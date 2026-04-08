Our Top 0% Intro APR Card of April 2026: Pay No Interest for 21 Months

Published on April 8, 2026

Jake FitzGerald

By: Jake FitzGerald

Editorial Strategist

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Every month you carry a balance at 20% APR, a meaningful chunk of your payment disappears into interest. On $6,000, that's roughly $100 a month that likely never touches what you owe.

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) currently has an intro APR offer for both purchase and balance transfers than spans nearly two full years-- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers, (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies after).

That's about as long as this category gets, and it's enough time to pay off a significant balance without the bank taking a cut along the way.

What you get

The basics: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. After the intro period: 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR. Balance transfer fee: 5%, min: $5. Balance transfers must be completed within 120 days of account opening. $0 annual fee.

That means you're not paying interest until 2028. Most 0% intro APR offers run closer to 12 to 15 months. That extra time matters a lot if you're carrying a balance you can't realistically eliminate in about a year.

On a $6,000 balance, 21 months works out to roughly $286 a month to pay it off completely before interest kicks in. On a $4,000 balance, it's about $190.

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Wells Fargo Reflect® Card

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Wells Fargo Reflect® Card
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5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Apply Now for Wells Fargo Reflect® Card

On Wells Fargo's Secure Website.

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Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Good/Excellent (670-850)

Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers

Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases

Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers

Regular APR

17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR

Rewards

N/A

Annual Fee

$0

Welcome Offer

N/A

  • This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.

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    • Long 0% intro APR offer
    • No annual fee
    • Cellphone protection
    • Balance transfer fee
    • Foreign transaction fee
    • No rewards program
    • Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
    • 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
    • $0 annual fee.
    • Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
    • Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.

What the math actually looks like

Here's the case for doing this sooner rather than later.

Say you're carrying $6,000 on a card charging 20% APR. Every month you stay on that card, a chunk of every payment is going to the bank instead of your balance. Over 21 months, that's roughly $1,100 in interest charges, assuming you're paying just enough to clear it by month 21.

Transfer that balance to the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card instead. Pay the same $286 a month. The 5% transfer fee costs you $300 upfront, but you pay 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers, (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies after). Total cost of the transfer: $300. Total savings versus staying put: roughly $800.

That math holds across a wide range of balances. The higher your current APR and the larger your balance, the more the transfer is worth.

What it doesn't do

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card earns no rewards. There's no welcome bonus. After the intro period ends, there's no ongoing reason to use it over a card that pays cash back on everything.

That's just the tradeoff. This card is built for one job: giving you the longest possible interest-free window. And if your goal is getting out of debt, that's exactly what you want. Rewards easily become distractions to start spending more.

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card also charges a 3% foreign transaction fee, so it's not a card to take abroad.

Who it's right for

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card makes sense if you're carrying high-interest credit card debt and want a long window to pay it down. It also works if you're planning a large purchase, like a home repair, medical bills, or anything you know you'll need time to pay off, and want to spread payments over nearly two years without paying a dollar in interest.

If paying down debt is the goal, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is one of the most straightforward tools available right now. You can compare it against other top balance transfer cards here.

Our Research Expert

Jake FitzGerald
Jake FitzGerald icon-button-linkedin-2x

Jake FitzGerald is a full-time Editorial Strategist and Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, leading content production and distribution while also writing about credit cards, bank accounts, and other financial products. He has more than a decade of experience editing and shaping financial content to give readers clear, trustworthy money advice. His work focuses on delivering practical insights that empower people to make smarter financial decisions. Off the clock, he’s a fan of college football tailgates and still loyal to his favorite putter -- despite what his short game suggests.