Our 3 Favorite Balance Transfer Cards Offering up to 21 Months of 0% Intro APR Right Now: May 2026

If you're trying to avoid interest on credit card debt, the math can be pretty simple: The longer you can hit "pause" on interest, the better off you'll be. There are some other factors to keep in mind, though.

Right now, a handful of cards are offering super long 0% intro APR windows, enough to make a real dent in piling interest. Some of them will even let you earn cash back while you do it.

Here are three great balance transfer cards that can help you save this year and beyond.

1. Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card: One of the longest intro windows available

If your goal is to save on interest as long as possible, it's hard to beat the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card.

Right now, it's offering 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers and 12 months on Purchases. After that, a 16.49% - 27.24% (Variable) APR applies. That's one of the longest intro APRs you'll find on balance transfers, period.

The card also has no annual fee, with a balance transfer fee that's lower than much of the competition: There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).

That means on a $5,000 balance, you could be paying $150 in balance transfer fees -- much lower than the thousands in interest you could face down the line.

It's worth knowing that the Citi Diamond Preferred card doesn't earn rewards -- it's purely a debt payoff tool. Once the intro period ends, there's not much reason to keep it.

But for anyone with a big balance they want to eliminate quickly, it's a great first choice.