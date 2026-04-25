Only Want One Credit Card? Pick One of These 3

Some people love stuffing their wallet full of credit cards, juggling dozens of different perks and spending categories. That's great for them -- but it's not for everyone (including me).

If you want to keep things simple and carry just one card, you don't have to sacrifice rewards to do it. The key is finding a card that helps you save across the board, not just with one or two perks.

Here are three award-winning cards that can work as your one and only.

1. Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card: Best for simple cash rewards

If you really want one credit card to handle most things, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) is the card to beat. At Motley Fool Money, we named it the Best Overall Credit Card of 2026. That means across every category we evaluated, this is the card we'd hand to someone and say: Just get this one.

The reason is pretty simple: The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card earns unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases with no categories to track, no spending caps, and a $0 annual fee. Whether you're buying groceries, filling up your tank, or shopping online, you're earning the same 2% cash rewards on purchases. That's basically the highest flat rate you can find.

Plus, right now, new cardholders can earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. That's one of the lowest spend thresholds I've seen on any card bonus -- which means it's easy money for most people.