Our Pick for the Best Flat-Rate Cash Back Card for April 2026
In the market for one cash back card you can use anytime, anyplace? I've written about credit cards for years, and my recommendation hasn't changed: It's still the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees).
I'm not the only one who feels this way, either. Motley Fool Money agrees -- which is why we named it the Best Overall Credit Card of 2026.
Keep reading to learn why we love the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card so much, and why it's a great one-size-fits-all option for credit card rewards.
Get 2% cash rewards on purchases for a $0 annual fee
The beauty of the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is its utter simplicity: It earns 2% cash rewards on purchases for a $0 annual fee, no ifs, ands, or buts. That's more or less the highest flat rate you'll find on any card.
The average person spends about $5,000 a month on credit cards, per Empower -- with the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card, that comes out to $1,200 a year in easy rewards.
Of course, you could earn more rewards with a card that has lots of bonus categories -- but you could also earn much, much less. That's because most cards earn 1% back on "other" purchases outside of their bonus categories. It all comes down to how much you spend in different categories.
But if you want the easiest way to earn steady, solid rewards, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is probably it.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
2% cash rewards
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
$200 cash rewards
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This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. The intro APR is decent too -- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies after). We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.Read Full Review
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- Unlimited 2% cash rewards
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protections
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fees
- Balance transfer fee
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- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
- Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
Plus: Earn a welcome bonus
Here's the cherry on top: The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card's welcome bonus is about as simple as its earning rates.
Right now, you can land a $200 cash rewards bonus when you spend $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. That's it -- $500 over 3 months, one of the lowest spending requirements you'll find, for another easy cash rewards welcome bonus.
Ready for 2% cash rewards on purchases plus an easy-to-earn welcome bonus opportunity? Click here to read our full review of the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card and apply today.
Chase Freedom Unlimited®: My favorite Wells Fargo Active Cash Card sidekick
Getting 2% on purchases is great -- but who says you can't earn even more in a few bonus categories?
With the Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees), you can do just that. For no annual fee, you'll get:
- 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel
- 3% cash back on drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery
- 1.5% cash back on all other purchases
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Earn a $250 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months -- that's 50% back on your spend. Ends at 9 AM EST on 4/30/2026.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular APR
18.24% - 27.74% Variable
Rewards Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases
1.5% - 5% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Limited Time Offer: Earn a $250 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
Earn $250 cash back
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The Chase Freedom Unlimited® delivers strong upfront value and everyday rewards. Earn a $250 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months -- that's 50% back on your spend, and one of the best bonuses we’ve ever seen. You’ll also earn 3% on dining and drugstores, 5% on Chase Travel, and 1.5% back on everything else. With a 0% intro APR for 15 months, it’s an easy pick for a one-card wallet.Read Full Review
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- Innovative sign-up bonus
- Purchase and travel protections
- Robust rewards program
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Limited bonus opportunities on everyday spending
- Foreign transaction fee
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- Limited Time Offer: Earn a $250 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
- Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases.
- No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can use points to redeem for cash through an account statement credit or an electronic deposit into an eligible Chase account located in the United States!
- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 27.74%.
- No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Unlimited® card
- Keep tabs on your credit health, Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, alerts, and more.
- Member FDIC
The earning rates on travel and restaurants are why the Chase Freedom Unlimited® is my favorite Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card sidekick. I basically use my Chase Freedom Unlimited® for travel and dining and the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card for other purchases -- that way, I'm getting at least 2% cash rewards on purchases I make, all for no annual fee. It's my favorite credit card one-two punch, bar none.
Plus, the Chase Freedom Unlimited® has a bonus that's pretty similar to the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card. Earn $250 cash back after you spend $500 in the first 3 months from account opening.
Want to find your own card to pair with the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card? Click here to check out all our favorite cash back cards available today.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase and Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.