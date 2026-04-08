Our Top 0% Intro APR Card of April 2026: Pay No Interest for 21 Months

Every month you carry a balance at 20% APR, a meaningful chunk of your payment disappears into interest. On $6,000, that's roughly $100 a month that likely never touches what you owe.

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) currently has an intro APR offer for both purchase and balance transfers than spans nearly two full years-- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers, (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies after).

That's about as long as this category gets, and it's enough time to pay off a significant balance without the bank taking a cut along the way.

What you get

The basics: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. After the intro period: 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR. Balance transfer fee: 5%, min: $5. Balance transfers must be completed within 120 days of account opening. $0 annual fee.

That means you're not paying interest until 2028. Most 0% intro APR offers run closer to 12 to 15 months. That extra time matters a lot if you're carrying a balance you can't realistically eliminate in about a year.

On a $6,000 balance, 21 months works out to roughly $286 a month to pay it off completely before interest kicks in. On a $4,000 balance, it's about $190.