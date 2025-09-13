Our Favorite Business Card Just Got Better: Earn a $900 Bonus With Chase Ink Business Unlimited

Back when I first started my LLCs, I had no clue what I was doing with business credit. I just knew I needed a card that made life easier -- without complicated categories, fees, or headaches.

That's when I signed up for the Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card (see rates and fees). And it's actually still my favorite business credit card today that I recommend to most small business owners.

Now there's even more reason to like it. Chase has rolled out a limited-time welcome offer: Earn $900 bonus cash back after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.

Pair that with an intro APR offer on purchases, and you've got one of the most flexible business cards out there right now.

Why a $900 bonus is such a big deal

Let's be real, $900 is no small chunk of change. For me, that's my annual insurance bill for one of my rental properties. For you it could cover software subscriptions, buy new office chairs, or even pay for a chunk of your online advertising.

When you're running a business, every dollar counts.

To earn the $900, you'll need to spend $6,000 in the first 3 months of opening your account.

The Chase Ink Business Unlimited has a $0 annual fee. So that entire bonus is straight-up profit for your business if you earn it.