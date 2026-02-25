Our Experts Just Awarded the Best Credit Card of 2026, and You May Have Never Heard of It

Motley Fool Money just named the Best Credit Card of 2026, and it's not a high-end travel card -- or even a super-popular Chase or American Express card. In fact, you might not have heard of it at all.

It's the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees), with a straightforward 2% cash rewards rate on purchases. That's pretty much the best flat rate you'll find on any card, which makes it a fit for almost anybody's wallet.

Here's what to know about the no-annual-fee Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card before you click apply.

2% cash rewards on purchases, plus a $200 welcome bonus

The beauty of the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is its simplicity. Sure, a flat 2% cash rewards rate on purchases is about as unflashy as it gets -- but your rewards add up fast. I have the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card myself and use it for basically everything, including:

Groceries

Gas

Online shopping

Less expensive bills (like car insurance)

In all, I spend about $1,500 a month on the card. That means I'm earning $360 a year in cash rewards, practically in my sleep -- no hoops to jump through and no bonus categories to memorize.

Plus, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card comes with a $200 cash rewards welcome bonus when you spend $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. That's one of the lowest spending requirements you'll find on any card -- and once you land it, you could be looking at $500+ in first-year value.