Our 3 Favorite Balance Transfer Cards Offering 21 Months of 0% Intro APR Right Now
If you're carrying high-interest debt, the math on a balance transfer is pretty hard to argue with at this point. Just move your balance, pay nothing in interest for nearly two years, and put every dollar toward your principal instead.
If you're serious about saving, there are three great options worth looking at -- all offering 0% intro APR periods of 21 months. It can be hard to know which one is right for you, though.
Here's how to decide between my three favorite 0% intro APR cards out there.
1. Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card: Best for saving on transfer fees
We named the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card the Best Balance Transfer Card of 2026, and the intro balance transfer fee is a big reason why.
There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
The intro APR offer is about as long as it gets: 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers. There's a shorter 0% window for 12 months on Purchases -- but if you're focused on balance transfers, the lower transfer fee makes the tradeoff worth it. An ongoing 16.49% - 27.24% (Variable) APR will apply after.
If I had a large balance and wanted to save on both interest and fees, this is probably where I'd start.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases
Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
16.49% - 27.24% (Variable)
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
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This card sets itself apart with one of the longest 0% intro APR periods available — 21 months on qualifying balance transfers — plus a lower intro balance transfer fee of just 3% for the first 4 months. That combination can help you move your balance for less and pay it down without interest for nearly two years. If you want maximum time to get out of debt while keeping upfront costs low, this is one of the strongest offers available right now.Read Full Review
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- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- No rewards
- Foreign transaction fee
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- 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 16.49% - 27.24%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
- No Annual Fee - our low intro rates and all the benefits don't come with a yearly charge.
- Buy now and pay later. Split your payment for eligible purchases of $75 or more into a fixed payment with Citi® Flex Pay.
- Get free access to your FICO® Score online.
2. Wells Fargo Reflect® Card: Best for saving on purchases and transfers
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) matches the Citi Diamond Preferred to an extent -- it's got the same 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers, after which a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR will apply. But you'll also get a 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases, too-- after the intro period, a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR will apply. That's a tough combination to beat.
The tradeoff is the balance transfer fee: 5%, min: $5, which runs higher than the Citi Diamond Preferred's intro rate. On a $10,000 balance, that's a $500 fee versus $300 on the Citi Diamond Preferred.
But if you're also financing a large purchase and want the full amount of time on both fronts, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is the way to go. You'll also get the underrated upside of cellphone protection -- up to $600 per claim (with a $25 deductible) when you pay your phone bill with the card. That's something the other cards on this list can't say.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
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This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
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- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
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- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
3. Chase Slate®: Best for avoiding interest, plus additional protections
Like the other cards here, the Chase Slate® (see rates and fees) is built for one job: Getting out of debt as easily as possible. It offers 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 21 months. Plus, like the other two cards, it has no annual fee.
Like the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card, the Chase Slate® has a higher balance transfer fee than the Citi Diamond Preferred: Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater. The difference: useful purchase and travel protections on the Chase Slate®, as opposed to the cellphone protection of the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card.
There's also the fact that if you stay disciplined, you're building a solid payment history with Chase, one of the top card issuers out there. That means if you're looking to get approved for a Chase rewards card once you pay off your balance, the Chase Slate® could offer a slight edge here.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 21 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 21 Months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 21 Months
Regular APR
18.24% - 28.24% Variable
Rewards N/A
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer 0% Intro Offer- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 28.24% thereafter
0% Intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers
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A savvy choice for chipping away at debt with a lengthy intro APR offer on purchases and balance transfers. Plus, peace of mind with purchase and travel protections, all for no annual fee.
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- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- No rewards
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- 0% Intro Offer- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 28.24% thereafter
- No Annual Fee- You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Slate Card
- Zero Liability Protection & Fraud Protection - You won’t be held responsible for unauthorized charges made with your card. We help safeguard your credit card purchases using sophisticated fraud monitoring. We monitor for fraud 24/7 and can text, email or call you if there are unusual purchases on your credit card.
- Chase Pay Over Time- Access more options to pay over time for eligible purchases made with your participating Chase credit card. With Pay Over Time, you can break up eligible purchases you've already made
- Get more purchasing power: Chase Slate® cardmembers may be eligible for a credit limit increase in as few as six months.
- Stay protected with purchase & travel benefits - Enjoy peace of mind with purchase protection, which safeguards your eligible new items against damage or theft for 120 days from the date of purchase, up to $500 per item. Plus, extended warranty protection adds an extra year to U.S. manufacturer warranties of three years or less, giving you up to four full years of coverage from the date of purchase
- Credit Journey: Access your credit score, receive customized score improvement plans from Experian™, and benefit from identity monitoring—all for free with Chase Credit Journey®
- Member FDIC
Which balance transfer card is right for you?
If minimizing the cost of the transfer itself is your priority, the Citi Diamond Preferred's 3% intro fee is hard to beat. It's the first card I'd recommend if you want to save as much as possible on a balance transfer specifically.
On the other hand, if you want an extra-long window for both new purchases and existing debt, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card and Chase Slate® are both strong choices. It all depends on which issuer you prefer, and what additional perks you might want to enjoy along the way.
Our Research Expert
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