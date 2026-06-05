Our Favorite Balance Transfer Card if You Have Excellent Credit: June 2026
I've spent years helping people dig their way out of credit card debt, and the math never gets less brutal. On a $6,000 balance at around 21% APR, you're bleeding $1,200+ per year in interest -- money that could be padding your savings or building wealth instead.
The fastest way to stop it is simple. You can pause the interest entirely with a new 0% intro APR offer, and with excellent credit, you pretty much have your pick of the top cards.
Here's the one I'd recommend you check out right now.
Why the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card is my top pick
My team at Motley Fool Money reviews hundreds of cards a year, and the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card, from our partner, earned our Best Balance Transfer Credit Card award of 2026.
It's got the perfect combination of a super-long intro APR window, plus a low balance transfer fee. Here's a quick overview:
- Intro APR: 0% Intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers and 12 months on Purchases
- Go-to APR: 16.49% - 27.24% (Variable)
- BT fee: There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
- Annual fee: $0
For someone in payoff mode, that combination is exactly what you want. No frills, no yearly charge, just a long runway to make progress on your debt.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases
Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
16.49% - 27.24% (Variable)
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
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This card sets itself apart with one of the longest 0% intro APR periods available — 21 months on qualifying balance transfers — plus a lower intro balance transfer fee of just 3% for the first 4 months. That combination can help you move your balance for less and pay it down without interest for nearly two years. If you want maximum time to get out of debt while keeping upfront costs low, this is one of the strongest offers available right now.Read Full Review
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- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- No rewards
- Foreign transaction fee
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- 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 16.49% - 27.24%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
- No Annual Fee - our low intro rates and all the benefits don't come with a yearly charge.
- Buy now and pay later. Split your payment for eligible purchases of $75 or more into a fixed payment with Citi® Flex Pay.
- Get free access to your FICO® Score online.
What a $6,000 transfer can realistically save you
We've got a free online balance transfer calculator if you want to run your own numbers. But here's a general scenario to illustrate how much the Citi Diamond Preferred card might save you in interest.
Let's say you're carrying a $6,000 balance on a card charging 21% APR. And let's say you're paying $300 per month toward the balance… Sticking with that schedule, you'll hand over roughly $1,450 in interest and stay in debt for about 25 months.
Now let's look at a balance transfer to the Citi Diamond Preferred. Transferring that balance and making the same $300 monthly payments would mean paying $0 in interest, and being fully debt-free in 21 months.
The only upfront cost is the 3% intro transfer fee, about $180. This is added to your balance at the time of transfer.
All said and done, this strategy nets you around $1,270 in savings, and gets you out of debt about four months sooner.
Key rules for balance transfers
Whenever I help someone with a balance transfer, I give them the same few guidelines. Please take these seriously, because it's very easy to slip back into debt if you jump in without a serious plan.
- Don't dilly-dally. As soon as you're approved, work on transferring your balance over ASAP. That locks in the intro offer and lower BT fee, plus it gives you the maximum interest-free time to work with.
- No same-bank transfers. You can't shift a balance between two cards from the same issuer, so a Citi-to-Citi move won't work. If your current balance is on a Citi card, check out these other top balance transfer cards from other issuers.
- Pay on time, every time. This isn't just about responsible habits... One missed payment can cause your intro rate to be cancelled! I recommend setting up auto-payments so you never miss one.
- Curb new spending. Mingling old balances with new charges gets confusing and can throw your payoff plan out of whack. If you can, try to keep this card for balance transfer payoff only, and put other spending on other cards.
The bottom line
A card like this can change your financial life. You'll go from dreading your statement to actually feeling in control and making noticeable progress.
The reason I highly recommend the Citi Diamond Preferred is the combination of a long interest-free runway, strong terms, and a low intro balance transfer fee.
If you've got excellent (or even good) credit, this is the tool for your debt payoff job.
Read our full Citi Diamond Preferred review and start your payoff plan today.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresCitigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.