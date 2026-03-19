Our Best Cash Back Card Is Offering a $250 Bonus for a Limited Time
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees) already won our Best Cash Back Card of 2026 award… But somehow, it just got better. There's now an increased welcome offer!
Limited Time Offer: Earn a $250 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening.
This is one of those "stop what you're doing" moments for anyone who's using a sub-par rewards card right now.
Here's why this deal is worth your attention.
A limited-time welcome offer worth jumping on
I've owned this card for almost 10 years -- and it's one I recommend even without a welcome offer attached.
Right now, the Chase Freedom Unlimited® is running a limited-time deal: Earn $250 cash back after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening.
That's $250 for spending that you were already going to do. Most households clear $500 in 3 months without even trying -- groceries, gas, a dinner out. The math is pretty simple.
And because there's no annual fee, every dollar of that bonus is yours to keep.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Earn a $250 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months -- that's 50% back on your spend.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular APR
18.24% - 27.74% Variable
Rewards Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases
1.5% - 5% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Limited Time Offer: Earn a $250 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
Earn $250 cash back
-
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® delivers strong upfront value and everyday rewards. Earn a $250 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months -- that's 50% back on your spend, and one of the best bonuses we’ve ever seen. You’ll also earn 3% on dining and drugstores, 5% on Chase Travel, and 1.5% back on everything else. With a 0% intro APR for 15 months, it’s an easy pick for a one-card wallet.Read Full Review
-
- Innovative sign-up bonus
- Purchase and travel protections
- Robust rewards program
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Limited bonus opportunities on everyday spending
- Foreign transaction fee
-
- Limited Time Offer: Earn a $250 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
- Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases.
- No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can use points to redeem for cash through an account statement credit or an electronic deposit into an eligible Chase account located in the United States!
- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 27.74%.
- No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Unlimited® card
- Keep tabs on your credit health, Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, alerts, and more.
- Member FDIC
The long game: earning cash back for years
A great welcome offer is nice, but it's a one-time thing. What matters more is what the card does for you every single year after that.
And this is why the Chase Freedom Unlimited® won our 2026 award and outranked all the other cash back cards. It earns easy cash back in categories that match where most Americans spend money.
Here's what you get automatically:
- 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel
- 3% cash back on drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery
- 1.5% cash back on all other purchases
That last point matters more than it sounds. A flat 1.5% on everything else -- your electric bill, your Amazon order, your dentist co-pay -- adds up faster than you'd think. If you spend $2,000 a month on miscellaneous stuff, you're looking at $360 a year just from the baseline rate.
Add in the dining, travel, and drugstore bumps, and the number climbs higher.
No annual fee means no stress or obligations
One of the reasons I've kept my Chase Freedom Unlimited® open so long is because it costs me nothing to do so.
There have been years when I used it as my daily driver, and some long stretches when it sits in a drawer while I'm testing other cards.
Having no annual fee means there's never any guilt or worry about "getting my money's worth" out of the card. It's truly a good fit for big or small spenders alike.
Why it won our Best Cash Back Card of 2026
At Motley Fool Money, we evaluate every credit card across four key criteria: value, welcome experience, fees, and perks.
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® crushed it on all fronts, and won our Best Cash Back Card award for 2026. It also sports a 4.8 out of 5 star rating, which is super impressive for a no-annual fee card.
At the end of the day, most people don't want a complicated rewards card with a hefty annual fee and a long list of benefits they'll never actually use.
They just want simple cash back from spending they already do naturally.
Right now, with a limited-time boosted welcome bonus attached, the Chase Freedom Unlimited® is kind of a no-brainer.
Read the full card review here to apply and start earning your limited-time welcome bonus before it's gone.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has positions in Target. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, JPMorgan Chase, and Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.