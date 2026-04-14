Our Favorite Balance Transfer Card if You Have Excellent Credit: April 2026

If you have good or excellent credit, you probably qualify for most of the top balance transfer cards on the market today. But the one card that stands at the top of the pack in April 2026 is the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card, from our partner.

It has one of the longest 0% intro APR windows right now for balance transfers, plus great offer terms that can save you hundreds compared to other cards.

Here's everything you need to know.

Why the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card won our 2026 award

The Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card earned our Best Balance Transfer Card in 2026 award for one reason: it has the best combination of terms in the category right now.

You get 0% Intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers and 12 months on Purchases from date of account opening. A 16.49% - 27.24% (Variable) APR will apply after, based on your creditworthiness.

There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).

Many competing cards charge 5% on transfers from day one -- so just moving your balance here instead can save you money before you've made a single payment.