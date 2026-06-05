Our Favorite Balance Transfer Card if You Have Excellent Credit: June 2026

I've spent years helping people dig their way out of credit card debt, and the math never gets less brutal. On a $6,000 balance at around 21% APR, you're bleeding $1,200+ per year in interest -- money that could be padding your savings or building wealth instead.

The fastest way to stop it is simple. You can pause the interest entirely with a new 0% intro APR offer, and with excellent credit, you pretty much have your pick of the top cards.

Here's the one I'd recommend you check out right now.

Why the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card is my top pick

My team at Motley Fool Money reviews hundreds of cards a year, and the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card, from our partner, earned our Best Balance Transfer Credit Card award of 2026.

It's got the perfect combination of a super-long intro APR window, plus a low balance transfer fee. Here's a quick overview:

Intro APR: 0% Intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers and 12 months on Purchases

0% Intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers and 12 months on Purchases Go-to APR: 16.49% - 27.24% (Variable)

16.49% - 27.24% (Variable) BT fee: There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).

There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5). Annual fee: $0

For someone in payoff mode, that combination is exactly what you want. No frills, no yearly charge, just a long runway to make progress on your debt.