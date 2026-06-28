Our 3 Favorite Balance Transfer Cards With the Lowest Transfer Fees

If you're looking to get rid of debt with a 0% intro APR card, the balance transfer fee can quietly eat into your savings before you even get started.

Most cards charge a 5% balance transfer fee. But a select few charge a 3% introductory rate, which can translate to hundreds of dollars in savings on a large balance.

Here are our three great balance transfer cards with low transfer fees, long 0% windows, strong earning rates, and more.

Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card: One of the longest runways available

The Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card comes with a 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers and 12 months on Purchases. A 16.49% - 27.24% (Variable) APR applies after.

There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).

That window of nearly two years is among the longest available now. On a $10,000 balance, paying roughly $476 per month gets you to zero by the end of the intro period -- and you'll pay $0 in interest doing it. Plus, with the 3% balance transfer fee, you'd only have to pay $300 up front to move your balance.

The card doesn't earn rewards and has no sign-up bonus, so once the debt is gone, it's not doing much for you. As a dedicated payoff tool, though, it's tough to beat.