Our Experts Just Picked the Best Credit Card in America -- Here's the Winner

Our editorial team just finished reviewing over 260 credit cards. And after assigning various category award winners, they had to choose one ultimate best overall credit card.

Drum roll please…

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) is this year's pick for the best credit card in America.

To keep things fair, we use independent ratings specialists who aren't influenced by brand names or advertising partners. All cards were evaluated using the same four key criteria: value, welcome experience, fees, and perks.

Here's why the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is a top pick for almost everyone.

Winner: Wells Fargo Active Cash Card

This year, simplicity wins. Here are five things that make the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card beneficial for almost all Americans.

$0 annual fee: Doesn't matter if you're a light user or heavy spender, you won't have to worry about "getting your money's worth" every year because there's no annual cost. Flat-rate 2% cash rewards on every purchase: Most people don't have time to track spending categories or rotating bonuses. Flat-rate rewards cards are simpler to manage and can actually earn more rewards for everyday spending. Intro APR: You'll get 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and 12 months from account opening on purchases; after that, a go-to 18.74%, 24.74%, or 28.74% Variable APR will apply. Cellphone protection: Who doesn't have a smart phone these days!? Cardholders can get up to $600 of cellphone protection against damage or theft (subject to a $25 deductible.) Welcome bonus: New cardholders can earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. That's one of the lowest hurdles out there right now.

All in all, there's a lot of upside with this card, and very little downside. That's what makes the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card our best overall pick.