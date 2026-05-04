Once Your Wells Fargo Reflect's Intro APR Ends, Here's the Perfect Card to Switch To
If you've been using a Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) to knock out a balance, that long interest-free runway has been a serious financial advantage -- but once it ends, the regular variable APR kicks in, and that changes things.
You can of course keep using the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card, but there are a few other options that might be a better next step.
If you still have a balance when the intro period ends
The clock runs out on every intro APR offer eventually. If you haven't fully paid off your balance by the time the regular APR kicks in, you may be able to apply for another 0% intro APR card and essentially restart the clock.
That being said, most cards require good credit to qualify for. See today's top balance transfer cards to compare offers.
One important note: most issuers won't allow you to transfer a balance from one of their own cards to another. So a Wells Fargo-to-Wells Fargo transfer isn't on the table.
If you've paid off your balance -- congrats!
If your balance is gone (or almost gone) and you're fully in control of your spending, you're now in a completely different position. It's time to get a credit card that fits your future.
And that's exactly where the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) comes in.
My team at Motley Fool Money reviews credit cards across dozens of categories every year, and this one just won our Best Overall Credit Card award for 2026. Here's why it beat out every other credit card.
Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card -- our Best Overall Credit Card for 2026
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card keeps things beautifully simple. There's a $0 annual fee, a very simple (but powerful) rewards program, and even a welcome offer for new applicants.
- The welcome offer: Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
- Spending rewards: Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
Cash rewards don't expire as long as your account stays open. And since there isn't an annual fee, all the cash rewards you earn are pure upside.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
2% cash rewards
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
$200 cash rewards
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This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. The intro APR is decent too -- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies after). We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.Read Full Review
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- Unlimited 2% cash rewards
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protections
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fees
- Balance transfer fee
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- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
- Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
How much can you earn each year?
When you earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases, the math is pretty straightforward.
Here's what you can earn in a year based on different spending levels:
|Monthly Spending
|Annual Spending
|Cash Rewards Earned
|$500/month
|$6,000
|$120
|$1,000/month
|$12,000
|$240
|$2,000/month
|$24,000
|$480
|$3,000/month
|$36,000
|$720
That's real money back on the same groceries, bills, and everyday purchases you're making anyway -- with zero effort required.
Who it's best for
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is the right move for anyone who wants maximum simplicity and consistent value without overthinking it.
If you've spent the past year focused on paying down debt, the last thing you want is a complicated rewards structure. This card is the opposite of complicated. Spend money, get 2% cash rewards on your purchases, done.
It's especially well-suited for people coming off a balance transfer card because the mindset shift is already there -- you've proven you can be disciplined. Now you get to be rewarded for it.
Read our full review to see why the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card won our Best Overall Credit Card award for 2026.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresWells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has positions in Target. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Target and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.