Our Favorite Balance Transfer Card if You Have Excellent Credit: April 2026
If you have good or excellent credit, you probably qualify for most of the top balance transfer cards on the market today. But the one card that stands at the top of the pack in April 2026 is the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card, from our partner.
It has one of the longest 0% intro APR windows right now for balance transfers, plus great offer terms that can save you hundreds compared to other cards.
Here's everything you need to know.
Why the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card won our 2026 award
The Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card earned our Best Balance Transfer Card in 2026 award for one reason: it has the best combination of terms in the category right now.
You get 0% Intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers and 12 months on Purchases from date of account opening. A 16.49% - 27.24% (Variable) APR will apply after, based on your creditworthiness.
There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
Many competing cards charge 5% on transfers from day one -- so just moving your balance here instead can save you money before you've made a single payment.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases
Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
16.49% - 27.24% (Variable)
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
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This card sets itself apart with one of the longest 0% intro APR periods available — 21 months on qualifying balance transfers — plus a lower intro balance transfer fee of just 3% for the first 4 months. That combination can help you move your balance for less and pay it down without interest for nearly two years. If you want maximum time to get out of debt while keeping upfront costs low, this is one of the strongest offers available right now.Read Full Review
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- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- No rewards
- Foreign transaction fee
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- 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 16.49% - 27.24%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
- No Annual Fee - our low intro rates and all the benefits don't come with a yearly charge.
- Buy now and pay later. Split your payment for eligible purchases of $75 or more into a fixed payment with Citi® Flex Pay.
- Get free access to your FICO® Score online.
What a $6,000 balance transfer could save you
Let's say you're carrying a $6,000 balance on a card charging 22% APR, paying $300 a month toward it.
Here's what the numbers could look like if you transfer it to the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card instead:
|Scenario
|Interest Paid
|Months to Pay Off
|Stay on 22% APR card
|~$1,540
|~26 months
|Transfer to Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card (0% intro APR)
|$0
|21 months
If you transfer your balance right after opening the card, you'll be charged a 3% fee ($180 in this case).
But even after accounting for that, you're still saving $1,360+ in interest and becoming debt-free five months earlier with the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card.
Who it's best for
The Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card is ideal for anyone carrying $3,000 or more on a high-APR card who wants the maximum runway to pay it off. If you can make consistent payments and realistically clear the balance within 21 months, this card was built for you.
It's also a solid pick if you have a large purchase coming up and want 0% intro APR on new spending -- no interest on purchases for a full year is a meaningful buffer.
See all the top 0% intro APR offers here and compare terms.
What this card doesn't do
The Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card has no rewards program and no welcome offer. It also carries a foreign transaction fee, so it's not a card you'd want to use abroad.
Citi built this card to do one thing well -- give people in payoff mode a long runway at a low entry cost.
If points or cash back are the goal, there are better rewards cards available. If you have excellent credit, it's likely you'll qualify for a great rewards card which you can use for new spending. Then keep the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card solely as a debt payoff tool.
If you're carrying debt, this is where to start
The Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card won our 2026 Best Balance Transfer Card award because it delivers exactly what matters most in this category: maximum time to pay down your balance and a lower upfront cost to get started.
If you have $3,000 or more in high-APR debt and the credit score to qualify, transferring it here is one of the highest-leverage financial moves you can make right now.
Read our full Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card review here for more details and to apply.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresCitigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.