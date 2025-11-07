Our Experts Just Picked the Best Credit Card in America -- Here's the Winner
Our editorial team just finished reviewing over 260 credit cards. And after assigning various category award winners, they had to choose one ultimate best overall credit card.
Drum roll please…
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) is this year's pick for the best credit card in America.
To keep things fair, we use independent ratings specialists who aren't influenced by brand names or advertising partners. All cards were evaluated using the same four key criteria: value, welcome experience, fees, and perks.
Here's why the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is a top pick for almost everyone.
Winner: Wells Fargo Active Cash Card
This year, simplicity wins. Here are five things that make the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card beneficial for almost all Americans.
- $0 annual fee: Doesn't matter if you're a light user or heavy spender, you won't have to worry about "getting your money's worth" every year because there's no annual cost.
- Flat-rate 2% cash rewards on every purchase: Most people don't have time to track spending categories or rotating bonuses. Flat-rate rewards cards are simpler to manage and can actually earn more rewards for everyday spending.
- Intro APR: You'll get 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and 12 months from account opening on purchases; after that, a go-to 18.74%, 24.74%, or 28.74% Variable APR will apply.
- Cellphone protection: Who doesn't have a smart phone these days!? Cardholders can get up to $600 of cellphone protection against damage or theft (subject to a $25 deductible.)
- Welcome bonus: New cardholders can earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. That's one of the lowest hurdles out there right now.
All in all, there's a lot of upside with this card, and very little downside. That's what makes the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card our best overall pick.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
18.74%, 24.74%, or 28.74% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
2% cash rewards
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
$200 cash rewards
-
This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. The intro APR is decent too -- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (18.74%, 24.74%, or 28.74% Variable APR applies after). We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.Read Full Review
-
- Unlimited 2% cash rewards
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protections
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fees
- Balance transfer fee
-
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
- Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 18.74%, 24.74%, or 28.74% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
How much you can earn in a year
Let's say you get the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card and use it for everything -- groceries, gas, restaurants, impulse buys at Target, or whatever your life looks like.
If you spend about $2,000 a month on normal life stuff, that equates to roughly $480 a year in cash rewards.
That's nearly $500 just for living your life. No tracking categories or bonus points for certain types of transactions. Everything you buy earns the same solid flat rate.
And if your family spends even higher (honestly, my household is tipping the $4,000 per month point), you could easily earn over $1,000 in cash rewards.
The math is simple. If you want predictability and you like having one card as your go-to, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card just works.
Should you get this card?
First off, with no annual fee and a $200 cash rewards welcome offer, there's very little downside in at least trying this card for a year or so.
But here are some questions to ask yourself to see if it's a good long-term fit.
- Does your current credit card earn at least 2% as a baseline reward on all spending?
- Do you want more simplicity and predictability for your credit card rewards?
- Could you pair this flat-rate card with your existing favorite credit card to maximize rewards?
I think most Americans will absolutely benefit from the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card.
That being said, if you're someone who thrives on squeezing out 5% rotating-category hacks, or wants VIP travel perks like lounge access and airline status, you may find a better fit with travel rewards cards.
