 is on the high end for a card with no annual fee. A $200 bonus is more common.