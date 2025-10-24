One Big Balance Transfer vs. Several Smaller Ones -- Which Saves More?

If you've got debt spread across several cards, you're not alone. There's a smart way to fix it: a balance transfer card.

The big question is whether to combine everything into one large balance transfer or split it across a few 0% intro APR cards. When you're paying 20%+ interest, choosing right could save you hundreds -- even thousands -- over time.

To walk through the math, I'll use one of my favorite examples: the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees). It currently offers one of the longest intro APR periods on the market: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and 21 months from account opening on purchases (then 17.99%, 24.49%, or 28.74% Variable APR).

That unusually long window makes it an ideal case study, and a strong candidate if you're serious about paying off debt efficiently.

Why one large balance transfer often wins

Every balance transfer comes with a transfer fee, usually 3% to 5% of the amount you move. That means the fewer transfers you make, the fewer fees you'll pay.

Let's say you're carrying $9,000 in total credit card debt at an average 21% APR.

Scenario 1: One big transfer

You move your full $9,000 balance to one card like the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card, which charges a balance transfer fee of 5%, min: $5 if completed within the first 120 days.

5% of $9,000 = $450 in fees .

. You now have nearly two years to pay it off interest-free.

to pay it off interest-free. Paying about $450 a month would clear the balance by the end of that period -- saving roughly $2170+ in interest versus leaving it on your old cards.

After subtracting the $450 fee, you're still about $1,720 ahead, and you've eliminated nearly two years of interest charges in the process.

Scenario 2: Splitting across multiple 0% intro APR cards

Now imagine dividing that $9,000 balance into three smaller transfers -- $3,000 each -- across different balance transfer cards.

Even if each one offered the same window of 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers, here's what changes:

You'll still pay a transfer fee on each card, totaling roughly $270-$450 overall (3%-5% fee).

Approval odds drop with every new application, and credit limits may not be high enough to move the full amount.

Managing multiple payments and due dates adds risk. One late payment could cancel your intro APR entirely.

So while splitting your balances might sound flexible, the extra complexity rarely pays off. For most people, one card with one long intro APR offer -- like the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card -- is easier, cleaner, and just as cost-effective.