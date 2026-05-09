Our Favorite Balance Transfer Card if You Have Excellent Credit: May 2026

Most balance transfer cards make you choose: a long 0% window, or rewards. Pick the wrong one and you're either paying interest longer than you need to, or sitting on a dead card the moment your balance is cleared.

The Chase Freedom Flex® (see rates and fees) is one of the rare exceptions that solves both problems. It offers a solid intro APR offer on purchases and balance transfers, plus a cash back rewards program that earns from day one.

That's why it's our favorite balance transfer pick for excellent credit holders in May 2026.

Why the Chase Freedom Flex stands out for balance transfers

If paying down debt is your only goal, a long intro APR window might be all you need. But if you plan to keep using your card after the balance is cleared -- which most people do -- a no-rewards card is leaving real money on the table.

The Chase Freedom Flex® gives you 0% intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a 18.24% - 27.74% Variable APR, no annual fee, and a rewards structure that activates immediately.

You earn 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate, 5% on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3% on dining and drugstores, and 1% on all other purchases.

For excellent credit holders who want a card that pulls double duty, this is the strongest offer we're seeing in May 2026.