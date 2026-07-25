Our 3 Favorite Balance Transfer Cards if You Also Want to Earn Rewards

Most credit cards make you choose: Pay off debt interest-free for a limited time, or earn solid rewards on spending. But what if I told you there were a few cards that let you do both?

It's true. The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card, Chase Freedom Flex® (rates and fees), and Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) all have long intro APR offers, plus strong earning rates that make them worth holding onto long after that window ends.

Here's what to know about our favorite rewards-earning balance transfer cards, and how to pick the one for you.

1. Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card: Pick your own bonus category

The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card is one of the more flexible rewards cards out there. It lets you choose which category you want to earn bonus rewards -- and you can change it every month.

Your choices of bonus category include:

Gas and EV charging stations

Online shopping, cable, internet, phone plans, and streaming

Dining

Travel

Drug stores and pharmacies

Home improvement and furnishings

The card earns 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice, plus 2% at grocery stores and wholesale clubs for the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases. After your first year, you'll earn 3% back in your chosen category. That versatility is a big reason why it won our award for Best Credit Card for Gas for 2026.

The Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards also offers 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.49% - 27.49% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.

If you want custom rewards and a solid intro APR offer, the Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards is a great choice.

Current welcome bonus: Earn a $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.