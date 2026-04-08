Our Pick for the Best Flat-Rate Cash Back Card for April 2026

In the market for one cash back card you can use anytime, anyplace? I've written about credit cards for years, and my recommendation hasn't changed: It's still the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees).

I'm not the only one who feels this way, either. Motley Fool Money agrees -- which is why we named it the Best Overall Credit Card of 2026.

Keep reading to learn why we love the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card so much, and why it's a great one-size-fits-all option for credit card rewards.

Get 2% cash rewards on purchases for a $0 annual fee

The beauty of the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is its utter simplicity: It earns 2% cash rewards on purchases for a $0 annual fee, no ifs, ands, or buts. That's more or less the highest flat rate you'll find on any card.

The average person spends about $5,000 a month on credit cards, per Empower -- with the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card, that comes out to $1,200 a year in easy rewards.

Of course, you could earn more rewards with a card that has lots of bonus categories -- but you could also earn much, much less. That's because most cards earn 1% back on "other" purchases outside of their bonus categories. It all comes down to how much you spend in different categories.

But if you want the easiest way to earn steady, solid rewards, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is probably it.