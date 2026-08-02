Our Favorite Balance Transfer Card if You Have Excellent Credit: August 2026
The average credit card debt in America is $6,715, according to Motley Fool Money research. At today's rates, a balance that size costs you well over $1,000 a year in interest. That's money that should be building your savings, not your bank's.
The fastest way to stop it is a balance transfer to a card with a 0% intro APR. With excellent credit, you pretty much get your pick of the best offers out there.
Here's the one I'd steer you to first, plus a strong backup for one specific situation.
Why the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card is my top pick for August 2026
The Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card is my top balance transfer pick. It has one of the longest 0% intro APR windows available, plus a low intro transfer fee. My team at Motley Fool Money reviews hundreds of cards a year, and it earned our Best Balance Transfer Credit Card award for 2026.
Here's the quick overview:
- Intro APR: 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers, and 12 months on Purchases.
- Regular APR: 16.49% - 27.24% (Variable)
- Balance transfer fee: There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
- Annual fee: $0
For someone in payoff mode, that mix is exactly right. You get a long, interest-free runway and no yearly charge nibbling at your progress.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases
Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
16.49% - 27.24% (Variable)
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
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This card sets itself apart with one of the longest 0% intro APR periods available — 21 months on qualifying balance transfers — plus a lower intro balance transfer fee of just 3% for the first 4 months. That combination can help you move your balance for less and pay it down without interest for nearly two years. If you want maximum time to get out of debt while keeping upfront costs low, this is one of the strongest offers available right now.Read Full Review
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- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- No rewards
- Foreign transaction fee
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- 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 16.49% - 27.24%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
- No Annual Fee - our low intro rates and all the benefits don't come with a yearly charge.
- Buy now and pay later. Split your payment for eligible purchases of $75 or more into a fixed payment with Citi® Flex Pay.
- Get free access to your FICO® Score online.
What a balance transfer saves you on a $6,715 balance
On the average $6,715 balance, moving to the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card can save you around $1,450 in interest and clear the debt five months sooner. Here's the math that makes the case.
Let's say you owe $6,715 and pay $330 a month towards that balance. The average credit card interest rate is about 21%, according to Motley Fool Money research. Staying put with a regular card, you'd hand over about $1,650 in interest and stay in debt for roughly 26 months.
Now let's say you transfer that balance to the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card. At the same $330 payment per month, you'll be debt-free inside the 21-month window and pay $0 in interest. The only upfront cost is the 3% intro fee, about $200, added to your balance.
All told, that's roughly $1,450 saved and about five months shaved off. You can run your own numbers with our free balance transfer calculator.
When the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is the smarter choice
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) is the better move in two cases: when you also have a big purchase to finance, or when your debt already sits on a Citi card. It won our Best 0% Intro APR Credit Card award for 2026.
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card offers 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. A 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies after. So if you're paying down debt and financing a large buy at once, the card's longer purchase window wins.
You also can't shift a balance between two cards from the same bank. So if your debt is on a Citi card already, you'll need to look to other issuers. Compare our entire list of the best balance transfer cards for all options.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
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This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
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- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
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- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
The tradeoff with the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is the balance transfer fee. It charges 5%, min: $5 on transfers, so moving that $6,715 costs about $335, roughly $135 more than the Citi's intro rate.
Keeping your balance transfer on track
A balance transfer only works if you follow a few rules, because it's easy to slide back into debt without a plan. I give everyone I coach the same short list.
- Move fast. Transfer your balance ASAP after approval to lock in the low intro fee and get the full interest-free window.
- Pay on time, every time. One missed payment can cancel your intro APR, so set up autopay and never miss a due date.
- Keep new spending off it. Mixing fresh charges with old debt muddies your payoff plan, so use another card for daily buys if possible. And pay that other card off in full.
Follow those three, and the card does exactly what you hired it to do.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresCitigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.