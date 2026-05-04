Once Your Wells Fargo Reflect's Intro APR Ends, Here's the Perfect Card to Switch To

If you've been using a Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) to knock out a balance, that long interest-free runway has been a serious financial advantage -- but once it ends, the regular variable APR kicks in, and that changes things.

You can of course keep using the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card, but there are a few other options that might be a better next step.

If you still have a balance when the intro period ends

The clock runs out on every intro APR offer eventually. If you haven't fully paid off your balance by the time the regular APR kicks in, you may be able to apply for another 0% intro APR card and essentially restart the clock.

That being said, most cards require good credit to qualify for. See today's top balance transfer cards to compare offers.

One important note: most issuers won't allow you to transfer a balance from one of their own cards to another. So a Wells Fargo-to-Wells Fargo transfer isn't on the table.

If you've paid off your balance -- congrats!

If your balance is gone (or almost gone) and you're fully in control of your spending, you're now in a completely different position. It's time to get a credit card that fits your future.

And that's exactly where the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) comes in.

My team at Motley Fool Money reviews credit cards across dozens of categories every year, and this one just won our Best Overall Credit Card award for 2026. Here's why it beat out every other credit card.

Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card -- our Best Overall Credit Card for 2026

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card keeps things beautifully simple. There's a $0 annual fee, a very simple (but powerful) rewards program, and even a welcome offer for new applicants.

The welcome offer: Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.

Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. Spending rewards: Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.

Cash rewards don't expire as long as your account stays open. And since there isn't an annual fee, all the cash rewards you earn are pure upside.