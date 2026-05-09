Our Favorite Balance Transfer Card if You Have Excellent Credit: May 2026
Most balance transfer cards make you choose: a long 0% window, or rewards. Pick the wrong one and you're either paying interest longer than you need to, or sitting on a dead card the moment your balance is cleared.
The Chase Freedom Flex® (see rates and fees) is one of the rare exceptions that solves both problems. It offers a solid intro APR offer on purchases and balance transfers, plus a cash back rewards program that earns from day one.
That's why it's our favorite balance transfer pick for excellent credit holders in May 2026.
Why the Chase Freedom Flex stands out for balance transfers
If paying down debt is your only goal, a long intro APR window might be all you need. But if you plan to keep using your card after the balance is cleared -- which most people do -- a no-rewards card is leaving real money on the table.
The Chase Freedom Flex® gives you 0% intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a 18.24% - 27.74% Variable APR, no annual fee, and a rewards structure that activates immediately.
You earn 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate, 5% on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3% on dining and drugstores, and 1% on all other purchases.
For excellent credit holders who want a card that pulls double duty, this is the strongest offer we're seeing in May 2026.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular APR
18.24% - 27.74% Variable
Rewards 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate. Enjoy new 5% categories each quarter! Plus, earn 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3% on dining and drugstores, and 1% on all other purchases.
5% cash back offer
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening!
$200 bonus
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We love Chase Freedom Flex because it delivers big value with zero annual fee. You earn 5% in rotating categories, 1% on everything else, and one of the easiest $200 welcome bonuses to qualify for. Add in the long 0% intro APR and it’s an easy yes if you want strong rewards without paying to carry the card.Read Full Review
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- Big sign-up bonus
- Lucrative cash back program
- Long 0% intro APR
- No annual fee
- Purchase and travel protections
- Foreign transaction fee
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- Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
- 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate. Enjoy new 5% categories each quarter!
- 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more
- 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
- No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can use points to redeem for cash through an account statement credit or an electronic deposit into an eligible Chase account located in the United States.
- 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 27.74%.
- No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Flex® card
- Keep tabs on your credit health - Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, real-time alerts, and more.
- Member FDIC
What a $5,000 balance transfer could save you
Here's where the math gets useful. Say you're carrying a $5,000 balance on a card charging 22% APR and you're making $350 monthly payments towards that debt.
At that pace, you'd pay roughly $850 in interest before the balance is cleared.
But if you transfer that balance to the Chase Freedom Flex® instead, you'd pay $0 in interest during the intro APR window. And since every dollar you pay gets applied directly to your balance principal, you'd become fully debt-free in 15 months flat.
There is a balance transfer fee to factor in: Either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater in the first 60 days. On a $5,000 transfer, that's $150. But even after that fee, the net savings versus staying on a 22% APR card is $700+.
To clear a $5,000 balance within the allotted window, you'd need to pay roughly $333 per month. That's a specific number worth putting on your calendar before you transfer.
Read the full Chase Freedom Flex® review here to learn more.
Who this card is best for
The Chase Freedom Flex® is the right call if you have excellent credit, carry a balance you want to eliminate interest-free, and plan to use the card for everyday spending.
It's especially strong for people who spend regularly on dining, drugstores, or travel through Chase -- those categories earn boosted cash back rates that add up fast.
It's less ideal if you need more than 15 months to pay off your balance. If you're carrying a larger balance and need maximum runway, a 0% intro APR card with a 21-month intro window may be a better fit.
Plus, earn a $200 welcome offer
New cardholders can earn a $200 bonus after spending $500 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
On a card with a $0 annual fee, that's an easy win with a very modest spending threshold.
If you're transferring a balance and continuing to use the card for everyday purchases, earning this offer is realistic for most households. That $200 lands on top of whatever you're already saving in interest, plus the cash back rewards.
Chase Freedom Flex: the top balance transfer card for excellent credit holders in May 2026
The Chase Freedom Flex® does something most balance transfer cards don't: it earns its keep with cash back on all your spending, which continues even after the intro APR period ends.
The intro APR window is long enough for most people with a focused payoff plan, the welcome offer adds immediate value, and the quarterly rotating 5% categories (on up to $1,500 in combined purchases) mean you're not stuck with a dead card once your balance is cleared.
If you have excellent credit and want one card that handles debt payoff now and rewards earning later, this is where to start.
See all of our top balance transfer offers for 2026 and find the right fit for your situation.
FAQs
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Applying for any new credit card triggers a hard inquiry, which can temporarily lower your credit score by a few points. But for most people with excellent credit, the impact is minor and short-lived -- typically less than five points and gone within a few months.
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No. Chase does not allow balance transfers between its own cards. If your existing balance is on a Chase card, you would need to look into other issuers who offer balance transfer cards. If your balance is with another issuer, the Chase Freedom Flex® accepts that transfer normally.
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It depends on your balance and what you can pay each month. On a $5,000 balance, clearing it in 15 months requires roughly $333 per month. On a $3,000 balance, that drops to about $200 per month. If your math works within 15 months, the Chase Freedom Flex® is a strong option. If you need more time, other top balance transfer cards can offer longer windows (18-21 months) which will give you more runway.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has positions in Target. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase and Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.