Our Favorite Business Card Just Got Better: Earn a $900 Bonus With Chase Ink Business Unlimited
Back when I first started my LLCs, I had no clue what I was doing with business credit. I just knew I needed a card that made life easier -- without complicated categories, fees, or headaches.
That's when I signed up for the Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card (see rates and fees). And it's actually still my favorite business credit card today that I recommend to most small business owners.
Now there's even more reason to like it. Chase has rolled out a limited-time welcome offer: Earn $900 bonus cash back after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
Pair that with an intro APR offer on purchases, and you've got one of the most flexible business cards out there right now.
Why a $900 bonus is such a big deal
Let's be real, $900 is no small chunk of change. For me, that's my annual insurance bill for one of my rental properties. For you it could cover software subscriptions, buy new office chairs, or even pay for a chunk of your online advertising.
When you're running a business, every dollar counts.
To earn the $900, you'll need to spend $6,000 in the first 3 months of opening your account.
The Chase Ink Business Unlimited has a $0 annual fee. So that entire bonus is straight-up profit for your business if you earn it.
0% intro APR = breathing room
Starting a business can feel like running uphill with a backpack full of bricks. Expenses pile up and wear you down fast, while income doesn't always keep pace.
That's where the 0% intro APR for 12 months on purchases can really save you. You can stock up on inventory, buy equipment, or cover unexpected costs without worrying about interest building up against you during your first year.
But once the intro period ends, the 17.49% - 23.49% Variable APR applies. If you use that first year wisely, it's basically an open runway to smooth out your business cash flow.
Unlimited rewards on everything you buy
Here's where the card gets its name from. You'll earn an unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase, no matter what you're buying.
That means:
- $10,000 in business travel = $150 back
- $25,000 in inventory = $375 back
- $50,000 in yearly spending = $750 back
There are no categories to track or hidden gotchas within the rewards program. It's just a flat-rate 1.5% cash back, with no spending cap. The more your business spends, the more you earn.
Compared to most small business cards (which typically pay 1% back as a baseline), that extra half percent adds up over time.
Is this the right business card for you?
If you want a super easy reward system, this card is a winner. It's straightforward, flexible, and the $900 bonus is icing on the cake.
But maybe your business spends a lot on specific things, like office supplies or travel. In that case, Chase has two sister cards worth looking at:
- The Ink Business Cash® Credit Card (see rates and fees) earns extra in categories like office supplies, internet and gas stations. But it has a lower base rate for general spending.
- The Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card (see rates and fees) has a high rewards rate for travel and advertising. This card carries an annual fee of $95.
For broad, everyday business expenses, though, the Chase Ink Business Unlimited is hard to beat, especially right now.
Check out our full review of the Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card and see why it's one of our favorites.
Our Research Expert