Our Favorite Balance Transfer Card if You Have Excellent Credit: April 2026

Published on April 14, 2026

Joel O'Leary

By: Joel O'Leary

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures that our product ratings are not influenced by compensation. Citi is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money.

If you have good or excellent credit, you probably qualify for most of the top balance transfer cards on the market today. But the one card that stands at the top of the pack in April 2026 is the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card, from our partner.

It has one of the longest 0% intro APR windows right now for balance transfers, plus great offer terms that can save you hundreds compared to other cards.

Here's everything you need to know.

Why the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card won our 2026 award

The Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card earned our Best Balance Transfer Card in 2026 award for one reason: it has the best combination of terms in the category right now.

You get 0% Intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers and 12 months on Purchases from date of account opening. A 16.49% - 27.24% (Variable) APR will apply after, based on your creditworthiness.

There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).

Many competing cards charge 5% on transfers from day one -- so just moving your balance here instead can save you money before you've made a single payment.

Award Icon 2026 Award Winner

Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card

Apply Now for Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card

On Citi's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card
4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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= Excellent
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4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Apply Now for Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card

On Citi's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Good/Excellent (670-850)

Intro APR

Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases

Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers

Regular APR

16.49% - 27.24% (Variable)

Rewards

N/A

Annual Fee

$0

Welcome Offer

N/A

  • This card sets itself apart with one of the longest 0% intro APR periods available — 21 months on qualifying balance transfers — plus a lower intro balance transfer fee of just 3% for the first 4 months. That combination can help you move your balance for less and pay it down without interest for nearly two years. If you want maximum time to get out of debt while keeping upfront costs low, this is one of the strongest offers available right now.

    Read Full Review
    • Great intro APR
    • No annual fee
    • Free credit score monitoring
    • No rewards
    • Foreign transaction fee
    • 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 16.49% - 27.24%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
    • There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
    • No Annual Fee - our low intro rates and all the benefits don't come with a yearly charge.
    • Buy now and pay later. Split your payment for eligible purchases of $75 or more into a fixed payment with Citi® Flex Pay.
    • Get free access to your FICO® Score online.

What a $6,000 balance transfer could save you

Let's say you're carrying a $6,000 balance on a card charging 22% APR, paying $300 a month toward it.

Here's what the numbers could look like if you transfer it to the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card instead:

Scenario Interest Paid Months to Pay Off
Stay on 22% APR card ~$1,540 ~26 months
Transfer to Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card (0% intro APR) $0 21 months
Data source: Author's calculations.

If you transfer your balance right after opening the card, you'll be charged a 3% fee ($180 in this case).

But even after accounting for that, you're still saving $1,360+ in interest and becoming debt-free five months earlier with the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card.

Who it's best for

The Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card is ideal for anyone carrying $3,000 or more on a high-APR card who wants the maximum runway to pay it off. If you can make consistent payments and realistically clear the balance within 21 months, this card was built for you.

It's also a solid pick if you have a large purchase coming up and want 0% intro APR on new spending -- no interest on purchases for a full year is a meaningful buffer.

See all the top 0% intro APR offers here and compare terms.

What this card doesn't do

The Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card has no rewards program and no welcome offer. It also carries a foreign transaction fee, so it's not a card you'd want to use abroad.

Citi built this card to do one thing well -- give people in payoff mode a long runway at a low entry cost.

If points or cash back are the goal, there are better rewards cards available. If you have excellent credit, it's likely you'll qualify for a great rewards card which you can use for new spending. Then keep the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card solely as a debt payoff tool.

If you're carrying debt, this is where to start

The Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card won our 2026 Best Balance Transfer Card award because it delivers exactly what matters most in this category: maximum time to pay down your balance and a lower upfront cost to get started.

If you have $3,000 or more in high-APR debt and the credit score to qualify, transferring it here is one of the highest-leverage financial moves you can make right now.

Read our full Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card review here for more details and to apply.

Our Research Expert

Joel O'Leary
Joel O'Leary icon-button-linkedin-2x

Joel O’Leary is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, mortgages, and other personal finance topics. Joel has been writing about personal finance since 2018, previously leading editorial content for the How To Money podcast and serving as a resident writer at Budgets Are Sexy. He bought his first rental property at age 18, funding the down payment with savings from his high school job at McDonald’s -- a testament to his lifelong passion for smart money decisions. His work aims to make personal finance accessible and actionable for everyday readers. When he’s not writing, Joel enjoys surfing and spending time with his family.