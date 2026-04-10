Our Best Credit Card Combo for April 2026

I know a few people who have literally dozens of credit cards: Cards for travel, cards for cash back, cards to use on a plane, cards to use on a train…

They found a system that works for them (I think). And that's great. But the truth is most people can get away with a much simpler setup. If you ask me, there's a particular duo of cards that basically anyone can get value from.

Here's my favorite credit card combo of April 2026.

1. Chase Freedom Unlimited®: Get up to 5% back in select categories

The Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees) was the first "real" rewards card I got, after a few beginner-friendly secured cards. And if you ask me, I demonstrated pretty good taste.

The Chase Freedom Unlimited® has no annual fee, and comes with:

5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel

3% cash back on drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery

1.5% cash back on all other purchases

If you eat out like I do, the 3% back on dining is definitely the highlight here. And if you're serious about travel cards, the Chase Freedom Unlimited® probably won't be your No. 1 choice -- but 5% back on travel is pretty great.

Plus, the Chase Freedom Unlimited® offers a $250 cash back welcome bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's a super low spend requirement, which means the bonus is about as easy to earn as they come.