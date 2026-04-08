Our Top 0% Intro APR Card of April 2026: Pay No Interest for 21 Months
Every month you carry a balance at 20% APR, a meaningful chunk of your payment disappears into interest. On $6,000, that's roughly $100 a month that likely never touches what you owe.
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) currently has an intro APR offer for both purchase and balance transfers than spans nearly two full years-- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers, (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies after).
That's about as long as this category gets, and it's enough time to pay off a significant balance without the bank taking a cut along the way.
What you get
The basics: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. After the intro period: 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR. Balance transfer fee: 5%, min: $5. Balance transfers must be completed within 120 days of account opening. $0 annual fee.
That means you're not paying interest until 2028. Most 0% intro APR offers run closer to 12 to 15 months. That extra time matters a lot if you're carrying a balance you can't realistically eliminate in about a year.
On a $6,000 balance, 21 months works out to roughly $286 a month to pay it off completely before interest kicks in. On a $4,000 balance, it's about $190.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
-
This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
-
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
-
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
What the math actually looks like
Here's the case for doing this sooner rather than later.
Say you're carrying $6,000 on a card charging 20% APR. Every month you stay on that card, a chunk of every payment is going to the bank instead of your balance. Over 21 months, that's roughly $1,100 in interest charges, assuming you're paying just enough to clear it by month 21.
Transfer that balance to the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card instead. Pay the same $286 a month. The 5% transfer fee costs you $300 upfront, but you pay 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers, (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies after). Total cost of the transfer: $300. Total savings versus staying put: roughly $800.
That math holds across a wide range of balances. The higher your current APR and the larger your balance, the more the transfer is worth.
What it doesn't do
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card earns no rewards. There's no welcome bonus. After the intro period ends, there's no ongoing reason to use it over a card that pays cash back on everything.
That's just the tradeoff. This card is built for one job: giving you the longest possible interest-free window. And if your goal is getting out of debt, that's exactly what you want. Rewards easily become distractions to start spending more.
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card also charges a 3% foreign transaction fee, so it's not a card to take abroad.
Who it's right for
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card makes sense if you're carrying high-interest credit card debt and want a long window to pay it down. It also works if you're planning a large purchase, like a home repair, medical bills, or anything you know you'll need time to pay off, and want to spread payments over nearly two years without paying a dollar in interest.
If paying down debt is the goal, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is one of the most straightforward tools available right now. You can compare it against other top balance transfer cards here.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresWells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Target and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.