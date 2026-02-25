Our Experts Just Awarded the Best Credit Card of 2026, and You May Have Never Heard of It
Motley Fool Money just named the Best Credit Card of 2026, and it's not a high-end travel card -- or even a super-popular Chase or American Express card. In fact, you might not have heard of it at all.
It's the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees), with a straightforward 2% cash rewards rate on purchases. That's pretty much the best flat rate you'll find on any card, which makes it a fit for almost anybody's wallet.
Here's what to know about the no-annual-fee Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card before you click apply.
2% cash rewards on purchases, plus a $200 welcome bonus
The beauty of the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is its simplicity. Sure, a flat 2% cash rewards rate on purchases is about as unflashy as it gets -- but your rewards add up fast. I have the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card myself and use it for basically everything, including:
- Groceries
- Gas
- Online shopping
- Less expensive bills (like car insurance)
In all, I spend about $1,500 a month on the card. That means I'm earning $360 a year in cash rewards, practically in my sleep -- no hoops to jump through and no bonus categories to memorize.
Plus, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card comes with a $200 cash rewards welcome bonus when you spend $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. That's one of the lowest spending requirements you'll find on any card -- and once you land it, you could be looking at $500+ in first-year value.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
2% cash rewards
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
$200 cash rewards
This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. The intro APR is decent too -- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies after). We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.Read Full Review
- Unlimited 2% cash rewards
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protections
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fees
- Balance transfer fee
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
- Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
My favorite cash combo: Wells Fargo Active Cash Card + Chase Freedom Unlimited
There's only one thing I don't use my Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card for: eating out. For that, I rely on my other favorite cash back card, the no-annual-fee Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees).
With the Chase Freedom Unlimited®, you'll earn:
- 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel
- 3% cash back on drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery
- 1.5% cash back on all other purchases
Earning more on drugstores and Chase Travel is nice. But I mostly love that 3% rate on restaurants, including delivery services like DoorDash.
I spend a lot of money eating out -- about $800 a month. That means I'm earning about $288 a year in rewards with the Chase Freedom Unlimited®, all on food I would've (over)spent on anyway.
Also, the Chase Freedom Unlimited® offers a similar bonus to the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card: Earn $200 cash back after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening. Add the two bonuses to your potential earnings, and you could rack up $1,000+ in your first year with the two cards.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular APR
18.24% - 27.74% Variable
Rewards Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases
1.5% - 5% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
Earn $200 cash back
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is the ideal all-in-one card, offering both big upfront value and long-term rewards. New cardholders can earn a $200 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months. Plus, enjoy unlimited 3% back on dining and drugstores, 5% on travel booked through Chase Travel, and 1.5% on all other purchases. With the added benefit of 0% intro APR for 15 months, this card is perfect for a one-card wallet.Read Full Review
- Innovative sign-up bonus
- Purchase and travel protections
- Robust rewards program
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Limited bonus opportunities on everyday spending
- Foreign transaction fee
- Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
- Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases.
- No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can use points to redeem for cash through an account statement credit or an electronic deposit into an eligible Chase account located in the United States!
- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 27.74%.
- No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Unlimited® card
- Keep tabs on your credit health, Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, alerts, and more.
- Member FDIC
My recommendation: The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card + one bonus category earner
If you don't spend a ton of money at restaurants, my Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card + Chase Freedom Unlimited® combo won't make much sense.
But it does give you a simple template to follow: Use one card with a great earning rate in your biggest spending category, and the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card for everything else.
For example, you might pair the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card with:
- Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express if you spend a lot on groceries -- earn 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions. Terms apply
- Discover it® Cash Back if you want rotating categories -- earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate.
- Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card if you want to choose how you earn -- earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice, like dining, travel, or online shopping, then 3%.
No matter how you spend, though, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is a great foundation. It's not the flashiest card out there -- but it is, sneakily, one of the most valuable.
Ready to build your own cash rewards strategy? See our full list of the best cash back cards available now to get started.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresWells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. American Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase and Target. The Motley Fool recommends Capital One Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
For rates and fees for Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express, click here