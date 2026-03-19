Our Best Cash Back Card Is Offering a $250 Bonus for a Limited Time

The Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees) already won our Best Cash Back Card of 2026 award… But somehow, it just got better. There's now an increased welcome offer!

Limited Time Offer: Earn a $250 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening.

This is one of those "stop what you're doing" moments for anyone who's using a sub-par rewards card right now.

Here's why this deal is worth your attention.

A limited-time welcome offer worth jumping on

I've owned this card for almost 10 years -- and it's one I recommend even without a welcome offer attached.

Right now, the Chase Freedom Unlimited® is running a limited-time deal: Earn $250 cash back after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening.

That's $250 for spending that you were already going to do. Most households clear $500 in 3 months without even trying -- groceries, gas, a dinner out. The math is pretty simple.

And because there's no annual fee, every dollar of that bonus is yours to keep.