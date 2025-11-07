Our Experts Just Picked the Best Credit Card in America -- Here's the Winner

Published on Nov. 7, 2025

Joel O'Leary

By: Joel O'Leary

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures that our product ratings are not influenced by compensation.

Our editorial team just finished reviewing over 260 credit cards. And after assigning various category award winners, they had to choose one ultimate best overall credit card.

Drum roll please…

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) is this year's pick for the best credit card in America.

To keep things fair, we use independent ratings specialists who aren't influenced by brand names or advertising partners. All cards were evaluated using the same four key criteria: value, welcome experience, fees, and perks.

Here's why the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is a top pick for almost everyone.

Winner: Wells Fargo Active Cash Card

This year, simplicity wins. Here are five things that make the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card beneficial for almost all Americans.

  1. $0 annual fee: Doesn't matter if you're a light user or heavy spender, you won't have to worry about "getting your money's worth" every year because there's no annual cost.
  2. Flat-rate 2% cash rewards on every purchase: Most people don't have time to track spending categories or rotating bonuses. Flat-rate rewards cards are simpler to manage and can actually earn more rewards for everyday spending.
  3. Intro APR: You'll get 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and 12 months from account opening on purchases; after that, a go-to 18.74%, 24.74%, or 28.74% Variable APR will apply.
  4. Cellphone protection: Who doesn't have a smart phone these days!? Cardholders can get up to $600 of cellphone protection against damage or theft (subject to a $25 deductible.)
  5. Welcome bonus: New cardholders can earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. That's one of the lowest hurdles out there right now.

All in all, there's a lot of upside with this card, and very little downside. That's what makes the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card our best overall pick.

Award Icon 2026 Award Winner

Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card

Apply Now for Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card

On Wells Fargo's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card
5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Apply Now for Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card

On Wells Fargo's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Good/Excellent (670-850)

Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers

Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases

Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers

Regular APR

18.74%, 24.74%, or 28.74% Variable APR

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.

2% cash rewards

Annual Fee

$0

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.

$200 cash rewards

  • This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. The intro APR is decent too -- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (18.74%, 24.74%, or 28.74% Variable APR applies after). We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.

    Read Full Review
    • Unlimited 2% cash rewards
    • Long 0% intro APR offer
    • Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
    • No annual fee
    • Cellphone protections
    • No bonus categories
    • Foreign transaction fees
    • Balance transfer fee
    • Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
    • Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
    • Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
    • 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 18.74%, 24.74%, or 28.74% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5.
    • $0 annual fee.
    • No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
    • Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
    • Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.

How much you can earn in a year

Let's say you get the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card and use it for everything -- groceries, gas, restaurants, impulse buys at Target, or whatever your life looks like.

If you spend about $2,000 a month on normal life stuff, that equates to roughly $480 a year in cash rewards.

That's nearly $500 just for living your life. No tracking categories or bonus points for certain types of transactions. Everything you buy earns the same solid flat rate.

And if your family spends even higher (honestly, my household is tipping the $4,000 per month point), you could easily earn over $1,000 in cash rewards.

The math is simple. If you want predictability and you like having one card as your go-to, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card just works.

Should you get this card?

First off, with no annual fee and a $200 cash rewards welcome offer, there's very little downside in at least trying this card for a year or so.

But here are some questions to ask yourself to see if it's a good long-term fit.

  • Does your current credit card earn at least 2% as a baseline reward on all spending?
  • Do you want more simplicity and predictability for your credit card rewards?
  • Could you pair this flat-rate card with your existing favorite credit card to maximize rewards?

I think most Americans will absolutely benefit from the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card.

That being said, if you're someone who thrives on squeezing out 5% rotating-category hacks, or wants VIP travel perks like lounge access and airline status, you may find a better fit with travel rewards cards.

Other category winners and editor's top picks

Picking the best overall credit card is fun. But our team also reviews products across the entire personal finance stack. Here are a few standout 2026 award winners in major money categories:

  • Best online savings account: SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC)
  • Best stock broker: Fidelity
  • Best robo-advisor: Wealthfront
  • Best car insurance overall: Progressive
  • Best mortgage lender: Rocket Mortgage®

Want to check out the full leaderboard across credit card categories? Explore every winner here and find your perfect match.

Our Research Expert

Joel O'Leary
Joel O'Leary icon-button-linkedin-2x

Joel O’Leary is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, mortgages, and other personal finance topics. Joel has been writing about personal finance since 2018, previously leading editorial content for the How To Money podcast and serving as a resident writer at Budgets Are Sexy. He bought his first rental property at age 18, funding the down payment with savings from his high school job at McDonald’s -- a testament to his lifelong passion for smart money decisions. His work aims to make personal finance accessible and actionable for everyday readers. When he’s not writing, Joel enjoys surfing and spending time with his family.