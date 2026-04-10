Our Best Credit Card Combo for April 2026
I know a few people who have literally dozens of credit cards: Cards for travel, cards for cash back, cards to use on a plane, cards to use on a train…
They found a system that works for them (I think). And that's great. But the truth is most people can get away with a much simpler setup. If you ask me, there's a particular duo of cards that basically anyone can get value from.
Here's my favorite credit card combo of April 2026.
1. Chase Freedom Unlimited®: Get up to 5% back in select categories
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees) was the first "real" rewards card I got, after a few beginner-friendly secured cards. And if you ask me, I demonstrated pretty good taste.
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® has no annual fee, and comes with:
- 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel
- 3% cash back on drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery
- 1.5% cash back on all other purchases
If you eat out like I do, the 3% back on dining is definitely the highlight here. And if you're serious about travel cards, the Chase Freedom Unlimited® probably won't be your No. 1 choice -- but 5% back on travel is pretty great.
Plus, the Chase Freedom Unlimited® offers a $250 cash back welcome bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's a super low spend requirement, which means the bonus is about as easy to earn as they come.
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Earn a $250 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months -- that's 50% back on your spend. Ends at 9 AM EST on 4/30/2026.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular APR
18.24% - 27.74% Variable
Rewards Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases
1.5% - 5% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Limited Time Offer: Earn a $250 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
Earn $250 cash back
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The Chase Freedom Unlimited® delivers strong upfront value and everyday rewards. Earn a $250 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months -- that's 50% back on your spend, and one of the best bonuses we’ve ever seen. You’ll also earn 3% on dining and drugstores, 5% on Chase Travel, and 1.5% back on everything else. With a 0% intro APR for 15 months, it’s an easy pick for a one-card wallet.Read Full Review
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- Innovative sign-up bonus
- Purchase and travel protections
- Robust rewards program
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Limited bonus opportunities on everyday spending
- Foreign transaction fee
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- Limited Time Offer: Earn a $250 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
- Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases.
- No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can use points to redeem for cash through an account statement credit or an electronic deposit into an eligible Chase account located in the United States!
- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 27.74%.
- No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Unlimited® card
- Keep tabs on your credit health, Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, alerts, and more.
- Member FDIC
2. Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card: Earn 2% cash rewards on purchases
You might be wondering: What about purchases outside the Chase Freedom Unlimited®'s bonus categories?
That's where my other favorite credit card, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees), comes in.
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card earns a straightforward 2% cash rewards on purchases, more or less the best flat rate on any card, for a $0 annual fee. That's it -- no ifs, ands, or buts. No need to memorize a bunch of different earning rates, either.
The welcome bonus on the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is in line with the Chase Freedom Unlimited®'s, too. Right now, you can earn a $200 cash rewards bonus when you spend $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
2% cash rewards
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
$200 cash rewards
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This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. The intro APR is decent too -- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies after). We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.Read Full Review
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- Unlimited 2% cash rewards
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protections
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fees
- Balance transfer fee
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- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
- Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
Why this combo works so well
For the friends I mentioned with dozens of cards, this combo probably wouldn't cut it. They love the idea of squeezing every cent they can out of their cards, maximizing their rewards and covering big annual fees.
For most people, though, I've found that they're basically the opposite. If you ask them, when it comes to credit card rewards, simplicity is key.
I feel the same. Here's how I get easy rewards with this two-card combo:
- Use the Chase Freedom Unlimited® for: Travel purchases (through Chase Travel), drugstores, and dining (this is the big one)
- Use the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card for: Your other purchases
That's it. With these two no-annual-fee cards, I get 5% back on (most) travel, 3% back on dining, and 2% cash rewards on most other purchases. I earned hundreds in easy cash rewards last year, and I didn't have to juggle a dozen cards (or pay a big annual fee) to do it.
Or maybe, if you spend a ton on groceries, you swap the Chase Freedom Unlimited® with a card that earns at supermarkets. Or gas stations. Or whatever other category you spend a lot in.
But with a combo of 1) a strong bonus category earner and 2) the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card, you can't really go wrong.
Want to build your own dynamic duo today? See our list of the best no-annual-fee credit cards and find the ones that are right for you.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresWells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase and Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.