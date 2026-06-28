Our 3 Favorite Balance Transfer Cards With the Lowest Transfer Fees
If you're looking to get rid of debt with a 0% intro APR card, the balance transfer fee can quietly eat into your savings before you even get started.
Most cards charge a 5% balance transfer fee. But a select few charge a 3% introductory rate, which can translate to hundreds of dollars in savings on a large balance.
Here are our three great balance transfer cards with low transfer fees, long 0% windows, strong earning rates, and more.
Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card: One of the longest runways available
The Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card comes with a 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers and 12 months on Purchases. A 16.49% - 27.24% (Variable) APR applies after.
There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
That window of nearly two years is among the longest available now. On a $10,000 balance, paying roughly $476 per month gets you to zero by the end of the intro period -- and you'll pay $0 in interest doing it. Plus, with the 3% balance transfer fee, you'd only have to pay $300 up front to move your balance.
The card doesn't earn rewards and has no sign-up bonus, so once the debt is gone, it's not doing much for you. As a dedicated payoff tool, though, it's tough to beat.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases
Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
16.49% - 27.24% (Variable)
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
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This card sets itself apart with one of the longest 0% intro APR periods available — 21 months on qualifying balance transfers — plus a lower intro balance transfer fee of just 3% for the first 4 months. That combination can help you move your balance for less and pay it down without interest for nearly two years. If you want maximum time to get out of debt while keeping upfront costs low, this is one of the strongest offers available right now.Read Full Review
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- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- No rewards
- Foreign transaction fee
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- 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 16.49% - 27.24%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
- No Annual Fee - our low intro rates and all the benefits don't come with a yearly charge.
- Buy now and pay later. Split your payment for eligible purchases of $75 or more into a fixed payment with Citi® Flex Pay.
- Get free access to your FICO® Score online.
Discover it® Chrome: Earn on gas and dining while you pay off debt
The Discover it® Chrome gives you 18 months of 0% intro APR on balance transfers, plus 6 months of 0% intro APR on purchases. After that, a 17.49% - 26.49% Variable APR applies.
There's a 3% intro balance transfer fee, up to 5% fee on future balance transfers (see terms)*.
What sets this card apart is what you get once the debt is gone. The Discover it® Chrome earns 2% cash back at gas stations and restaurants, up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter, plus 1% cash back on all other purchases. Even better, as a perk for new cardholders, Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year.
If a balance transfer is your immediate priority, but you still want a card that can pull its weight later, the Discover it® Chrome is worth a look.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 6 months
Balance Transfers: 0%, 18 months
Regular APR
17.49% - 26.49% Variable APR
Rewards 2% cash back at Gas Stations and Restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter. 1% unlimited cash back on all other purchases - automatically
1% - 2% Cashback
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards.
Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year.
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The main draw of this Discover card is the balance transfer offer, which is one of the best we've come across. Unlike many balance transfer cards, it combines that with cash back rewards. But the cash back program doesn't measure up to what other cards offer.
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- Welcome bonus offer
- Gas and restaurants rewards
- Intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- No foreign transaction fee
- Low cash back rates
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- INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards.
- Earn 2% cash back at Gas Stations and Restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter, automatically. You'll still earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
- Get a 0% intro APR for 18 months on balance transfers. Then 17.49% to 26.49% Standard Variable APR applies, based on credit worthiness.
- Redeem cash back for any amount
- No annual fee.
- Terms and conditions apply.
Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card: Earn 2% cash rewards on purchases year-in, year-out
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) offers 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. It also comes with one of the lowest balance transfer fees: 3% intro for 120 days from account opening, then up to 5%, min: $5.
Twelve months is a shorter window than the other two cards, but it's a viable option if your balance is smaller and you can pay it off more quickly.
Even better, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card earns 2% cash rewards on purchases, with no rotating categories or spending caps. That's one of the best flat rates you'll find on a card, and you get it for a $0 annual fee. New cardholders will also get to earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
If you're confident you can pay off the balance in a year or less, I say go with the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card to continue earning flat-rate cash rewards after your debt is handled. There's a reason we named it the Best Overall Credit Card of 2026.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
2% cash rewards
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
$200 cash rewards
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This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. The intro APR is decent too -- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies after). We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.Read Full Review
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- Unlimited 2% cash rewards
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protections
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fees
- Balance transfer fee
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- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
- Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
How to pick the right balance transfer card for you
The right balance transfer card depends on how quickly you can pay off your balance -- and how you want to earn rewards once you're debt-free.
- If you need as much time as possible: Go with the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card. The nearly-two-year window gives you the most breathing room.
- If you can take advantage of the first-year bonus: The Discover it® Chrome's Cashback Match makes it a great option for the first 12 months for new cardholders.
- If you want great flat-rate rewards: The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card earns 2% cash rewards on purchases, and an easy-to-earn welcome bonus adds immediate value.
The good news: All three have practically the same intro balance transfer fee, so you're saving money up front no matter which you choose.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresWells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Citigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Target. The Motley Fool recommends Capital One Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.