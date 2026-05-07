Our Best Credit Card Combo for May 2026
Most people treat credit cards like a "set-it-and-forget-it" situation -- one card for everything, no in-depth strategy. And I get it.
But if you're willing to carry (gulp) two cards, this pairing from our partner, Citi, might be the most underrated combo available now. It's the Citi Strata Premier® Card and the Citi Double Cash® Card.
Here's how it works: Just use the Citi Strata Premier for a few given spending categories, plus its annual hotel credit. Then, use the no-annual-fee Citi Double Cash for everything else -- and save hundreds a year while you do it.
Ready to see how it works? Here's how easy it is to save with this Citi one-two punch.
Citi Strata Premier® Card: The heavy hitter
The Citi Strata Premier is your power earner -- it's got some of the best travel-related earning rates out there, period. For a $95 annual fee, you'll get:
- 10X points on hotels, car rentals, and attractions booked on CitiTravel.com
- 3X points on air travel and other hotel purchases, at restaurants, supermarkets, gas and EV charging stations
- 1X points on all other purchases
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= Best
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.49% - 27.49% (Variable)
Rewards 10x on Hotels, Car Rentals, and Attractions booked through CitiTravel.com. Earn 3 Points per $1 spent on Air Travel and Other Hotel Purchases. Earn 3 Points per $1 spent on Restaurants. Earn 3 Points per $1 spent on Supermarkets. Earn 3 Points per $1 spent on Gas and EV Charging Stations. Earn 1 Point per $1 spent on All Other Purchases $100 Annual Hotel Benefit: Once per calendar year, enjoy $100 off a single hotel stay of $500 or more (excluding taxes and fees) when booked through CitiTravel.com. Benefit applied instantly at time of booking. Travel insurance protection: Trip Cancellation and Trip Interruption (Common Carrier), Trip Delay, Lost or Damaged Luggage, MasterRental Coverage (Car Rental).
1x - 10x points
Annual Fee
$95
Welcome Offer Earn 60,000 bonus ThankYou® Points after spending $4,000 in the first 3 months of account opening, redeemable for $600 in gift cards or travel rewards at thankyou.com.
60,000 ThankYou® Points
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Citi Strata Premier offers a unique combination of bonus categories we don't see on many travel cards. It earns 3X points on travel and everyday-type categories, including supermarkets and gas/EV charging. You can also earn a welcome bonus worth $600. That combination of rewards is an excellent value for a relatively low annual fee. Plus, if you run into any problems on a trip, its complimentary travel protections (including coverage for trip delays, trip cancellations and interruptions, and lost/damaged luggage) could save the day.
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- Big sign-up bonus
- Annual hotel savings offer
- Travel and dining rewards
- Grocery and gas rewards
- Flexible travel rewards points
- Travel insurance protections
- Annual fee
- Redemption options
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- Earn 60,000 bonus ThankYou® Points after spending $4,000 in the first 3 months of account opening, redeemable for $600 in gift cards or travel rewards at thankyou.com.
- Earn 10 Points per $1 spent on Hotels, Car Rentals, and Attractions booked on CitiTravel.com.
- Earn 3 Points per $1 on Air Travel and Other Hotel Purchases, at Restaurants, Supermarkets, Gas and EV Charging Stations.
- Earn 1 Point per $1 spent on all other purchases
- $100 Annual Hotel Benefit: Once per calendar year, enjoy $100 off a single hotel stay of $500 or more (excluding taxes and fees) when booked through CitiTravel.com. Benefit applied instantly at time of booking.
- No expiration and no limit to the amount of points you can earn with this card
- No Foreign Transaction Fees on purchases
The 10X rate is the clear highlight here, but don't sleep on 3X points at restaurants, supermarkets, and gas stations.
Throw in a $100 annual hotel benefit, and you can see how easy it is to cover the cost of the Citi Strata Premier. You'll just have to book a hotel stay of $500 or more (excluding taxes and fees) when booked through Citi Travel.
Current welcome bonus: Earn 60,000 bonus ThankYou® Points after spending $4,000 in the first 3 months of account opening, redeemable for $600 in gift cards or travel rewards at thankyou.com.
Citi Double Cash® Card: The all-around earner
For every purchase that isn't in one of the Citi Strata Premier's bonus categories, just fall back on the Citi Double Cash. It earns 2% cash back on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases -- for no annual fee.
You might not think this card's adding much, especially if you're already earning 1X points on other purchases with the Citi Strata Premier. But that extra 1% adds up fast.
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= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: 0%, 18 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
17.49% - 27.49% (Variable)
Rewards Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.
2% cash back
Annual Fee N/A
$0
Welcome Offer Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
$200
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This card combines a top-notch balance transfer offer with best-in-class unlimited 2% cash back on purchases. There's no introductory APR for purchases, so you'll need to pay those off in full every month if you want to avoid interest charges.Read Full Review
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- High cash back
- 0% intro APR balance transfer offer
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- Foreign transaction fee
- No 0% intro APR on purchases
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- Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
- Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.
- Balance Transfer Only Offer: 0% intro APR on Balance Transfers for 18 months. After that, the variable APR will be 17.49% - 27.49%, based on your creditworthiness.
- Balance Transfers do not earn cash back. Intro APR does not apply to purchases.
- If you transfer a balance, interest will be charged on your purchases unless you pay your entire balance (including balance transfers) by the due date each month.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
Let's say you spend $3,000 a month on "other" purchases -- purchases outside of the Citi Strata Premier's bonus categories. That comes out to a $30 difference every month, or $360 a year, on the Citi Double Cash versus the Citi Strata Premier.
Plus, as mentioned, the Citi Double Cash has no annual fee. That means there's basically no downside to holding onto it year after year.
Current welcome bonus: Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
Want to earn 2% cash back on every purchase today? Click here to read our full Citi Double Cash review and apply now.
Why this combo works so well
Between these two cards, you're earning at least 2% back on every dollar you spend -- and 3X points or more in a bunch of key spending categories. You're getting all that, plus two great welcome bonuses and a $100 hotel credit, for just $95 a year in annual fees.
The only "work" required is remembering which card to use where. Once you remember the Citi Strata Premier's bonus categories, you're set.
And keep in mind that you can pool your points between the two cards. That means your 2% rewards on the Citi Double Cash won't just sit there as cash back. They can be converted to Citi ThankYou Points that you use for travel, or even transfer to airline and hotel partners.
For a two-card setup under $100, that's a lot of flexibility.
Looking for more ways to maximize your rewards? Check out our list of the best travel cards available now.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresCitigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.